Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is a legacy fintech player with a leading position in payments acceptance and processing, as well as financial operating systems.

The bullish thesis is built upon the market underappreciating (1) the growth potential of Clover, a payment acceptance solution, (2) the underlying cash profits buried under acquisition accounting, and (3) EPS growth stemming from buybacks. Important names in the investment world are building stakes in Fiserv, including Seth Klarman's Baupost and activist ValueAct with a 2% ownership and a recently appointed board seat.

While I own Fiserv as part of my portfolio and see the merits of the bullish case, I also recognize that the stock performance has been lackluster despite good progress on the thesis and a steady stream of buybacks. I think it would be a useful exercise to take the opposite view to fully understand if Fiserv deserves a core long position.

Clover: Growth Engine

The 2019 acquisition of First Data allowed legacy Fiserv to move upstream in the payments value chain, bringing in Clover, a merchant acceptance solution that focuses on small and medium merchants, probably the most valuable asset that came to Fiserv via First Data. Clover is mostly a horizontal acceptance platform with modules built for specific verticals such as restaurants. Clover competes with specialist vertical players such as Toast (TOST) in the restaurant business, Shopify (SHOP) in eCommerce, and more broadly with Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL), among others.

Clover is getting its day in the sun as we emerge from the pandemic posting double-digit revenue growth from 2019 levels and is a pillar of the bullish thesis. Given the price paid by legacy Fiserv to acquire First Data is around $46,5B, including the assumed debt load, many have gone as far as justifying the entire deal for Clover alone, given the high EV/EBITDA multiples of comparables.

Bullish Thesis is High Risk

As anticipated above, the market is not fully recognizing Fiserv's potential and I believe that there are three key reasons that may undermine the bullish thesis.

Growth Not Granted

Clover has shown so far impressive top-line growth, going from $0.8B in 2019 to $1.3B in 2021, generating 8% of total revenue, and 20% of Acceptance revenue in 2021.

While I believe that sustained growth can continue, investors should keep in mind:

Clover is still relatively small and while cross/up-selling to other Fiserv services is long-term possible, it is unlikely to move the needle for Fiserv at this stage. Clover is sold mostly via channel partnerships with banks, something that Fiserv has leveraged well to grow Clover as it allows a degree of outsourcing of the sales organization and at the same time taps into a wide-reaching network that banks and credit unions have in the United States. This strategy works well in the U.S. where banks have a long-standing relationship with Fiserv but may be hard to replicate elsewhere. Fiserv generates only 14% of its sales outside of the U.S. Competition is abundant, both domestically and internationally. Profitable growth is not granted even if the product is great. While investing in payments is a good inflation hedge, investors are exposed to economic contractions, particularly so if we consider that Clover is designed for SMBs.

High Leverage

In order to acquire First Data for $46,5B, the equity portion was exchanged in an all-stock transaction with Fiserv issuing 286M shares, on top of refinancing $16B of First Data debt stemming from the leveraged buyout of First Data by KKR in 2007.

As a result, the company is highly levered and this is a negative for the stock. The most recent read on the Debt/Adj. EBITDA metric shows 3x, down from 3.6x a year ago (down from 4x since the First Data acquisition) but still elevated compared to peers such as Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), PayPal, and Block (SQ), all below 1x.

While I am not concerned about Fiserv's ability to repay its debt as most of it is long-dated and fixed-rate, leverage poses a risk to the company's strategy. Fiserv primarily grows through acquisitions, and a downturn in the business or economy may limit its ability to finance future growth. As a side note, the reduction in the Debt/ 12M trailing Adj. EBITDA in the last 4 quarters came almost exclusively from increased EBITDA rather than debt paydown.

Low Return on Capital

While the Fiserv/First Data business combination makes strategic sense beyond Clover, the returns on capital have dropped compared to legacy Fiserv.

Now, it is fair to say that GAAP profits paint a more negative picture than reality as the company's income statement takes significant acquisition-related amortization charges, yet the adjusted metric I calculated remains below 10%. This, in my view, explains the investment of activists as I believe they will try to steer capital allocation towards deleveraging and share buybacks as much as possible.

Valuation

Using a DCF valuation method and factoring in key assumptions in line with management guidance, I reach a fair value of $101, not far from where the company trades at the moment.

Key inputs:

Acceptance revenue growth rate: 12%;

Discount Rate: 7%, aligned with Fiserv's WACC;

Terminal Growth Rate: 2%;

Net debt: 18,246M;

Shares outstanding: 650M, as of 1Q22.

While this suggests the equity is fairly valued at current market prices, I prefer a higher rate of return given the risks highlighted and would apply a 10% discount rate, see sensitivity analysis below.

Summary

I rate Fiserv a HOLD. I view the business as a stable core with a promising growth engine, offset by high leverage, a diluted share base, and facing significant growth risks. Fiserv has the potential to be a good investment but the thesis is risky, I see an investment in FISV as more akin to a "public LBO" where investors can do very well provided they have the patience to stick around in a downturn and management returns capital to shareholders. Even if the equity is close to fairly priced based on its cost of capital, the current price does not justify building a core long position as I expect higher returns from this type of investment. I would be happy to reconsider if the price drops into the $7x range.