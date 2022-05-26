imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is a crude oil-focused midstream master limited partnership that boasts a fairly substantial infrastructure network stretching across much of the central United States and even down into Mexico. The midstream sector in general has been one of the better performers in the market over the past year or so but NuStar has been a notable exception to this. Indeed, its partnership units are actually down over the past year, which is a poor performance considering that many of its peers have delivered gains over the same period. This may not come as a surprise to many readers as NuStar Energy has generally not been one of my favorite firms in the sector.

The poor performance, however, has given the units a 10.22% yield, which might be enough to attract some yield-hungry investors. This alone does not mean that the company would prove to be a good choice for your portfolio, though, so let us revisit it and see if this double-digit yield is actually worth pursuing.

About NuStar Energy

As stated in the introduction, NuStar Energy is a fairly large crude oil-focused midstream partnership that boasts infrastructure stretching across much of the central United States and even down into Mexico:

NuStar Energy

As we can see, NuStar’s extensive network gives it exposure to both the Permian Basin and the Bakken shale, which are the two primary basins in which crude oil is produced in the United States. This is important because the fundamentals of each of these two basins are somewhat different.

The most notable difference is that it is typically much more expensive to produce crude oil in the Bakken shale. This made a difference back in 2020, as upstream producers in aggregate cut back on production in the Bakken shale more than they did in the Permian Basin. However, NuStar Energy is not nearly as affected by commodity price fluctuations as many other companies in the energy sector. This is because of the business model that the company uses.

In short, NuStar Energy enters into long-term contracts (typically five to ten years in length) under which NuStar provides resource transportation and storage services in exchange for payment based on the volume of resources that it handles, not on their value. This alone provides NuStar with a considerable amount of protection against changes in energy prices, whether positive or negative changes.

At this point, some readers might point out that upstream energy producers tend to reduce their output when energy prices decline, which would likely have a negative impact on the resource volumes that the company handles. NuStar Energy has a way to protect itself against this as well. In short, its contracts typically include minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum volume of resources that the customer has to send through NuStar’s infrastructure or pay for anyway. Overall, about 62% of NuStar’s revenues come from contracts like these:

NuStar Energy

This business model overall serves to provide NuStar Energy with relatively stable cash flows and significant insulation against changes in crude oil prices. However, there are still a few problems with it.

First, the proportion of the company’s revenues that are coming from secure contracts such as the ones just discussed is much lower than what many of its peers have. Indeed, most midstream companies have 90% or more of their revenues coming from volume-based contracts with minimum volume commitments. This could make the company somewhat more vulnerable to economic shocks than its peers, which we saw back in 2020.

Second, NuStar Energy’s customer base may expose it to considerable counterparty risk. As we can see here, only 63% of the company’s contracts are with investment-grade firms:

NuStar Energy

We can generally depend on an investment-grade company to do everything in its power to honor its contracts. After all, these firms typically have a vested interest in protecting their reputations and they have a strong enough balance sheet to weather through most short-term economic problems. However, we can see that 37% of the company’s revenues are coming from contracts with customers that do not have such ratings. These customers might not have the financial strength to honor their commitments should a recession or similar problem occur. This could prove to be a particular concern today given the growing number of analysts that are predicting that the United States will enter into a recession by the end of the year, although this does not necessarily mean that energy prices will decline.

Although midstream contracts for crude oil transportation include minimum volume commitments, contracts for refined products typically do not. The volume of resources being handled by the midstream company under refined product contracts tends to depend on the actual demand for these products. In addition to crude oil, NuStar transports and stores refined products. This is something that had a significant impact on NuStar Energy over the past few years. This is because the pandemic significantly reduced the demand for refined products. This should be easy to see. After all, while the lockdowns were in place, people were staying at home instead of driving to work or to the mall, parks, or any other place that they would ordinarily go. This persisted even after the lockdowns ended as many people chose to spend more time than usual at home out of fear of the virus. In fact, the national demand for gasoline still remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, although diesel demand has certainly recovered. This is expected to be the case over the rest of this year:

NuStar Energy

This certainly had an impact on NuStar’s refined product volumes, which were substantially below pre-pandemic levels back in 2020. Fortunately, though, they have mostly recovered:

NuStar Energy

This is quite nice to see because of the company’s volume-based business model and is one reason why the company’s distributable cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 was 13% higher than the comparable figure from the first quarter of 2021.

In a few previous articles, most notably this one, I discussed how many upstream energy producers have decided not to worry very much about growing their production and instead focus their efforts on maximizing free cash flow. The U.S. Energy Information Administration confirms that this has indeed been the case. As we can see here, production of crude oil in the Permian Basin only exceeded 2019 levels within the past month or two and only just barely:

U.S. Energy Information Administration

This is something that could prove to be a problem for NuStar Energy’s forward growth prospects since the largest proportion of the company’s operations are located in the Permian Basin. This is the reason why the company tends to focus the discussion on that particular area during all of its presentations at industry and analyst conferences. The company’s Permian Basin operation was definitely a major driver of growth in the past though. Indeed, back in the second quarter of 2017, NuStar Energy only had an adjusted EBITDA of $7 million coming from the Permian Basin, which has improved to $49 million today:

NuStar Energy

We can see though that the amount of money that the company earned from the region largely leveled off in 2021. This will most likely be the case going forward, despite the optimistic attitude about the growth that NuStar’s management has been expressing. This is due to the reservations that producers in the area have been expressing about their own growth plans. While it is true that we have seen companies like Continental Resources (CLR) and EOG Resources (EOG) begin to express a willingness to cautiously increase their output given today’s high energy prices, these production increases have been targeting the Bakken shale and not the Permian Basin.

Thus, it seems somewhat unlikely that NuStar Energy will actually see the volume growth that it expects. It is much more likely that the company’s volumes will remain relatively stable going forward. Therefore, the company may not have nearly as much forward growth potential as some of its peers. This could be one reason for the company’s very high yield.

Fundamentals Of Fossil Fuels

The traditional energy industry has certainly gotten a lot of negative attention from politicians, activists, and media personalities lately. Indeed, one could almost be forgiven for thinking that crude oil and natural gas are going the way of the steam engine or the abacus. While that is far from true, the fundamentals for natural gas are certainly much better than the fundamentals for crude oil. This is another blow against NuStar Energy as the company’s infrastructure focuses almost exclusively on crude oil and refined products. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA

While this is nowhere near as bad as some predictions stating that global oil consumption has peaked, nobody could claim that a 7% increase in demand over the course of twenty years is particularly impressive. It also somewhat limits NuStar Energy’s potential growth since its business model is based on volumes, as already discussed. It, after all, seems pretty unlikely that upstream producers will substantially increase their output if the demand is not there because that would crash energy prices. This, therefore, adds to our convictions that NuStar Energy is unlikely to produce much in the way of growth going forward, despite management’s claims.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of midstream master limited partnerships like NuStar Energy is because of the exceptionally high yields that these entities tend to possess. Indeed, NuStar Energy currently boasts a 10.22% yield, which is substantially higher than the 1.46% yield of the S&P 500 index (SPY). Unfortunately, NuStar Energy’s distribution history leaves a great deal to be desired as the company has cut its distribution twice in the past five years:

Seeking Alpha

NuStar Energy was far from the only midstream partnership that cut its distribution back in 2020 so it can be mostly forgiven for that, although the fact that the company has not yet made any effort to begin increasing it again is discouraging. The cut in 2018 is much more concerning though since that was a time of strength for the energy industry in general. With that said though, someone investing today will receive the current distribution and yield so does not actually have to be worried about the company’s past. Thus, it makes the most sense for us to analyze the distribution as it is today. After all, we need to make sure that the company can actually afford its current distribution since we do not want to be the victims of a future cut. This is because a distribution cut would both reduce our income and almost certainly cause the unit price to decline.

The usual way that we analyze a midstream company’s ability to pay its distribution is by looking at a metric known as distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP figure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the limited partners. During the first quarter of 2022, NuStar Energy reported a distributable cash flow of $91.058 million, which represents a 13.05% increase over the $80.545 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter. This was sufficient to cover its distribution 2.06 times over, which is very reasonable. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to be sustainable but I like to see this figure above 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety to the distribution. As we can clearly see, NuStar Energy easily meets both of these requirements. This distribution is likely quite sustainable and investors probably do not have to worry about any more cuts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuStar Energy certainly looks appealing on the surface. Its 10.22% distribution is certainly nothing to be disappointed about, especially since it does appear to be sustainable. However, I continue to want to be cautious about this company. Management keeps talking about its impressive growth potential but it does not actually appear to have much, especially given a general reticence across the rest of the industry to increase production. Overall, it might be worth buying, but the distribution should be the only return that you can reasonably expect.