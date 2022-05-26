ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we post our first in depth look at an unusual small cap player in the biotech industry called Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST). The name has been mentioned in comments by a few Seeking Alpha followers in recent months. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. Twist is headquartered in South San Francisco and came public in late in 2017. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The shares have fallen roughly three quarters from where they began in 2021. They currently traded around the $35 level, with an approximate market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The company's ability to effectively process synthesized DNA has many uses in the industrial, agriculture, and medical fields. There are myriad biotech companies focusing on treatments via DNA; Twist is focused almost exclusively on the process of synthesizing it, and offers this product at considerable cost savings to competitors.

Revenue comes from three primary sources/industries:

Next-Generation Sequencing or NGS:

Synthetic Biology:

Biopharma:

The company is also working on Data Storage possibilities. DNA can be used to encode and store digital data. It can do so for extremely long periods at a relatively constant cost. However, writing digital data is slow and expensive. The company believes this is a potentially viable commercial option for archiving data.

Second Quarter Numbers:

On May 5th, the company posted second quarter results. The company lost $1.13 a share on a GAAP basis as revenues rose nearly 55% from the same period a year ago to just over $48 million. Both top and bottom line numbers slightly beat the consensus. The company shipped product to 2,000 customers in the quarter, up from 1,700 in 2Q2021. Order Demand continues to be strong.

Leadership provided the following guidance for the full 2022 fiscal year:

Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $191 million - $199 million;

SynBio revenue including Ginkgo Bioworks is expected to be in the range of $71 million to $73 million;

NGS revenue is estimated to be in the range of $94 million to $96 million;

Biopharma revenue is estimated to be approximately $26 million to $30 million.

Second quarter earnings have bolstered the stock since they came out despite a tepid market. Four days after earnings posted, Twist Biosciences announced a collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with Astellas Pharma. However, they did nothing to shift analyst views on the company (see section below).

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has gone decidedly negative on Twist's prospects since the company posted first quarter numbers. Evercore ISI ($35 price target), J.P. Morgan ($30 price target) and SVB Securities ($40 price target) all maintained Hold or Sell ratings on the stock. Barclays ($40 price target) and Robert W. Baird ($43 price target, down from $70 prior to first quarter results) reissued Buy ratings.

Approximately 15% of the outstanding shares are currently held short. One insider did buy $250,000 worth of shares on May 11th. However, two other insiders sold just over $300,000 worth of stock in aggregate from May 20th through May 23rd. After posting a net loss of $60.7 million for the first quarter, the company had cash and marketable securities of just over $600 million.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has the company losing nearly five bucks a share as revenues rise nearly 50% in FY2022 to just over $195 million. The stock has lost some two-thirds of its value in 2022 as high beta sectors like biotech have been shellacked. Even with a huge pullback, it is hard to state the shares are undervalued at some 11 times forward revenues, especially since profitability is far off in the future.

Here is an important comment by management during its earnings conference call that points directly to the core focus areas for the company right now.

We remain committed to achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the core business at $300 million in revenue with the core business being defined as Symbio and MDS. When we reach that point, we expect to have options for data storage specifically that could further mitigate our spend."

Twist continues to deliver solid sales growth and has plenty of cash (for now) on its balance sheet; but I have the same view as most of the analyst community on Twist. Until the company shows significant strides lowering its cash burn and is much closer to getting to break even status; I will be avoiding the shares. Especially given the current tepid market environment that continues to punish profitless concerns like Twist Biosciences.