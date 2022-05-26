SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

In the summer of last year I voiced my continued concerns on Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX), as investors had real concerns from the start, that is, from the public offering late in 2020. These concerns have only materialized further with the passage of time, as distress is clearly visible here, with no imminent recovery in sight in any way or shape at this point in time.

Former Take

Biodesix is a diagnostic company which focuses on a range of diagnostic tests and technologies, focusing on the lung. This distinct positioning attracted interest from many investors during the pandemic, of course.

Based on its AI platform, Biodesix relies on data to drive diagnostic solutions, mostly focused on the lung. The combination of technology and a holistic view on the lung diseases was set to provide greater insight by personalized treatments, resulting in improved detection, evaluation, treatments, and ultimately health.

The company went public at $18 per share, valuing equity of the company just shy of half a billion with 26 million shares outstanding. That valuation eroded quickly, as shares fell to $12.50 per share on the first day of trading, but actually rallied to the $30s early in 2021 amidst "optimism" related to the pandemic.

The valuations applied to the business at the time of the offering were based on a company which generated just over $20 million in sales in 2018, on which an even bigger operating loss of $23 million was posted. Sales rose 20% to nearly $25 million in 2019, with losses inching up to nearly $27 million, not very encouraging trends.

Revenues of the business fell quite a bit to just $9 million and change in the first half of 2020, for obvious reasons, as preliminary third quarter revenue result of $9 million looked encouraging, with a big part of that stemming from pandemic related tests, at about $5.5 million. So excluding the pandemic related tests, revenues trended at just $15-$20 million, as growth was hard to find in these revenues and losses were substantial. Labeling the pandemic related boom as non-sustainable, I found it very hard to get upbeat on the company at the time of the offering.

By the summer of 2021, shares fell from a pandemic aided momentum induced rally of $30 early in 2021 to $12 again by summer. This was despite strong results posted in the intermediate time, with fourth quarter revenues for 2020 coming in at $27 million, resulting in rapidly narrowing losses, albeit that most sales were generated from Covid-19 related revenues.

First quarter sales rose to nearly $29 million, but the non-Covid-19 revenue contribution was stuck at a $20-$25 million per annum run rate. At $12, in the summer of last year, and factoring in net cash of around $20 million, operating assets were valued around $300 million, still a far too high valuation in my eyes as the core business was not doing well, as the pandemic brought one-time revenues, but not enough to even get profitable.

Running Into The Ground

Fast forwarding since last summer, shares have lost another 90% of their value, now trading at $1 and change, with shares down in a gradual fashion as the business is simply uneconomical.

Third quarter results took a huge beating already, with revenues down to just $6.5 million, with pandemic related revenues down to just half a million. The issue is that the larger organization resulted in a much higher expense base with operating losses doubling to $13 million. Early in January, signs of distress became more apparent as the company sold nearly 4 million shares at $4 and change in order to pay off a term loan.

In March, Biodesix announced a $50 million stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital, to sell this nominal amount worth of shares in the coming three years. Fourth quarter revenues came in at $7.2 million, marking a small sequential improvement, but of course a huge year-over-year decline as pandemic related revenues came in at just $0.4 million, as losses narrowed a bit to $11 million and change.

In April, the company sold another 6.5 million shares at just below $2 per share in order to desperately raise some capital, as this was of course very ill-timed with the signs of such dismal trends being really visible for some time, of course.

By mid-May, first quarter results revealed just $6.5 million in quarterly sales, even as pandemic related revenues inched up to a million, with operating losses increasing to more than $14 million. All of this is extremely dismal, as we are basically looking at a company posting flattish annualized sales around $25 million, while operating losses trending around $50 million.

With the share count now standing at roughly 38 million shares, the market value of the firm comes in at just around $50 million, as the company operates without a net cash position, as proceeds of recent equity issues are rapidly getting burned through given the height of operating losses.

Uninvestable

Given the trends discussed above, the situation here is outright speculative as no green shoots are within sight here. While the valuation is very low, the revenue number is very small as well, with operating losses being very substantial and not showing any signs of improvement at all.

This makes it very easy for me to label the situation uninvestable, as even a resurgence of the pandemic likely could not bail out the business here, as the peak days during the pandemic have not even resulted in a real roadmap to profitability.