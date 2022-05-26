14 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A Soon To Be King

baona/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "US Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 5 Challenger 7

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 27 1.26 31-May-22 15.52% Champion ManpowerGroup (MAN) 11 3.03 31-May-22 7.94% Contender Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 11 1.81 31-May-22 10.29% Contender Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Class A (WTS) 9 0.95 31-May-22 15.38% Challenger UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 9 1.34 31-May-22 25.00% Challenger Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 7 0.45 31-May-22 9.09% Challenger QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 19 2.29 1-Jun-22 10.29% Contender Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 8 4.06 1-Jun-22 12.00% Challenger Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A (HLI) 6 2.53 1-Jun-22 23.26% Challenger PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 49 2.72 2-Jun-22 6.98% Champion First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 10 3.2 2-Jun-22 10.34% Contender LCI Industries (LCII) 6 3.63 2-Jun-22 16.67% Challenger Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 5 1.54 2-Jun-22 3.57% Challenger Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 15 2.45 3-Jun-22 7.69% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the US Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent EXPD 0.58 0.67 15.52% MAN 1.26 1.36 7.94% AVY 0.68 0.75 10.29% WTS 0.26 0.3 15.38% UFPI 0.2 0.25 25.00% WMS 0.11 0.12 9.09% QCOM 0.68 0.75 10.29% HVT 0.25 0.28 12.00% HLI 0.43 0.53 23.26% PEP 1.075 1.15 6.98% FRME 0.29 0.32 10.34% LCII 0.9 1.05 16.67% BAX 0.28 0.29 3.57% MNRO 0.26 0.28 7.69%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High EXPD 106.17 97.15 137.8 24.18 9% Off Low 23% Off High AVY 165.38 156.51 227.63 24.62 6% Off Low 27% Off High MAN 89.8 84.32 122.89 62.62 6% Off Low 27% Off High WTS 125.71 122.47 211.34 33.9 3% Off Low 41% Off High UFPI 74.81 67.18 94.58 14.94 11% Off Low 21% Off High WMS 107.74 92.28 137.89 37.11 17% Off Low 22% Off High QCOM 131.23 121.2 192.78 34.93 8% Off Low 32% Off High HVT 27.58 24.35 51.63 12.64 13% Off Low 47% Off High HLI 83.66 71.6 122.11 22.57 17% Off Low 31% Off High PEP 168.99 141.73 177.62 28.79 19% Off Low 5% Off High FRME 40.05 37.15 49.01 12.99 8% Off Low 18% Off High LCII 115.56 96.32 161.38 23.78 20% Off Low 28% Off High BAX 75.2 69.72 89.41 44.16 8% Off Low 16% Off High MNRO 45.7 37.49 64.31 52.79 22% Off Low 29% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HVT 4.06 18.7 10.5 17.4 21.7 LCII 3.63 21.2 12.7 39.3 43.2 FRME 3.2 2.9 12.1 17.9 38.9 21.1 MAN 3.03 11.5 7.8 7.9 12.2 11 PEP 2.72 6.6 7.4 7.7 7.8 10.4 HLI 2.53 14.5 17.7 24.8 27.4 MNRO 2.45 2.3 6.8 7.7 11.6 10.3 QCOM 2.29 6 4.5 6.2 13 8.5 AVY 1.81 7.8 10.2 10.5 10.8 12.3 BAX 1.54 12.2 14.9 16.4 -1.8 18 UFPI 1.34 22.2 16.3 14.5 15.2 15.9 EXPD 1.26 7.9 8.1 7.7 9.4 9 WTS 0.95 3.3 6.8 6.6 8 7.6 WMS 0.45 5.6 9.4 12.6 13.1

Here are some notes about this week's list:

Soon-to-be Dividend King PepsiCo raised their dividend another 7%. Next year they will become a King!

EXPD, AVY, WTS, UFPI, QCOM, HVT, HLI, FRME, and LCII all raised their dividend by at least 10%.

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.