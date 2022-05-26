Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we provide a Q1 update of the Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC). We recently initiated a modest position in the stock in our Core Income Portfolio as its valuation traded down to attractive levels in absolute terms as well as relative to the broader sector. GBDC is a more defensive pick in the sector due to its first-lien focus and non-cyclical industry tilt. Its lower-fee and low debt interest cost also present smaller drags on its performance, requiring it to take less risk to deliver decent results. And its positive net realized / unrealized gains from inception shows that its lending process is very robust.

The portfolio is well-diversified with over 300 investments - well above the 123 sector average. Its industry focus is in Software, IT and Healthcare, which also gives it a less cyclical profile.

Q1 Update

GAAP net income per share fell to $0.254 from $0.263 in the previous quarter, with Adjusted net income falling by a similar amount. The drop looks to be in part due to the increase in debt interest cost. As we have discussed before, many BDCs, GBDC included, are in the net income valley - a temporary drop in net income as debt interest costs increase faster than asset-side income due to the rise in Libor up to weighted-average Libor floor. We expect this trend to reverse around Q3, as we discuss further below.

Dividend coverage based on Adjusted net income is running right at 100%. The adjusted figures strip out merger accounting as well as capital gains incentive fees.

NAV increased by 0.6%, which is around 1% above the sector average as the chart shows below.

The uplift was due to close to 1% of unrealized and realized gains.

Income Profile

Net new investments were positive for the fourth quarter in a row, which will continue to be a tailwind for additional income.

The company includes fee income in its weighted-average investment income yield (blue bars below), which makes it difficult to get a clean signal of its portfolio yield. The move to 7.3% from 7.7% is exaggerated due to a lower level of prepayment fees earned in the quarter - a theme we have seen across the sector. The weighted-average rate on new investments was the highest in the last 5 quarters and above the yield on investments that were repaid, which suggests that the company's asset yield should be pretty stable.

Weighted-average cost of debt (red bars) ticked higher - another theme clearly at work across the sector due to the presence of floating-rate credit facilities. The company's level of floating-rate debt at 51% is a touch higher than the sector median of 46%.

The company's leverage increased to 1.14x from 1.1x in Q4 which is slightly above the sector average. However, when adjusted for its lower-equity and higher first-lien focus, its total risk exposure is below the sector average in our view. Leverage increases over the last few quarters have been a tailwind to income. The upper leverage target is 1.25x so there is some more room to increase leverage though probably not at the same pace as we have seen in the past year.

Non-accruals increased slightly to 1.1% on fair value as the number of non-accrual investments increased from 5 to 7. It remains below the 1.4% sector average.

Overall, portfolio quality, according to internal ratings, remained the same over the quarter.

The company is well-positioned to grow its net income over the coming quarters. The following chart shows that net income is expected to rise 21% when Libor reaches the level of 2% (equivalent to 1% in the chart below) relative to income at Libor equal to 1%. With Libor half-way there already, income has already increased substantially and will increase even more as existing loans reset at higher Libor levels. The entire 21% rise will not happen immediately given the usual reset and accrual lags and will be offset somewhat by spread compression but a significant chunk should feed through.

The company targets a dividend of about an 8% annual rate of its NAV which works out to a level of $0.307 versus its $0.30 current dividend. Unless credit spreads continue to rise, pulling the NAV lower, we wouldn't be surprised by another dividend hike over the next several quarters.

Performance Profile

GBDC has generated a strong longer-term return in total NAV terms of 9.7% CAGR - beating the broader sector by 0.55% per annum.

Its most recent performance has not been as strong. This is in part due to its rights offering it undertook in April of 2020 and completed in May of 2020. This shaved off around 7.8% from the NAV at the time.

In its shareholder letter, the company said it did this in order to pay down debt, be in a better position to support its portfolio companies, and be able to make new attractive investments. The rights offering was done at 92.5% of the weighted-average price during the offering period and ended up being at $9.17 per share which was an amazing 37% below the Q1-2020 NAV and almost 40% below where the Q2-2020 NAV would have been without the rights offering.

With 20/20 hindsight, this was the wrong thing to do and is the primary reason why its 3Y total NAV performance lags the sector by 2% per annum in the chart above. In our view, the company was excessively conservative to pursue such a NAV-dilutive move in order to raise capital but has probably learned a lesson and is less likely to repeat it in the future.

In short, a one-off overly conservative decision that caused a large drag on the NAV is, arguably, a better outcome than a poor underwriting process that caused the same drop in the NAV via realized losses over the same period. Our view is that the company's more recent total NAV underperformance understates its general ability to deliver value for investors through its usual lending business.

An indication of this is the company's strong performance over the previous near-recession scare - the Energy shock of 2015. In that period, GBDC was among the strongest performers.

Systematic Income

Valuation Profile

The company's current valuation of 92.4% is well below its historic average level of 108%. Its valuation was lower only during a few months of the COVID period over the past decade.

Systematic Income

Its valuation relative to the sector is also relatively low. Historically, GBDC has tended to trade at a higher valuation relative to the sector - likely reflecting its above-average long-term returns and below-average risk posture. However, in the last few months, the stock has moved to trade below the sector average which offers an attractive entry in our view. All else equal, its current valuation of 5% below the sector average is actually understated (i.e., it's likely to be closer to 6%) because the recent equity market sell-off has likely pushed the NAVs of equity-overweight BDCs lower than the NAV of GBDC which is focused on first-lien loans.

Takeaways

GBDC remains an attractive option for more defensive BDC investors due to its lower fee structure, lower equity allocation, strong portfolio quality, and an attractive valuation. Its NAV should be better protected relative to the sector in the current sell-off given its relatively low equity exposure and first-lien focus. A sub-sector valuation offers an attractive entry point.