VPanteon/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) was not spared when the market punished high-growth tech stocks in November 2021. Its stock price has fallen by 37.7% from $877.74 to $546.53, nearer to 52 weeks lows of $512.22, while its P/E valuations also declined from 51.47x to 26.14x, below its 10Y mean of 27.85x.

Other semi stocks have been pummeled at the same time as well, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) declining nearly 30%, Nvidia (NVDA) 51%, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 43.6% from their 52 weeks highs. Based on Bloomberg, the Semiconductor stocks in the S&P 500 index have fallen by -21.4% in the past year, despite the 20% YoY growth in sales for semiconductor chips.

Even so, given the highly bearish market, we do not think that the punishment is over yet. With no end in sight for the ongoing Ukraine war, China's relentless Zero Covid Policy, global supply chain crisis, and impending recession, there is a likelihood that we are in the midst of a bursting stock market bubble, after an exhausting 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only time will tell.

ASML Proved Why The Semi-Conductor Industry Is Still Very Much Alive

ASML Revenues, Net Income, and Gross Margin

S&P Capital IQ

In FQ1'22, ASML reported revenues of $3.9B and net income of $0.77B with EPS of $1.88, smashing consensus estimates of $3.75B and EPS of $1.81. It is evident from its strong net system bookings of $7.5B in FQ1'22, comprised of $2.7B of EUV NA systems and $4.8B of DPV systems, that the industry's demand for advanced and mature nodes remains robust. ASML has also provided a strong outlook for the semiconductor industry for at least the next 2 years, with an all-time high of $31B worth of backlog orders.

ASML Cash/ Equivalents, FCF, and FCF Margins

S&P Capital IQ

ASML is obviously an excellent Free Cash Flow (FCF) generator, especially in the last twelve months (LTM), when the company reported FCF of $11.32B with a record-breaking 57.6% of FCF margin. With cash and equivalents of $4.78B, we are not concerned about its expanding capital expenditure, which has been growing at a CAGR of 24.64% in the past five years, since these reinvestments will eventually contribute to its top and bottom-line growth.

ASML SG&A, R&D Expense, and R&D Expense % To Revenue

S&P Capital IQ

It is also evident that ASML has been regularly reinvesting into the business, with massive R&D expenses of $2.98B in FY2021, representing 14.1% of its annual revenues. Given the trend, we may expect the company to spend up to $3.33B for its R&D expenses in FY2022, representing 14% of its projected revenue of $23.83 and a whopping 47.6% of its net income then. As a result, we remain confident of ASML's capabilities in retaining its leadership in the DUV and EUV technology for a long time to come.

ASML's Growth Will Likely Be Accelerated

ASML Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next four years, consensus estimates that ASML will grow its revenue and net income at a CAGR of 12.65% and 13.85%, respectively, which is more optimistic than the company's original guidance of revenue CAGR of 11% through 2030. It is also estimated that the company will report revenues of $23.83B and net incomes of $6.99 for FY2022, representing excellent YoY growth of 12.5% and 4.48%, respectively. In addition, ASML guided FQ2'22 sales in the range of $5.52B to $5.74B and gross margins of up to 50%, representing impressive revenue increases of 47.1% QoQ and 20.3% YoY. Furthermore, the company expects FY2022 revenues of $25.41B, with an impressive 20% YoY growth.

With over 2Y worth of DUV backlog and over 5 units for its High-NA order book (for delivery by 2024/2025), it is evident that ASML's growth is only gated by material supply and production capacity. Analysts have also projected that the global semiconductor market will grow from $452.25B in 2021 to $893.1B in 2029, at a CAGR of 9.2%. As a result, despite the declining stock price action, we can surmise that there is still robust demand for ASML's technology and consecutively, semiconductor chips globally for the next few years.

In its Investor Day 2021, ASML originally guided revenues of $25B to $32B by 2025, with an improved gross margin of up to 56%. Given the robust consumer demand and the company's plans to rapidly increase production capacity in the next few years, we may also expect a significant acceleration of its growth moving forward, potentially by 55% as per communicated during the FQ1'22 earnings call. We shall anticipate its announcement by FQ4'22. ASML CEO, Peter Wennink, said:

We discussed our goal recently with our supply chain partners and asked them to come back in the coming quarters, with confirmation on the feasibility of our request. Once we complete this analysis, we also expect to revisit our 2025 scenarios and growth opportunities beyond 2025. (Seeking Alpha)

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on ASML, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

ASML: Fueling Intel's Dream As A Leading Foundry

So, Is ASML Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ASML 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

ASML is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 8x and NTM P/E of 26.04x, slightly lower than its 5Y mean of 8.47x and 32.25x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $546.53 on 24 May 2022, down 37.7% from its 52 weeks high of $877.74 and nearing its 52 weeks low of $512.22. As a result of the drastic market correction since November 2021, any gains for the stock in the past 17 months have been completely erased as well.

ASML 5Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

Given the intensely bearish market, there is also a strong possibility that ASML's valuations may continue to fall in the next few weeks, since the stock is still trading at a premium NTM P/E of 26.04x compared to its peers' median at 13.41x. Assuming a further decline nearer to its peers, we can assume a safer entry point at a fair value price target of $231.45.

Though ASML remains a solid stock with a highly relevant DUV and EUV technology for the next decade, we would encourage more patience for those who have yet to add this stock to their portfolio. Let the market vent its anger first.

Therefore, we rate ASML stock as a Hold for now.