Investment Thesis

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has seen massive interest from retail investors in 2022 as its stock continued its downtrend reversal from its COVID bottom in 2020.

Despite a solid Q1 card in early May, we maintain our conviction that investors should capitalize on the current levels to take profit (partially or fully) and not ignore the massive bull trap already formed in MOS stock.

Our price action analysis after its Q1 card suggests that the trap has continued to draw in buyers. But, don't wait any longer because once the trap door is shut, the downdraft could be massive and rapid as the marker makers digest those significant gains.

Therefore, we revise our rating on MOS stock from Hold to Sell. We urge investors to cut their exposure to MOS stock. They can also cut in phases to capitalize on the upside volatility to sell into potential rallies.

The Massive Gains Would Not Continue Indefinitely

Mosaic revenue change % and adjusted EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Mosaic reported revenue of $3.92B in FQ1, up 70.8% YoY. However, it came in below the consensus estimates of 77.7% growth. Furthermore, its adjusted EBIT margins remain robust at 30.8%, but below the consensus estimates of 31.9%.

Moreover, its revenue and profitability estimates have been revised upwards for H2'22, as the Russia/Ukraine conflict has continued. As a result, Mosaic's FY22 revenue estimates have been revised to $22.09B, from $19.34B previously.

The company remains confident that the market remains tight for potash well beyond 2022. However, it also added that Russia could circumvent the harsh sanctions next year. Management added (edited):

We think the Russians will find ways to get things out by probably next year. And so in 2023, we still expect Belarusian sanctions, but we think at least the Russians will find more ways to get their product to market. So maybe it will be a 2-year problem. And then even then, it probably will take 2 to 4 years after that for the deficit to catch up. (Mosaic's FQ1'22 earnings call)

The critical message from management's commentary is that the current situation will not last indefinitely. But, of course, no one can tell precisely when the tight supply situation will abate, as it takes time to play out. Even Mosaic management couldn't be sure. However, the Street estimates suggest that Mosaic's revenue could peak in FY22 before declining significantly from FY23. Furthermore, its adjusted EBIT margins could also be impacted markedly, with peak profitability expected in 2022.

Mosaic GAAP EPS consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Consequently, its GAAP EPS is also estimated to fall significantly in FY23 from its peak in FY22. Investors should note that Mosaic's EPS is estimated to fall from $14.33 to $6.44 through FY24, posting a steep decline at a CAGR of -33%. With this in mind, investors are urged to use FY24's EPS estimates to evaluate the valuation for Mosaic stock.

Price Action Suggests The Bull Trap Has Been Set - Increased Caution

MOS price chart (TradingView)

Our price action analysis suggests that the market makers have set the trap since April. It followed up with another one in May as it drew in the buyers post-earnings. However, the price action for May has not been completed yet, but the signs are ominous. Notably, the trap door has yet to be shut. As a result, investors still have an opportunity to cut exposure before the market makers force the price down inevitably. We are targeting a potential consolidation zone at around the $29 level (an implied downside of 42% from the current levels).

Is MOS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MOS stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 3.97x or GAAP P/E of 4.3x. However, as seen previously, we reminded investors to use the FY24 EPS estimates as a basis, given the steeply declining EPS estimates.

Notably, MOS stock's FY24 normalized P/E would increase to 10.2x. Coupled with our price action analysis, we think investors should use the opportunity to cut exposure to MOS stock before the trap door is firmly shut.

As such, we revise our rating on MOS stock from Hold to Sell.