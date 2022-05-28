Elon Musk Predicts Long-Term Deflation: Our Top Picks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

With inflation currently at a 40-year high and interest rates on the rise, most investors appear to have forgotten that just recently our main concern was deflation, which is the opposite of inflation.

Inflation and interest rates have been trending lower for decades and despite several attempts at normalizing interest rates, the Fed has failed time and time again:

Data by YCharts

Will this time really be different? Is the current high inflation going to be so persistent that interest rates will forever return to materially higher levels?

I highly doubt it.

As we explain in a previous market update, the five horsemen of disinflation (i.e., falling inflation growth rates) remain as strong as ever:

Demographics. Aging populations and falling birth rates put downward pressure on economic and labor force growth;

Aging populations and falling birth rates put downward pressure on economic and labor force growth; Inequality. A smaller portion of money in the pockets of those with a higher propensity to spend translates into relatively lower aggregate demand;

A smaller portion of money in the pockets of those with a higher propensity to spend translates into relatively lower aggregate demand; Globalization. International trade puts downward pressure on consumer prices and domestic wages;

International trade puts downward pressure on consumer prices and domestic wages; Over-Indebtedness. Debt levels above certain thresholds have been demonstrated by numerous academic studies to weigh down economic growth;

Debt levels above certain thresholds have been demonstrated by numerous academic studies to weigh down economic growth; Technology. Technological innovation is inherently deflationary.

These macroeconomic forces are still at play, and, therefore, the current period of high inflation is virtually assured to be only temporary.

Of course, we cannot know whether it will take 6 months, 12 months or even 2 years for inflationary pressures to cool off, but eventually it likely will, and we will then return to the low inflation / low interest rate world we've now been living in for a few decades already.

That's not just my opinion.

It appears to also be the opinion of the world's richest person, Elon Musk.

Being the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) makes Musk particularly knowledgeable about how technology can influence long-term inflation. In a recent interview, he explains that he believes we are going into a "decade of abundance" and that everything will "ridiculously cheap." This is in large part because of advances in the utilization of AI and robotics in our daily lives.

Below, I share the most interesting snippets of his recent interview, which aired on TED's YouTube channel one month ago:

Elon Musk: This really will be a world of abundance. Any goods and services will be available to anyone who wants them. It will be so cheap to have goods and services, it will be ridiculous. Interviewer: And presumably, it should be possible to imagine a bunch of goods and services that can't profitably be made now but could be made in that world, courtesy of legions of robots? Elon Musk: Yeah. It will be a world of abundance. The only scarcity that will exist in the future is that which we decide to create as humans.

In short, Elon Musk expects the future of AI and robotics to power our economy in a way that will create abundance, cause deflation, and result in lower prices.

The interview continues:

Interviewer: So it feels like at some point over the last year, seeing the progress in Tesla AI and understanding of the world around it, led to a kind of "aha" moment at Tesla. Because I think that you recently surprised many when you said that probably the most important product development going at Tesla is this Robot, Optimus. Many companies out there have tried to put out these robots and so far no one has really cracked it. There's not been a mass adoption of robots in people's homes. No one has really cracked it in manufacturing either. Is it something that happened in the development of full self-driving that gave you the confidence to say, you know what, we can do something special here? Elon Musk: Yeah exactly. So you know it took me a while to sort of realize that in order to solve self-driving, you really needed to solve real-world AI. And at the point of which you solve real-world AI for car, which is really a robot on four wheels, you can then generalize that to a robot on legs as well... It's certainly been demonstrated by many that it is possible to make humanoid robot. The thing that's currently missing are enough intelligence for the robot to navigate the real world and do useful things without being explicitly instructed. So the missing things are basically real-world intelligence and scaling up manufacturing. Those are two things that Tesla is very good at and so we basically just need to design the specialized actuators and sensors that are needed for a humanoid robot. People have no idea, this is going to be bigger than the car. Interviewer: I mean, in one way, it's actually an easier problem than full self-driving car because instead of an object going 60 miles an hour, which if it gets it wrong, someone will die. This is an object that would go three or four miles an hour and so there isn't life at risk... I think that the first application that you mentioned are probably going to be manufacturing, but eventually the vision to have these available for people at home. The kind of things that you could ask your robot to do could be what? Like tidy up? Elon Musk: Yes absolutely. Make dinner. Mow the lawn. Take a cup of tea to grandma. Take care of Grandmother. Play catch with the kids. Interviewer: What sort of timeline should be thinking about? Elon Musk: The first step would be for jobs that are dangerous, boring and repetitive, and things people don't want to do. I think that we will have an interesting prototype sometime this year, something useful next year, and we will then see rapid growth year over year of the usefulness of the humanoid robots, and decrease in cost and scaling of production. I'd say in less than 10 years you could buy one for home. The cost is actually not going to be crazy high. The complexity and cost of a car is greater than that of a humanoid robot.

Elon Musk's prediction may sound too futuristic to many of you, but then again, that's what most people thought when Bill Gates predicted that we would all have a computer at home.

No one took him seriously at first, but now we all have a computer in our pocket and our daily lives are very heavily influenced by these technologies.

Such technological advances are very deflationary because they improve our productivity and allocation of resources.

If in the near future, we make significant advances in AI and robotics as Elon is predicting, it could suddenly become a lot cheaper to produce a lot of things. If personal robots at home also become a thing, we could perhaps also use our time a lot more efficiently.

The interview continues:

Interviewer: But think about the economics of this. Think if you can replace a $30-40,000 per year worker with one-time payment of $25,000 for a robot that can work longer hours, a pretty rapid replacement of certain types of jobs. How worried should the world be about that? Elon Musk: I wouldn't worry about the sort of "putting people out of a job thing". We already have a massive shortage of labor and I think we will still have a shortage in the future. But this really is going to be a world of abundance.

Can you imagine the impact of these technological advances on inflation?

To repeat what Elon said earlier: "It will be so cheap to have goods and services, it will be ridiculous."

So, yes, we have high inflation today, but will it last?

The 5 horsemen of disinflation remain as strong as ever and we could be near major technological breakthroughs that could amplify these disinflationary pressures.

What does this mean for investors?

The main take-away for me is that you probably shouldn't restructure your portfolio to only own inflation-hedging stocks. Perhaps, you may want to also own deflation-hedging investments. We live in an uncertain and rapidly evolving-world and diversification is therefore more important than ever.

In a deflationary world, the best performing investments are typically those that enjoy long contractual cash flows that are highly consistent and predictable.

There are many such opportunities in the REIT sector (Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)). Yield-starved investors commonly turn to real estate during times of low interest rates because real estate can be financed at low rates and offer materially higher yields for investors.

Net lease REITs (NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)) are perhaps the best investments today if you think that disinflation will return. These REITs own mainly single-tenant freestanding properties such as Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies, Dollar General (DG) grocery stores, or McDonald's (MCD) restaurants:

Net lease properties (Realty Income)

They are particularly good investments during times of low inflation and low interest rates because they have very long 10-15 year leases with their tenants and pre-determined rent increases. This makes them the closest thing to bonds in the equity market and as a result, they tend to perform the best during times of low interest rates and inflation, and vice-versa.

Today, they are historically cheap due to inflation fears, but from a fundamental standpoint, they are actually doing better than ever.

They are generating record levels of cash flow and paying higher dividends than ever before and despite that, they are priced at a ~20% discount to pre-covid-19 levels. Realty Income Corporation (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are two good examples that we currently own at High Yield Landlord:

Data by YCharts

If you were to remove the inflation fears, I would expect investors to rapidly come back to these REITs and bid up their share prices.

Just to return to pre-covid-19 valuations, many of these companies would need to appreciate by 30% or more and I think that this inevitable as inflationary pressures eventually cool down.

While you wait for the upside, you also earn a ~5% dividend yield and these companies also grow at ~5% per year, providing 10%+ annual total returns without even accounting for any upside from repricing. Realty Income has actually done even before than that, returning 15.3% per year since its IPO in 1994:

Realty Income track record (Realty Income)

Bottom Line

Today, inflation is high, but this high inflation was mainly caused by factors that are temporary in nature. Supply chains were disrupted by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine... Stimulus checks were handed out... The demand for certain types of goods and services temporarily spiked to abnormal levels due to the pandemic...

But as things gradually return to normal, the disinflationary forces will regain control of our economy, likely putting us back in a world of low inflation and low interest rates.

In his own words, Elon Musk predicts that near-term technological advances will cause everything "to be so cheap, it will be ridiculous."

Today, a lot of investors are buying expensively priced inflation-hedging stocks, expecting inflation to remain hot for a long time to come. Meanwhile, the deflation-hedging stocks are historically cheap and few investors are showing any interest to them.

At High Yield Landlord, we have structured a well-balanced portfolio that should do well in both: a high inflation, but also a low inflation world.