Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Don't Click Off

Tech stocks. Remember them? High growth, high valuations, high beta vs. the market, they can make your year or break your heart, sometimes all in one week. The last six months have seen the market dump tech as if we were headed back to the Middle Ages. Sell semiconductors - buy machine presses. Sell software - buy gruel. Like that.

The one thing you know about tech is just when you think it's all over is when it's coming back. Happened in 2002-2003, happened in 2010-2012, happened in Q1 2019 after the last time the Fed tried to reinstate your parents' monetary orthodoxy, happened in Q2 2020 when the world realized that you can do quite a lot on Zoom (ZM) these days as it happens - oh and also you're going to need a new notebook and a new phone to make it all work properly. And a secure home router.

At the core of all technology platforms lie silicon semiconductor devices, as you know. And the fundamental building blocks in semiconductors include DRAM (for which look to Micron (MU)), CPUs (Intel (INTC), AMD), GPUs (Nvidia (NVDA), AMD) and then a host of other devices - RF (Qualcomm (QCOM)) and so forth. Semiconductor companies offer less predictability in their revenues or earnings than do subscription software companies, so they can be way more nausea-inducing come earnings day than your Microsofts of this world, but when they run? They run.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has been a huge success story in recent years, starting with the installation of Lisa Su as CEO in 2014. Su took an also-ran company with crumbling financials and turned it into a viable second player in the oligopolistic CPU and GPU sectors. Here's what's happened since Su took the reins. (And became a hero to techies everywhere, hence the T-shirt, which yes is a thing you can buy.)

AMD Fundamentals - Inflection As Su Becomes CEO (YCharts.com)

Despite the superb fundamentals, the stock has nonetheless been hit hard of late and the question is - is it a sensible time to be buying this stock?

AMD Stock Key Metrics

Let's look at the company fundamentals first.

AMD Financials (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com)

Revenue growth has been huge for a long time now. In the March 2022 quarter, growth stood at +65% on a trailing twelve-month basis. Gross margins have trended up and sit at 49%. EBITDA margins (before stock-based comp) have also trended up consistently under Su's leadership and now stand at 29% on a TTM basis. Capex is low as a % of revenue and working capital is fairly well managed, translating to an unlevered pretax FCF margin of 20% on a TTM basis. Finally, the balance sheet is very safe with $4.8bn of net cash. So... 65% growth at 20% cash flow margins, with plentiful liquid resources? Fundamentals, double-plus-good.

How High Could AMD Stock Go? Could It Reach $150?

At the most recent close, AMD stock sat at $91. The stock peaked at $164 in December last year, a 45% selloff from the highs relative to some software names seems at present almost tame. On the chart, as we shall see in a moment, AMD looks like it may have found a bottom and may even be able to make new highs in a year or two. Optically, however, the market still does not like stocks with valuation multiples that look like this:

AMD Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

37x cash flow or 7.6x revenue isn't a great look right now, particularly at 49% gross margin. In addition, AMD is more at risk from a slowing economy than many tech names. Any material slowdown in consumer electronics purchasing or (worse) the brakes getting hit on enterprise datacenter capex will hurt AMD revenue growth - and if growth comes off, good luck sustaining those multiples. So the downside risk is right there - macro factors slow revenue growth, that compresses the valuation multiples and before you know it this is a $65-70 stock. As always, if you own or plan to own AMD, consider using stop-losses to protect yourself in this very volatile market.

What about to the upside? Let's turn to the chart. You can open a full page version, here.

AMD Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

AMD has put in a clear, textbook wave pattern since the 2018 lows.

Wave 1 up ending just before the Covid crisis, followed by a Wave 2 down. Most stocks we cover put in a 0.786 retracement to complete the Covid lows. AMD drops just to the 0.5 retracement of the prior Wave 1 up, which means we can expect a deeper correction come Wave 4.

Wave 3 peaks right above the 2.618 extension and then Wave 4 falls, so far to the 0.618 retrace of Wave 3 - almost perfectly so. You can see that the support it has found there is also the place at which a "volume shelf" applies, i.e., a price zone where previously a high volume of shares have changed hands. Such levels often provide support and resistance.

Thus far it looks like AMD has found a bottom at around that 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level of $85, plus or minus a couple of dollars per share. And if that holds, it would mean that the stock had stabilized at around the same time that the S&P500 might have found support. (At the time of writing, SPY is holding over the critical $380/share level.)

We believe AMD can make new highs, let's call it over $165, within 12-18 months. Fundamentals would need to hold up, of course, and it would require a reversal in market sentiment. That may be closer at hand than many realize, the darkest day being just before the dawn and all that.

If you're minded to shoot for an ambitious goal of new highs, consider using stop-losses and indeed trailing stops, since that's in fact the Moon you're shooting for there. It can be done. We can point to solidly-constructed chart analysis that says it can be done (just trace out a standard Wave 5 up on the above chart... put simply that says the stock "should" reach a new high if the pattern of the last few years continues to play out to type.)

If you're minded to try to trade AMD, rather than invest in the stock, we would point you to the Fibonacci levels above the stock at present as places where you may wish to take profits. Again, assuming fundamentals hold up and we see a reversal in market sentiment, you could reasonably expect the stock to reach $100, then $115, and consider either taking profits or moving up your stop if this unfolds.

Is AMD Stock A Buy, Sell Or Hold?

We rate AMD at "Accumulate" in our subscription service and repeat that view here. Why not "screaming buy"? Because we think caution can be rewarded here. If you buy small and the stock moves up soon - say in sympathy with any positive Nvidia earnings reaction this week - then you have plenty of room overhead to continue to add on the way up. If it bombs out with yet another market move down? Your stops can save you until you decide to try again on a better day. For the purposes of this article we'll call this a Buy, but please read that in the context of the above.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 25 May 2022