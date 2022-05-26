Corporate Profits Remained Strong In The First Quarter

Summary

  • U.S. corporate profits before tax and excluding adjustments for capital consumption and inventory valuation rose to a record-high $3,192.5 billion at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate in the first quarter.
  • Earnings per share on a weighted-average twelve-month trailing basis were $210.30 through the end of March, and $212.70 through the end of April.
  • Profit margins for the S&P 500 are holding at a high level.

Stock Market And Finance Concept - Yellow Up Arrow Symbol Glowing Amid Black Arrow Symbols On Black Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

By Robert Hughes

corporate profits

Refinitiv Datastream

U.S. corporate profits before tax and excluding adjustments for capital consumption and inventory valuation rose to a record-high $3,192.5 billion at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate in the first quarter, as shown in the National Income and Product Accounts from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (see the first chart). That's a 2.7 percent increase from the fourth quarter and a 17.7 percent rise from a year ago.

U.S. corporate profits after tax and excluding adjustments for capital consumption and inventory valuation rose to a record-high $2,740.1 billion, up 1.5 percent from the fourth quarter and 15.7 percent from a year ago (see the first chart). Despite a tight labor market and rising input costs, companies have been able to generate record levels of profits.

The measures from the National Income and Product Accounts are confirmed by the strong performance of earnings per share (EPS) for the Standard and Poor's 500. Earnings per share (EPS) on a weighted-average twelve-month trailing basis were $210.30 through the end of March, and $212.70 through the end of April (see the first chart). That is a 38.6 percent gain versus the year-ago level.

S&P 500

Refinitiv Datastream

Furthermore, profit margins for the S&P 500 are also holding at a high level. Weighted-average twelve-month trailing EPS as a percentage of weighted-average twelve-month trailing sales per share (SPS) was holding above 13 percent in 2022 (see the second chart). It appears that companies are able to pass along enough of their higher costs to consumers to sustain strong profit margins.

Original Post

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)
