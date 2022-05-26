Mammos_65/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) (Compressor & Pump manufacturer), we can see that shares still remain quite some distance below their 50-week moving average, which corresponds more or less with the popular 200-day moving average that chartists utilize. Although the moving averages of the stock's weekly MACD indicator are finally converging, which implies a long-term buying opportunity may be close at hand here, strong long-term downside support in Ingersoll Rand does not present itself on the weekly chart until well under $40 a share.

What we do have however is a weekly swing low, which really is the first stage of a confirmed bottom. The second achieved step is that shares have now pushed above their 10-week moving average ($46.15), which gives Ingersoll Rand good visibility in at least testing its 50-week moving average once more in this new bull run.

Although technical analysis many times is frowned upon by fundamental-derived investors, I do believe it is an invaluable tool when timing a potential investment. Timing is important because even the most patient investor will find it difficult to maintain a losing position for a considerable period of time.

Therefore, let's look at Ingersoll Rand from a growth, profitability and valuation standpoint to ascertain whether there is enough momentum in the current bull run to do some damage here. We will start off with recent growth trends in both the company's sales and earnings.

Ingersoll Rand's Revenue & Earnings Growth

Ingersoll Rand sales increased by 18% over a rolling year basis in the first quarter and adjusted EBITDA came in 24% higher over the same period of 12 months prior. When we incorporate first-quarter numbers into a trailing 12-month average, we see that sales are up 19.5% whereas EBITDA is up almost 34% in this timeframe. Going forward, growth is expected to taper off somewhat with forward-looking sales growth expected to come in just under 8% and forward EBITDA growth to drop to 12.7%. However, this didn't stop management from raising top-line guidance this year due to strong fundamentals in both the PST (Precision and Science Technologies) and ITS (Industrial Technologies and Services) segments. Furthermore, given how margins as we see below have been increasing, and with plenty more synergies to come off the Gardner Denver merger, there is nothing wrong with these growth trends up to now.

Profitability

Net income margins over a trailing twelve-month average now come in at a very impressive 14.12% which actually competes with average EBITDA margins in this sector. Although receivables rose to $1.014 billion in Q1, with higher CAPEX spend & inventory hitting $955 billion, Ingersoll Rand still was able to deliver free cash flow of approximately $32 million as we see below. Considering how supply chains have resulted in significant spikes in net-working capital across the sector, it is reassuring to see a positive number even after synergy expenses are taken into account, which will undoubtedly continue for some time.

IR Stock Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, despite the growth alluded to above, Ingersoll Rand's forward GAAP earnings multiple comes in at a rather lofty 33.49. However, valuing a stock can be tricky in the best of times, and earnings multiples should not be the sole way to do so. Yes, the company's earnings are relatively expensive at present and potential overvaluation can also be seen in topline sales trend. In fact, the slow-down in forward-looking top-line growth means that the trailing sales multiple of 3.53 will only drop to 3.23 when calculated over a forward running basis. Cash flow and assets trends, though, are expected to improve significantly and these areas (over time) are natural tailwinds for elevated sales growth.

Nevertheless, what investors need to take into account here is that the stock's 200-day moving average is still a good 10% above the prevailing share price of IR. Therefore the question becomes - would shares at IR's present sales multiple have the momentum to punch through and more importantly stay above this resistance level? I'm not so sure.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although shares have witnessed strong momentum over the past 2+ weeks, shares may need more consolidation in the near term to allow those earnings and sales valuation multiples to come down. For now, this stock remains a hold for us, but this could change very quickly if sales and earnings revisions get dialed up aggressively. We look forward to continued coverage.