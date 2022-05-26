Ingersoll Rand: Shares May Consolidate To Allow Valuation Multiples To Drop
Summary
- Ingersoll Rand reports strong and bottom-line beats in its first quarter.
- The technicals have been demonstrating bullish connotations.
- We go to Ingersoll Rand's profitability, growth and valuation trends to ascertain the upside potential here.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Elevation Code get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Intro
If we look at a long-term chart of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) (Compressor & Pump manufacturer), we can see that shares still remain quite some distance below their 50-week moving average, which corresponds more or less with the popular 200-day moving average that chartists utilize. Although the moving averages of the stock's weekly MACD indicator are finally converging, which implies a long-term buying opportunity may be close at hand here, strong long-term downside support in Ingersoll Rand does not present itself on the weekly chart until well under $40 a share.
What we do have however is a weekly swing low, which really is the first stage of a confirmed bottom. The second achieved step is that shares have now pushed above their 10-week moving average ($46.15), which gives Ingersoll Rand good visibility in at least testing its 50-week moving average once more in this new bull run.
Although technical analysis many times is frowned upon by fundamental-derived investors, I do believe it is an invaluable tool when timing a potential investment. Timing is important because even the most patient investor will find it difficult to maintain a losing position for a considerable period of time.
Therefore, let's look at Ingersoll Rand from a growth, profitability and valuation standpoint to ascertain whether there is enough momentum in the current bull run to do some damage here. We will start off with recent growth trends in both the company's sales and earnings.
Ingersoll Rand's Revenue & Earnings Growth
Ingersoll Rand sales increased by 18% over a rolling year basis in the first quarter and adjusted EBITDA came in 24% higher over the same period of 12 months prior. When we incorporate first-quarter numbers into a trailing 12-month average, we see that sales are up 19.5% whereas EBITDA is up almost 34% in this timeframe. Going forward, growth is expected to taper off somewhat with forward-looking sales growth expected to come in just under 8% and forward EBITDA growth to drop to 12.7%. However, this didn't stop management from raising top-line guidance this year due to strong fundamentals in both the PST (Precision and Science Technologies) and ITS (Industrial Technologies and Services) segments. Furthermore, given how margins as we see below have been increasing, and with plenty more synergies to come off the Gardner Denver merger, there is nothing wrong with these growth trends up to now.
Profitability
Net income margins over a trailing twelve-month average now come in at a very impressive 14.12% which actually competes with average EBITDA margins in this sector. Although receivables rose to $1.014 billion in Q1, with higher CAPEX spend & inventory hitting $955 billion, Ingersoll Rand still was able to deliver free cash flow of approximately $32 million as we see below. Considering how supply chains have resulted in significant spikes in net-working capital across the sector, it is reassuring to see a positive number even after synergy expenses are taken into account, which will undoubtedly continue for some time.
IR Stock Valuation
From a valuation standpoint, despite the growth alluded to above, Ingersoll Rand's forward GAAP earnings multiple comes in at a rather lofty 33.49. However, valuing a stock can be tricky in the best of times, and earnings multiples should not be the sole way to do so. Yes, the company's earnings are relatively expensive at present and potential overvaluation can also be seen in topline sales trend. In fact, the slow-down in forward-looking top-line growth means that the trailing sales multiple of 3.53 will only drop to 3.23 when calculated over a forward running basis. Cash flow and assets trends, though, are expected to improve significantly and these areas (over time) are natural tailwinds for elevated sales growth.
Nevertheless, what investors need to take into account here is that the stock's 200-day moving average is still a good 10% above the prevailing share price of IR. Therefore the question becomes - would shares at IR's present sales multiple have the momentum to punch through and more importantly stay above this resistance level? I'm not so sure.
Conclusion
Therefore, to sum up, although shares have witnessed strong momentum over the past 2+ weeks, shares may need more consolidation in the near term to allow those earnings and sales valuation multiples to come down. For now, this stock remains a hold for us, but this could change very quickly if sales and earnings revisions get dialed up aggressively. We look forward to continued coverage.
----------------------
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays trading under intrinsic value. To constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside but yet significant upside always remains the objective of the portfolio.
-----------------------
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.