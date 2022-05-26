Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been about 3 ½ months since I wrote my latest piece on Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN), where I suggested investors continue to avoid the shares of this wonderful business. Since then, the shares have fallen about 10.5% against a loss of ~10.4% for the S&P 500. The company has released full year results since, so I thought I'd revisit the name. After all, a stock trading at $35.35 is much less risky than that same stock when it's trading at $39.65. I'll determine whether I want to buy back in or not by looking at the most recent financial history, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

It's time yet again for my ubiquitous "thesis statement", where I regale you with the highlights of my argument, so you don't have to wade through the entirety of my article. Those who know me best know that I will move heaven and earth to find something to complain about, but I was unsuccessful when looking at the financial performance here. The level of profitability grew nicely, the company didn't overpay for shares they bought back, and they raised the dividend in a sustainable way. Even I couldn't really complain about the debt level. I was hoping that the valuation would give me something to complain about, but even that failed me. The stock is quite cheap in my view. For that reason, I'm buying back in. I did get some relief from an unexpected source, so I can complain about the options market. For those people who might expect me to enhance returns by writing puts on this name, prepare to have your expectations subverted, because I think the premia on offer isn't worth it at the moment. For example, the December put with a strike of $30 is currently bid at $.30. Thus, I think it makes sense to simply buy the shares and be done with it. At least I can complain about the paltry returns on offer from selling puts. That's the one and only enjoyable dark spot associated with this wonderful investment.

Hawkins' Financial Snapshot

True to form for Hawkins, the financial performance here has been quite good. Specifically, revenue and net income in 2021 were higher by 30%, and 25.8% respectively. Earnings per share grew by a staggering 26.5%, driven by buyback activity that took 208,190 shares off the board. Speaking of the buyback, I like the fact that in 2021, the company spent a net $6.773 million to retire these shares, for an average price of $32.53. I think this is a very good price to pay for these shares, so well done to management. Finally, the company saw fit to reward shareholders with a 10.3% uptick in dividends.

It's not all candy apples and animated bluebirds at Hawkins, though. The level of debt has climbed about 27% in 2021. Although I don't like the uptick in debt, I'll admit that as of the end of April, the interest rate on the debt was 1.2%, which is quite cheap. Additionally, the revolving credit facility doesn't mature until April 30, 2027. Thus, I don't love the added debt, but it doesn't represent immediate risk in my view.

Given all of this, I'd be exceedingly happy to buy back at the right price.

Hawkins Financials (Hawkins investor relations)

The Stock

My regulars might have flinched a little bit when they read that "at the right price" comment. That's because they know that I've talked myself out of some great investments over the years because I insist on buying cheap. My regular readers also know that I consider the stock and the business to be very different things. If you're new here, and you haven't heard me drone on about this to the point of tedium, let me tell you now: I consider the stock and the business to be very different things. Specifically, every business buys a number of inputs, performs value-adding activities to those, and sells the results at a profit. In the final analysis, that's what every business is. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business. It's also possible that the stock's movements relate to the crowd's view about "the market" in general, and have very little to do with what's going on at the company. This is troublesome, but I think we can take advantage of the situation by buying when the crowd grows despondent and eschewing shares when the crowd gets a bit too manic. I think the crowd's quite capricious, with the result that the shares move up and down much more dramatically than would be warranted if the analysis was based only on what's happening at the company. In other words, the stock is often a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. It's typically the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name.

If you hoped that I was going to draw this distinction between the stock and the company and simply move on, prepare to have your hopes very thoroughly dashed, because I'm not the sort to pass up an opportunity to belabor something. I'll draw the distinction between Hawkins company and Hawkins stock by reviewing how the stock did immediately after the release of financial statements. Not enough time has passed since they released annual results, so I'll make the point by using the time between the 3rd and the 4th quarter of 2021. Hawkins released Q3 results on February 2nd. If you bought shares when they announced earnings, you're down about 4.6% since. If you waited three weeks, you're down about 25.3%. Obviously not enough changed at the firm over this short span of time to justify a 20%+ variance in returns. I think it's worth pointing out, yet again, that the people who bought more cheaply did less badly, which is why I try (though don't always succeed) to buy cheap stocks.

I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. Previously, I moaned about the fact that the price to sales ratio was clipping 1.2 times, and the PE was about 17 times. I suggested that the shares were neither very expensive nor were they screaming buys. I only want to buy when things are cheap, so I avoided the name. Fast forward to the present, and we see the shares are much more reasonably priced, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

At the same time, it should be noted that the yield today's buyers will receive is low by historical standards, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In spite of this relatively low yield, I'm encouraged by the growth of the dividend, and I don't see anything to stop the company from growing the dividend in future. For that reason, I'll be buying a few shares at current prices.

Conclusion

In my view, this is a wonderful business in many ways. It is financially strong for the reasons I suggested above. Additionally, it's relatively cheap, which is a necessary precondition for me. The dividend yield is relatively low at the moment, but I think there's a very strong chance that it will grow over the years. I think "price" and "value" can remain unmoored for some time, but they will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to buy this stock before price rises to match value.