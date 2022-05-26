Investment Conclusion

RH is scheduled to report F1Q2022 earnings on June 14, 2022, after the market closes. The average consensus revenues and earnings per share estimates for the quarter are ~$925 million and $5.38. Although, we expect first quarter revenues and earnings per share to come in ahead of analyst expectations, the growth rates associated with the elements are likely to disappoint.

Our argument is based on the weakness that has been unfolding since March in the company’s two key growth drivers, a strong stock market and growing prosperity of ultra-high net worth individuals. Therefore, on a year-over-year basis, we anticipate significant downtrend in the revenue growth rate. Nevertheless, considering RH’s policy to offset inflationary pressures through price increases, and the introduction of higher margin products, we expect margins to expand somewhat compared to that evidenced during F1Q2021. Consequently, despite a decline in revenue growth, first quarter earnings and cash flows are likely to increase on a year-over-year basis.

However, we are more pessimistic in regards to the remainder of the year. Considering the rising interest rate environment, record inflation, dramatic increases in housing prices, and global unrest, it appears that RH’s business is positioned to encounter headwinds across the entire year, at a minimum. In addition, the business is battling supply chain challenges, which is resulting in delays at all levels, from products purchased from foreign vendors being delivered five weeks late on an average, to Source Book launches being deferred due to unavailability of the new merchandise, to the opening of new design galleries being extended by months, due to construction delays associated with the unavailability of building material.

Therefore, in an optimistic scenario, year-over-year growth in revenues is likely to be softer, unfavorably impacting margins, and reflecting in relatively weak growth in profits and free cash flows. If we consider a more negative outlook, annualized growth in revenues might turn negative, and result in contraction in margins, earnings, and free cash flows for the year. Our thesis takes into account the market launches of RH San Francisco in late spring, the RH Guesthouse in early summer, RH England in mid-to-late summer, and RH Palo Alto in the fourth quarter. However, considering the challenging macroeconomic environment, delays are a strong possibility, in our opinion.

Longer-term, RH is well positioned to expand the business, to include not only its current focus, high-end furnishings and hospitality, but also real estate development, entailing the construction and marketing of fully-furnished luxury homes, condominiums, and apartments, with integrated services. Ancillary business projects planned include, fee-based: architecture, interior design, and landscape design services; guest houses to accommodate travelers; and luxury yacht and private jet charter services.

As per management, the market opportunity for this future RH ecosystem is between ~$7 trillion to ~$10 trillion. If RH can manage to capture even 1% of the market opportunity, potential revenues would be in the $70 billion to $100 billion range. In addition, as customer perception of RH as a luxury brand advances, as more and more of RH’s planned projects reach fruition, the firm’s products are likely to become price elastic. Therefore, at some point in the future, RH will probably be positioned to price its products at even higher premiums to industry averages than its currently enjoys, driving substantial increases in margins. As a flow-through of the uptrend in revenues and margins, earnings and free cash flows will surge, over the long-term, in our opinion.

We are adjusting our 10-year Discounted Cash flow model to account for a potential sharp slowdown in RH’s business over the short to medium terms. Specifically, we are reducing our 10-year normalized revenue growth rate to 10% from the prior 13.5%, and lowering our straight-lined 10-year operating cash flows margin to 15.5% from the previous 17.5%. Factoring in the changes, we arrive at our new 1-year Price Target of $570/share versus the prior $648/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. Given that we have not included earnings from proposed long-term projects that have been announced but remain in emerging stages of development, in our estimates, there is an opportunity for substantial upside to the Price Target, as the ventures evolve.

Key Takeaways From The Fourth Quarter

F4Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues of ~$903 million (+11% on a year-over-year basis), came in below consensus estimates of ~$932 million, and earnings per share of $4.91 (+14% compared to F4Q2020), missed analyst projections of $5.59. Net income for the period came in at ~$147 million, reflecting an increase of 13% over the prior year’s fourth quarter. Operating margins expanded to 24.1%, representing a growth of 150 bps on a year-over-year basis. Free cash flows declined 17.9% to $96.8 million from $114 million reported in F4Q2020.

Over FY2021, RH generated: revenues of ~$3.76 billion (+32% on a year-over-year basis), earnings per share of $22.13 (+122% compared to FY2020), net income of ~$689 million reflecting an increase of 153% over the prior year, and free cash flows of $477 million representing an advance of 22.4% over that reported in FY2020.

Numerous Opportunities For Revenue Growth. Although, during FY2022, macroeconomic challenges are likely to unfavorably impact revenue growth, the shortfall might be materially countered by the launches of several design galleries, the introduction of novel product lines, and the expansion into new business categories, over the course of the year.

These projects include: three Source Books, with RH Contemporary to be debuted in May, and RH Modern and RH Interiors in the Fall; three design galleries, the already launched RH San Francisco, the being prepared for a summer debut, RH England, and scheduled to be opened during the fourth quarter, RH Palo Alto; the New York Guest House expected to be launched over the summer; two RH designed Gulfstream aircrafts, the G550 and the G650 that will be available for charter later this year; the RH designed luxury yacht, RH3 that will be available for charter in the Mediterranean and Caribbean; and the debut of RH World, a new web portal to access the evolving world of RH products, places, services, and spaces. Consistent with the company’s theme of creating ultra-luxury products and spaces, design galleries located in San Francisco and England, and the New York Guest House, will feature an elevated live fire, with the New York Guest House also including, a champagne and caviar bar.

Even though, we anticipate some pullback in discretionary spending related to the ultra-wealthy clientele, that RH considers its addressable market, the new introductions are likely to garner sufficient interest and customer demand, to somewhat mitigate the expected weakness in revenue growth, in our opinion.

Operating Margin Expansion Almost Certain. As RH believes that customers will gladly pay premium prices for quality products, the company is confident that their customer demand is price elastic. Therefore, management is unafraid of raising product prices, and has been for years. Anecdotally, the firm’s best-selling products are their highest priced merchandise.

In addition, RH is still an emerging growth company with significant white space to expand in the U.S., and the international opportunity is wide open, with the first design gallery scheduled for launch in England in the summer. Therefore, as the business evolves, revenue leverage from dramatically higher sales, and economies of scale related to marketing and corporate spending will materialize, expanding operating margins beyond the 25% to 26% management has guided to for FY2022.

In that regard, it is noteworthy that luxury brands (which is what RH is developing into rather rapidly through brand enhancing efforts) typically generate operating margins in the range of 30% to 35%, with operating margins associated with Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel, generally coming in within the mid-30’s range. Therefore, we are confident that RH will achieve its long-term guidance of average operating margins of ~30%.

RH England Debut Likely Coming In The Summer. Although delayed by supply chain challenges, significant construction has already been completed at the RH England location, at Aynhoe Park, a 17th century, 73-acre estate in the English countryside. The business will include six hospitality areas, including a wine room, a juicery, and a tea room.

The debut of the location, will mark, RH’s first foray in territories outside of the U.S., and is likely a gateway for the company’s entry into Europe. Given research that demonstrates that a substantial portion of the key customer group in the U.K. that is likely to purchase RH products is aware of the brand and highly willing to transact with it, we anticipate strong sales volume out of the gate at RH England.

In addition, the launch of RH England will open the whole of Europe to the company, as it is a relatively small and well-connected continent, with broadly similar aesthetic tastes. The growing brand recognition will support sales growth, once the design galleries planned for London, Paris, Munich, Düsseldorf, Milan, Madrid, and Brussels are launched, during the decade.

Guidance Appears Reasonable. For the F1Q2022, management projected year-over-year: revenue growth of between 7% to 8% versus 78% in F1Q2021, and adjusted operating margins in the range of 23% to 23.5% as compared to 22.6%, a year ago.

For FY2022, management guided to year-over-year: revenue growth of 5% to 7% versus 32% last year, and adjusted operating margins in the range of 25% to 26% as compared to 25.6%, in FY2021.

Although, the estimates appear achievable, all bets are off if macroeconomic conditions worsen.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F4Q2021, RH had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$2.2 billion and long-term debt of ~$2.38 billion on its balance sheet. During F3Q2021, the company recapitalized its debt, raising $2 billion through a term loan. Moreover, RH has a $347 million remaining on a revolving credit line, and $500 million raised through an additional term loan in May, providing it with ample liquidity. Given these factors, we believe the firm is unlikely to renege on its debt related commitments.

Bottom Line

Will RH ascend to the top of the luxury ladder? Absolutely. Are the next few quarters, maybe even the next couple of years, likely to be challenging for the business? Could be. However, considering the long-term plans and vision for the business that management has outlined, the company is going to come out the other side of this uncertainty, which has nothing to do with the fundamentals of RH, stronger, in our judgment.

That being said, the market will adjust RH’s shares to account for a potentially dramatic decline in sales. Therefore, there might be better entry points to accumulate shares, over the next several months or even a year. Our Price Target takes into account the long-term, but we expect near-term turbulence to worsen.