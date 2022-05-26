iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) CEO Yu Gong on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 26, 2022 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chang Qiu - Investor Relations, Director of Company

Yu Gong - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Jun Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Xiaohui Wang - Chief Content Officer

Wenfeng Liu - Chief Technology Officer

Xiangjun Wang - Chief Marketing Officer

Youqiao Duan - Senior Vice President, Membership Business

Xianghua Yang - Senior Vice President, Movies and Overseas Business

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Lei Zhang - Bank of America

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

After the speakers presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Chang Qiu

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining iQIYI's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. The company's results were released today and are available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.iqiyi.com.

On the call today are Mr. Yu Gong, our Founder, Director and CEO; Mr. Jun Wang, our CFO; Mr. Xiaohui Wang, our CCO, Chief Content Officer; Mr. Wenfeng Liu, our CTO, Chief Technology Officer; Ms. Xiangjun Wang, our CMO, Chief Marketing Officer; Mr. Youqiao Duan, Senior Vice President of our Membership Business; and Mr. Xianghua Yang, Senior Vice President of Movies and Overseas Business.

Mr. Gong will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights, followed by Jun, who will go through the financials. After the prepared remarks, Xiaohui, Wenfeng, Xiangjun, Youqiao, Xiangjun will join Mr. Gong and Jun in the Q&A session.

Before we proceed, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to thus outlined in our public filings with the SEC. iQIYI does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Gong. Please go ahead.

Yu Gong

Hello, everyone. We required quarterly non-GAAP operating profit for the very first time. This demonstrates the effectiveness of our new strategy and execution. Last quarter, we announced that our goals for this year are to reach non-GAAP operating breakeven for the full-year of 2022 and to reach quarterly non-GAAP operating breakeven as early as possible. I'm very pleased to see our performance exceeded our goals.

What are the driving focus on our path to profit, I would name four. First, the premium content, the built of new content such as a top-notch drivers solidifies our market leadership and lead to healthy growths of both subscriber base and the influence of this new drivers will further elevated from our creative content marketing strategy.

Meanwhile, the library content also played a crucial role we use effective operations to drive traffic to our extensive library content and enhanced user [indiscernible]. Secondly, refine our operations on content scaling and promotions. Thirdly, increasing operating or operation efficiency, which means delivering superior [indiscernible] based on an effective cost and expense control. Lastly, driving our sales performance through various initiatives to boost our monetization on membership and our sales. With these four aspects, profitability has a natural result. Therefore, we believe that -- we believe the performance in the first quarter is replicable as we continue to execute this operational methodology in the future quarters.

On premium content, we are confident about our future pipeline. On efficiency management, we will continue to focus on driving efficiency to -- by leveraging the power of technology will maintain the current lean coverage structure. By using the film methodologies, we will continue to achieve these results in the future.

Now let's go through the performance of our business segments in the first quarter of 2022. Let's start with memberships. For the first quarter, we continued to deliver a solid membership performance. Membership revenue was RMB4.5 billion, up 4% annually and 9% sequentially. The average daily number of total subscribing members for Q1 was 101.4 million, a net addition of 4.4 million from the previous quarter. The monthly ARM was RMB14.69 during the quarter, up 8% annually and 4% sequentially. Q1 was the fifth consecutive quarter that we achieved 8% or above annual growth.

Our premium new content and our extensive library content were the main drivers behind our positive performance. Our values for membership -- for members translate into higher member acquisition, retention and ARM. We expect to see solid membership revenue growth on year-over-year basis for the quarters down the road. Content is king.

Among the new releases, during the first quarter on Lifelong Journey on January 28, [indiscernible], life is a [indiscernible] outperformers. Lifelong Journey become a blockbuster acclaimed by the whole nation loved by the audience across all age groups and backgrounds. It tells a story of China transformation in the past 50 years from the perspective of ordinary people. We are happy to see our Lifelong Journey was able to achieve word-of-mouth popularity, social value, and commercial success. It also shows our deep understanding of the industry and the ability to balance our social obligation and the user appetite.

Under the scheme [indiscernible] as detective drama focusing on social issues, it become [indiscernible] cause in market with very high user stickiness. Life is a Long Quiet River original drama that portrait of the daily life and authorize of Shanghai urban families also performed very well in terms of traffic and revenue as popularity index exceeded 9,200 and epic in Asia.

We are also seeing the -- from the long tail effect of premium content as they continue to generate solid dealership after serials for now. One of the key strategy with popular IPs is [indiscernible] production. The original live comedy Vacation of Love Season 2 [indiscernible] is an example of multi-season approach in which we develop new cloud lives for additional seasons of our popular content. The revenue sharing drama [Foreign Language] also become a record set a new record for revenue sharing drama on our platform.

To better connect with users, we also created distinctive brand for our future vertical content of categories, namely [indiscernible]. In the first quarter, we launched our third vertical content [indiscernible] focusing on comedies in general, [indiscernible] were launched in Q1 and the third had to be released soon. This comedies are good later and entertainment trials and provide user a new outlet to relate daily pressures. Now with me shelter, sweet home shelter and the [indiscernible] shelter platform successfully covered the three most larger by our core users, namely suspend enrollment in comedy.

Going forward, we will continue to explore other content genres and their IT filters that bring target and diversified experience to users. In summary, we attract users to premium new relates and retain users from our extensive and diversified library content. We employ various operational initiatives to increase user variety and brand weakness. All of this will contribute to a solid base of subscribers and lay a good foundation for future growth. We are pleased to see the value we provide to our users was widely recognized, which translated to a great monetization capability.

Moving on to content. After explain on how we [indiscernible] our first quarter success. Next, how do we replicate our success in the future. We focus on systematic approach in building our content business from production to operations. Our goal is under the promise of [indiscernible] overall competitive and leadership, which means we would acquire the most appropriate content with optimal ROI and maximize monetization with a reasonable number of titles as we continue to enhance our in-house production capabilities, in which our premium content inventory and refine our content operations, we will be able to expand our advantage as an integrated platform and improve our overall efficiency across various aspects, including content production, content scaling and promotion. Meanwhile, we utilized technology to further improve our production capability and increase of efficiency.

Investment in content is our biggest organizational focus, we make it the key in achieving our growth optimizing cost and efficiency. We have placed a strategic control over the full content production process from script development, preproduction to shopping and post production. We also oversize the efficiency in content production company relief and fund utilization. As for our company reserves, we have dedicated ourselves in building our original content offering under enhancing production capability in the past few years.

We have established one of the largest and the most professional team of producers in the industry. We also want to highlight that despite the recent research of the COVID in some regions in China. We are relatively comfortable with our content result, especially in the core drama category as we have a diversified pipeline of dramas for this year benefited from our solid reserve of original content and the experiences gained from operating under COVID in the past two years. Therefore, we currently expect to see limited impact from COVID in our future drama pipelines.

Looking ahead to the second quarter and the full-year 2022, our key focus is to improve the overall content quality. We will continue to introduce premium content to our users, increase the quality of our offering and leverage the platforms advantage to build IT content ecosystem. Meanwhile, we would enforce our brand awareness to making multi-season production for our long series and utilize our successful shelter mold to enforce our advantage in some vertical genres. Benefiting from our rich content reserve, we will be able to launch a series of titles in the second quarter.

For dramas, the key titles where we have released in Q2, include [Foreign Language] all have been well received by users. For the rest of the second quarter, key dramas to be released include highly anticipated original titles, A Love Never Lost [Foreign Language] ordinary way, [Foreign Language] they are also be premiered for this year, on sales term, find new areas will be launched. For shows, we will launch the second season for last year's hit show, The Detectives Adventures, new [indiscernible]. For animation and children's content, we will continue to launch new titles under our multi-driven strategy. Also, we have prepared to reach a diversified slate of premium content for this year's summer season covering all major tariffs that target different user cohorts.

We continue to produce and release original movie to enrich our content ecosystem, Man On The Edge was released in theatres on April 15. And cumulative box office was surpassed RMB130 million. On April 1, we upgraded the online field distribution collaboration model with our partners, the revenue sharing model is not based on the user viewing time instead of deals in the past. Promotional office will be allocated based on the audience participation and the content performance such as view time membership conversion rates and user bills. The new model enables high-quality films to stand out and magnificently improve our operational efficiency, providing a win-win solution for both producers and our platform.

Now I'd like to quickly talk about our progress in IP development. Premium content also translates into additional monetization opportunities as we continue to push our strategy of building our IP from this and increasing monetization capability. In last December, we launched the first of the iQIYI Chinese Historic City Universe from China, we have signed with over 100 partners to franchise with popular IP in various formats, such as jewelry, apparel, food and batteries.

Moving on to advertising. For Q1, the total advertising revenue declined both annually and sequentially due to the current macro headwinds, the softer apparel demand negatively impacted our brand ad business to some extent. Despite the challenging macro environment, premium content contributing to driving strong attraction from advertisers. For example, our Lifelong Journey and the Life Is A Long Quiet River, both had very good advertising performance. The drama Lifelong Journey itself attracted 25 advertisers to our platform. For Q1, the sequential growth of our performance ad business was benefited by our growth in ad inventory, but partially offset by the weak macro environment.

iQIYI Lite was contributing to the increase in ad inventory at monthly average, thus reached 5 million in Q1 and surpassed 5 million starting in April, given the major monetization methods for iQIYI Lite, its performance ads. It effectively supported our ad inventory and mitigated the adverse impact of the macro environment in Q1.

We upgraded our ad placement platform, which was finally adopted by advertisers. The new version is more user-friendly and increased monetization efficiency by nearly 20% compared to the previous version. The upgraded ad placement platform helped advertisers to cover more and slots, get more exposure further products and improve ROI by leveraging smart ad spending.

Moving on to technology. Technology is fundamental to support our development. We continue to use AI technology to improve content production, efficiency and promote the industrialization of online video industry. Technology helps us to optimize cost, promote information to currently under copyright protection and improve the entertainment experience of users. In the first quarter, our proprietary AI dubbing technology, iQIYI dubbing was widely used in our film offerings. For our movie channel, more than 20 foreign movies used this technology to complete dubbing in rather before launching on our platform.

Saving costs will increasing revenues for both new and library films. iQIYI dubbing was also used in our overseas business, for example, we launched a new film in Thailand using iQIYI dubbing that received a very strong user feedback and generated strong revenue performance. AI dubbing is effective in optimize costs and driving revenues for long-tail content. The technology also safeguards our system, architecture and provides data security and enable antipiracy protection of our platform. In the quarter, our proprietary digital rights management, DRM solution completed in the form count security audit, which is recognized worldwide as measure of our solution ability to protect premium content. So far, we are the only domestic streaming platform in Mainland China that completed such certification, reflecting our strong ability in digital media premium protection.

Moving on to our new business. We are also exploring growth opportunities from new business initiatives. We are delighted to see continued strong momentum for our overseas business and iQIYI Lite. For our overseas business, driven by our continued efforts in enhanced products and user experience, the membership revenue and advertising revenue for our overseas business, both recorded solid annual growth during the first quarter. iQIYI Lite upgrade to supplement to our main iQIYI app and continue to achieve strong performance across various operating metrics in the quarter.

iQIYI Lite is mainly focused on the performance ad monetization model, which has significantly different from subscription center monetization model of our main app. Overall, the user demographics many transition model and content consumption behavior on iQIYI Lite are largely different from our main apps. The user overlap between iQIYI Lite and the main app further declined in the quarter. The daily overlap was around 4% in March. Meanwhile, we observed that the consumption of library content on iQIYI Lite was significantly higher than the main app largely enhanced realization of long-tail library value.

We believe iQIYI Lite with ample potential for growth in both user scale and monetization abilities. In summary, Q1 was average quarter for the company. We delivered what we have promised reaching non-GAAP operating profit earlier than anticipated, that demonstrated our outstanding execution, professionalism and strong unity of everyone reaching iQIYI.

The encouraging first quarter results also demonstrated that the long video industry can generate sustainable operation -- operating profit. We have a clear value proposition for our users. Not only that, we offer the latest premium content available in the market. We also have extensive and diversified content library that our users can find this favorite, this value proposition is unique and the happiness, we offer to users if it exceeds the price demand. Looking forward, the [indiscernible] situation in Shanghai and Beijing to do create additional challenge and the time for full recovery remains unknown as of today which could impact our Q2 performance. Regardless, we still strive to deliver another quarter of non-GAAP operating breakeven after the first quarter.

We would like to wrap up by thanking all our stakeholders, including our shareholders, business partners and employees who share our belief in the positive prospect of video -- we understand that many of our stakeholders follow our business development closely and pay close attention on areas such as whether blockbuster content can be delivered here or if our business would be impacted by some short-term market headwinds.

[Indiscernible], we would not worry about what will change. We focus on what will not change in the next five years or 10 years. And we will invest heavily into these areas to meet user demands, that is processing a collection of highly differential, premium content and highly effective platform that delivers sustainable value to our users. Meanwhile, we will continue to seek new opportunities soon in innovation and expand our values in the ever-changing market. With that, I'll hand over to Wang Jun to go soon our financials.

Jun Wang

Thanks, Mr. Gong, and hello, everyone. Now let me walk you through our key financials for the first quarter 2022. Starting with the revenues, in first quarter, our total revenues reached RMB7.3 billion, we booked healthy growth on our membership services with RMB4.5 billion, which was our largest revenue contributor. Our membership services revenue increased by 4% annually and 9% sequentially, primarily driven by ARM, or average revenue per membership, which achieved a positive annual growth for nine quarters in a row. And our subscriber base also grew by 4.4 million as our premium show attracted more paying members. The solid performance of membership services was partially offset by the relatively weaker advertising services revenue due to macro headwinds.

Now move to the cost and expenses. The first quarter cost of revenue was RMB6 billion, representing a cost savings of RMB1.1 billion compared with the same period last year. This leads to consistent gross margin expansion in the past three quarters from 7% in third quarter '21 to 12% in fourth quarter '21 and to 18% in the first quarter of '22 on a GAAP basis. In the meantime, our total operating expenses decreased 35% annually and 34% sequentially after we completed our organizational realignment second half last year. Our Q1 was also the third quarter in a row that we saw the decrease in total OpEx.

The expanded gross margin and decreased expenses combined contributed to our first profitable quarter. If behind this profit, just not the branch signed, as it takes three quarters to get where we are. Our non-GAAP operating loss was RMB1 billion two quarters ago, which goes to RMB560 million last quarter then turned to a profit of RMB327 million in the first quarter of 2022. The trend is clear, what is driving this trend is our consistent efforts in improving our operational efficiency and scalability. We have become nimble and more focused, which help us in adapting to the changing environment and best position to capture the long-term growth opportunities in the future.

In March 2022, the company completed a profit around of $285 million. At the end of first quarter, the company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB5.2 billion, we believe we have sufficient funding to justify our operational needs in the foreseeable future. For detailed financial data, please refer to our press release on our IR website. With that, I will now open the floor for Q&A.

Thomas Chong

[Foreign Language]

Thanks management for taking my questions. My question is about our overall strategy. How do we execute and reflect in our financials? And in particular, we are making profitability on a quarterly basis in Q1. On the other hand, how should we think about the outlook in the next couple half quarters? Thank you.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

Okay. I will translate what Mr. Gong just mentioned. They are coming from five aspects. First, we have many years of accumulations of head premium content. For example, on the key TV drama series and also variety shows, movies, children's content and animation. And second, we are -- we refined our operations including content scheduling and promotions and then to increase the overall operational efficiency. And third, we also improved the content operations in many different areas, have stringent control over the full content production process. Four, we're also driving the sales capability and efficiency, including boosting our monetization, our membership and also app sales. And five, increase the overall ROI. We will terminate the business that has poor ROI and low future potential.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

The earlier mentioned five aspects are the continuous efforts that we'll be focusing on, and that will drive the profitability in the mid to long-term. And also, we're also focusing on new business initiatives. For example, overseas business iQIYI Lite that will help the overall development and growth of our mid to long-term as well.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

Thank you.

Lei Zhang

[Foreign Language]

Thanks management for taking my question and congrats on breakeven. We have seen many cost saving and breakeven in fourth quarter. So wondering, do you see any impact of our cost control barrier to our operating metrics, like user time spent and revenue? Secondly, can you give us some updates on your content strategy going forward? Thank you.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

Okay. So for overall speaking, our control of cost and also expenses are for the purpose of increase the overall efficiency for our business. Content is our biggest cost item and also investment. So for a very important premium head content, we will not lower our investment in this area at all. We will probably decrease the investment in the low ROI content genre and content categories. And based on our many years of internal studies, user data and also our reference to the over streaming business, we can tell that the top line, the revenue upside depends on the head of premium content. So for overall, the low-performing content that's really dragging our whole performance down and also creating lots. So these are the areas we will continue to put efforts on going forward.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

So even though that reaching the market is not primarily role, but according to our third party data and Lite data, it shows that iQIYI was still number one in terms of the market effective video views for top TV drama category. And then at the same time, our original content also had excellent performance for viewing time for dramas, the movies, and children's content consistently improved on an annual basis.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

Okay. So for going forward, this year, our very important key focus is to drive efficiency. And then that will make us to focus on the investment in the head premium content as well as increased overall ROI and focusing on the content that generates high ROI. And then going forward to the next two years, we will continue to focus on the premium head content and that will bring profit and also to bring good returns to our business.

Yu Gong

Thank you.

Chang Qiu

Thank you. And then I think our CFO also has some points to add.

Jun Wang

[Foreign Language]

I would just quickly translate myself. So [indiscernible] what Mr. Gong has shared I would say that people care about the new releases each quarter. But on the other hand, we also need to notice that our new releases is also in the form of the investment after the debt, it will flow into our library, which will generate Lifelong traffic over time. So as a result, I think our business model in general, with the combination of the new releases and library is very much defensible and manageable.

Alicia Yap

Hi, thank you.

[Foreign Language]

My question is related to the membership subscription business. So how does management see the future more longer-term growth trend for the membership revenue? Will that mainly driven by the increased penetration rate for paying user? Or is that increase from the ARPU? And how much room we can further increase our paying ratio? In terms of near-term, can management share how has the demand for the membership service trending given the prolonged lockdown in Shanghai and other cities. Have you seen any uptick on the subscription from the lockdown or the membership more is driven by the content? Thank you.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

Okay, so based on our experiences with COVID in the past two years, the first wave came from 2020 and then the second wave came from this year. So we kind of find the pattern in terms of dealing with the pandemic. So in the short term, there are some uplift in terms of -- for the consumption of digital entertainment and digital content online. And over the long-term, because there might be some impact in terms of the entertainment opportunities or entertainment choices from offline. So there might be some impact in terms of the, for example, the movies to be launched, et cetera and that might push the popularity and also the penetration of online media entertainment.

But I think -- very importantly, we think the success of our membership business really, really depends on the premium content. So that's really driving our membership growth in terms of the revenue as well as subscriber growth. And also that coming from the more penetration or higher penetration for the paying services or paying habits in China, that will also contribute positively to our business.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

Okay. So for over our long-term speaking, we are still very confident and very optimistic of the long-term growth of our membership business. I think our premium content that's really driving the positive membership growth in terms of the subscribers and also for the revenues and also for ARM.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

Our main goal is really trying to keep growing our membership services revenue. So we don't set the goal in terms of really growing the absolute number of subscribers or the ARM.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

So I would like to first talk about ARM that's driving our business. So we're very happy to see that among our industry peers, there are some price adjustments on that front as well. So they are sending really positive signals and also guiding the whole industry moving towards a positive direction.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

And then second point is very important that I would like to leave for everyone because we think premium content is really driving the whole membership growth. And also, we're driving the quality of the premium content and also very stable supply reserve building a good reserve of premium content, that's really supporting our future business growth for the membership services.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

And for the third point, we think the recognition from users for IP is very important for the future growth as well. We're happy to see the whole industry as well as users as well as government are sending positive signals of recognizing the power of iQIYI, and we're focusing on IP protection and really driving the antipiracy issues of the company.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

And also, the very first I mentioned three points related to our ARM growth that I talked about earlier. Now I would like to talk about from growing the users. First, we think users are upgrading the consumption behaviors. If you look at the content offerings, whether it's for the long-form video or the short-form videos. For long-form videos, I think overall speaking, the content are driven by the paid content as well as long-tail content that really brings the effort of the users. And I think we're very good. We're very happy to see that there are more users are getting the habit of buying subscriber memberships. So that's sending a very positive sign to our business.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

And also another point to the subscriber numbers is because right now, we think the overlap or the overlap of content is pretty high among our peers, which means there are less number of really exclusive content for each platform. So that's kind of putting back some of the pain willingness for the subscribers. I think if you look at the Mainland China area, one user that's subscribing to multi-platforms, the ratio of that is 1.2, which is lower than many of the overseas streaming business.

Yu Gong

[Foreign Language]

Chang Qiu

And a couple of reasons that's contributing to the high overlap of content among our competitive peers. One is from the economic aspect because selecting content that's not really exclusive will bring lower content cost. That's the first point. And then the second point is the original content production capability is relatively low at this point among all the industry peers. So I think going forward, if you -- we could increase the production capabilities going forward, especially the head original content that will drive down the overlap between our content among the industry peers.

Yu Gong

Thank you.

Chang Qiu

Thank you.

Chang Qiu

Thank you, everyone, for participating in our call today. Feel free to reach out to the IR team if you have further questions. Thank you, and see you next quarter.

Yu Gong

Thank you.

Chang Qiu

Thank you, bye-bye.

