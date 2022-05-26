Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My rating for XPeng Inc.'s (NYSE:NYSE:XPEV) [9868:HK] shares is a Sell.

In my previous March 18, 2022 write-up for XPeng, I held the view that "the company's shares aren't likely to rebound significantly (let alone return to $50 levels)" given negatives like "investor style shift, supply chain disruptions for the Chinese automotive industry and concerns over the potential delisting of US-listed companies." Following my prior article, XPEV's stock price has corrected by -19% from $25.31 (price at article publication) to $20.52 as of May 25, 2022.

XPEV's headline earnings for the first quarter of 2022 came in higher than what analysts had expected, but the company's share price dived after it reported its quarterly results. XPeng's Q1 2022 revenue, gross profit margin, and vehicle margin could have been better; the company's Q2 2022 top line and vehicle deliveries guidance also didn't match up to the market's expectations. From a long-term perspective, I think that XPEV's peers have adopted more appropriate strategies to navigate the Chinese EV or Electric Vehicle market. Taking into account both the short-term and long-term risk factors for XPeng, I deem the stock as a Sell.

When Did XPeng Announce Earnings?

XPeng announced the company's Q1 2022 earnings on Monday, May 23, 2022 before the market opened.

XPEV's first-quarter financial results were not well received by investors, if the company's post-earnings announcement share price performance is any indication. XPeng's share price declined by -5% from $23.27 as of May 20, 2022 to $21.98 as of May 23, 2022. XPEV's shares subsequently pulled back by an additional -7% in the past two trading days to close at $20.52 as of May 25, 2022. For the rest of the article, I evaluate XPeng's recent historical financial performance and its future business outlook.

Did XPeng Beat Earnings?

XPeng managed to turn in an earnings beat for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

XPEV's Q1 2022 net loss per share of -$0.28 was better than Wall Street's consensus bottom line forecast of -$0.30. But the company's first-quarter earnings beat did not impress the market, as evidenced by the stock's post-results share price correction highlighted in the preceding section of this article.

In the next section, I analyze some of XPeng's key metrics. This helps to explain why the company's shares have not done well despite above-expectations earnings.

XPEV Stock Key Metrics

XPEV's performance on a number of key metrics wasn't as good as what the market would have hoped for.

Firstly, XPeng's top line contracted by -13% QoQ from RMB8,556 million in Q4 2021 to RMB7,455 million in 1Q 2022. At the company's Q1 2022 results briefing, XPEV attributed the revenue decline on a QoQ basis to "the seasonal factors relating to the Chinese New Year holiday."

Secondly, the gross profit margin for XPEV only expanded marginally by +20 basis points from 12.0% in the fourth quarter of last year to 12.2% in the most recent quarter. The increase in battery cost and the lower subsidies for New Energy Vehicles in 2022 were responsible for XPeng's less-than-impressive gross profitability improvement.

Thirdly, XPEV's vehicle margin decreased by -50 basis points from 10.9% in Q4 2021 to 10.4% in Q1 2022. According to the sell-side's consensus financial projections obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the market had expected XPeng to deliver a much higher vehicle margin of 11.5% for the first quarter of this year.

In summary, XPeng's key historical metrics for the first quarter of 2021 could have been a disappointment for investors. Looking ahead, I touch on XPEV's short-term outlook in the subsequent section.

What To Expect After Earnings

XPeng's 2Q 2022 management guidance was disappointing, which led investors to lower their expectations for the company's financial and operating performance.

The mid-point of XPEV's second-quarter top line guidance is RMB7.15 billion, which translates into a -4% QoQ decrease. This is also approximately -14% below the sell-side's consensus Q2 2022 revenue estimate as per S&P Capital IQ.

XPeng also estimates that it can achieve around 32,500 vehicle deliveries for the second quarter of the current year. This will be equivalent to a QoQ contraction of roughly -6%.

In other words, one should expect Q2 2022 to be a challenging quarter for XPEV based on the company's below-expectations management guidance.

Is XPeng Stock Predicted To Go Up?

I predict that XPeng's stock price won't go up for the foreseeable future, as XPEV is faced with multiple headwinds in the short term.

A key headwind is China's unchanged Covid-zero stance that increases the risks of lockdowns and production suspensions in different parts of China, as and when there is a surge in pandemic cases. Another substantial headwind is the current semiconductor chip shortage, which might have a negative impact on XPEV's vehicle deliveries. There are also headwinds relating to XPeng's future profitability, as higher-than-expected raw material expenses would result in lower-than-expected margins for the company.

These negative factors for XPeng are reflected in its disappointing management guidance discussed in the prior section.

Is XPEV A Good Investment Long-Term?

I don't view XPEV as a good investment in the long-term, especially when I compare XPeng's business strategy and approach with its Chinese electric vehicle peers like NIO Inc. (NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (LI).

XPeng pursues a strategy of selling multiple EV models to target a wider spectrum of consumers. In contrast, Li Auto has a single product; while NIO is focused on premium EV products. This suggests that the XPEV brand's positioning in the minds of consumers might be not as strong as that of its other EV competitors in China.

Separately, XPEV doesn't own all of the company's stores, unlike NIO and LI. Instead, XPeng does engage third-party dealers to complement its self-owned store network. In my opinion, it is more challenging for EV manufacturers to have complete control over their marketing if they outsource a portion of sales to dealers.

Is XPEV Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

XPEV stock is a Sell. In the short-term, the key risk is that XPeng's actual Q2 2022 operating and financial metrics could turn out to be worse than expected, as evidenced by the company's below-expectations management guidance. In the long run, XPeng has gone down a different path as compared with its Chinese peers in terms of sales network and EV model range, and I see XPEV's peers achieving greater long-term success with their strategies.