Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported Q1 results which saw revenue growing 85% yoy to $422 million and beating expectations by nearly $10 million. Clearly, the company continues to do a nice job selling, with net revenue retention rate coming in at 174% and the number of customers with >$1 million of product revenue nearly doubling yoy.

However, with the market focusing more on sustainable profitability, the company's ~$2 million non-GAAP operating income is a little difficult to swallow given their ~$36 billion market cap. Profitability becomes increasingly important as fears around potential recession increase and even though the company's FCF significantly improved, guidance is still only calling for non-GAAP operating margin ~1%.

Data by YCharts

At the time of writing this article, the stock's after-hours price was around $115, which implies a 10%+ pullback post-earnings. While not overly surprised about this pullback given the company's high forward revenue multiple, I do believe we are starting to get to the point where long-term investors should step in.

Management provided an outline of FY29 targets with product revenue growth of 30% and non-GAAP operating margin improving to ~20%. While this is several years out, it does demonstrate the company's confidence in their long-term growth and profitability trajectory.

When using conservative estimates over the next 2+ years, it's quite easy to see current valuation implying ~8x FY24 product revenue, which does not seem overly aggressive for the company's revenue growth profile.

I believe the stock will likely remain volatile in coming weeks, though if the stock falls much below $100, I would likely become more bullish.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance Review

Despite the negative stock reaction, the company's operational performance in Q1 was pretty decent. Revenue grew 85% yoy to $422.4 million, which beat expectations by nearly $10 million. With the company rapidly approaching a $2 billion run-rate in sales, growth at this level is quite impressive.

Impressively, net revenue retention rate was 174%, which demonstrates the company's ability to continue to upsell to existing customers. In fact, total customer count grew to 6,322, growing 40% yoy, and customers with >$1 million of product revenue grew to 206, growing 98% yoy. The company has done a great job demonstrating their ability to expand within existing customers, which still has a long runway of growth remaining.

With 506 Global 200 customers under their belt, Snowflake is also demonstrating their ability to break into larger enterprises. This typically serves as a great selling point to other enterprises looking into Snowflake. If some of the largest, leading brands in the world are comfortable using Snowflake, it makes it easier to sell down market.

Snowflake

I think it's important to recognize that Snowflake does not operate a typical SaaS-based model, rather they use a consumption-based model. 93% of their revenue is based on consumption, meaning the more their customers use Snowflake's services, the more revenue they generate; i.e. revenue is only recognized as consumption occurs.

This makes it easier to sell to customers, as they will only be paying for their actual consumption. Think about back in the day with your cell phone bill. You might be paying $50 a month for 10GB of data, whether or not you actually use that much data each month (consider this the SaaS model). Snowflake is essentially selling that service for $0.20/GB, meaning as their clients consume more, they get charged more (consider this the consumption model).

As clients get bigger, they are able to purchase additional capacity and the company has seen contract durations actually increase with larger customer commitments.

Snowflake

Non-GAAP product gross profit remained strong at 75% and given the software nature of their operations, I would expect this to remain around current levels over the long-term. However, investors have placed an increased focus on operating income, with Snowflake reporting non-GAAP operating income of just under $2 million during the quarter. While this is a massive improvement from their history of losses, the company is ~$36 billion market cap with barely profitable operating income for this quarter.

Snowflake

Despite the challenges with profitability, I am impressed with the FCF improvement. During the quarter, the company generated $172 million of FCF, which is significantly more than the last four quarters combined. I am a little hesitant to believe this is a true run-rate of FCF, though I do remain cautiously optimistic.

Snowflake

For the full year, the company is expecting product revenue of $1.885-1.9 billion, representing 65-67%yoy growth. In addition, non-GAAP product gross profit is expected to be ~74.5% with non-GAAP operating income margin ~1%. FCF margin guidance is for ~16%, which is a solid base for the company to continue to improve upon.

Given the current market conditions and investor preference towards more stable companies with solid profitability, it's no real surprise that Snowflake's stock is taking a hit.

However, longer-term the company is expecting product revenue growth ~30%, which is very strong considering the company's scale. Non-GAAP product gross margins are expected to slightly tick up over time to ~78% while non-GAAP operating margin is expected to improve towards 20%.

Valuation

While I had historically been bullish around the company, the stock has pulled back well over 60% year to date as investors have preferred more stable names as fears continue to mount about a possible recession. Operationally, I believe Snowflake is an incredible long-term company and should be held long-term. When looking at the near-term, I am a little less bullish than before, given the market's current preference for more profitable companies.

The company has quickly gained scale and is approaching $2 billion of run-rate revenue while maintaining revenue growth in excess of 80% yoy. Looking longer-term, one can make that valuation has pulled back to more reasonable levels, though the stock could trade in a volatile fashion over the coming weeks.

The chart above does a great job showing that Snowflake is not the only fast-growth company exposed to valuation pullbacks in the current market conditions. I agree that valuations had achieved some pretty egregious levels as expectations were sky-high.

Snowflake has a current market cap around $36 billion and with ~$5 billion of net cash/investments, they have an enterprise value of ~$31 billion. When using the midpoint of management's product revenue guidance of ~$1.89 billion, this implies a FY23 revenue multiple of ~16.4x, which does not appear overly attractive at face value.

However, if we assume revenue grows another 45% in FY23, which would be a big deceleration from 66% growth guidance in FY23, this would imply product revenue of ~$2.75 billion. Assuming 35% growth in FY24, this could imply product revenue of ~$3.75 billion, implying a current valuation of ~8x FY24 product revenue.

Yes, this does use a revenue estimate that is 2+ years out, but with management's confidence in 30% product revenue growth through FY29 and my conservative assumptions above, it's possible to get a more reasonable valuation.

Nevertheless, I believe the stock will be volatile in coming weeks and wouldn't be surprised the stock to fall below $100. At that point, I would sharpen my pencil a bit and likely become more aggressive with this pullback. Shorter-term, this stock could remain under pressure given rising interest rates typically fare poorly for high-valuation names, though longer-term I believe there is a lot to like here.