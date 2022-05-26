AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Background

As we wrote late last summer when Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) units were trading at $8/unit, the distribution and stock price performance of Genesis Energy had been unfavorable for several years but that its prospects were going to change and that units presented significant outperformance potential. Since then, the units have delivered a return of 54.3 vs -12.3% for the S&P500.

As forecasted, GEL management has been able to announce a number of favorable developments:

Offshore pipelines.

GEL has entered into new agreement to provide transportation services for crude oil for two separate stand-alone deep-water developments with an aggregate production capacity of 160,000 bbl/d. GEL expects to spend $500M net to its 64% ownership interest to expand its CHOPS system and add 105 miles of 20” diameter pipe (the “SYNC” pipeline) to connect to CHOPS. The project is expected to realize a 5x multiple for GEL’s investment based on take or pay commitments and a 4x multiple if the producers realize just 75% of their expected production which translated to $100M to $125M of EBITDA. Murphy Oil’s King Quay floating production system supporting its Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai field developments in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico has started to flow oil since April. The project connects to GEL’s offshore pipeline system and is expected to flow 80,000 barrels/day and 100M cf/d of natural gas when production is fully ramped. The Argos floating production system which supports by BP’s Mad Dog 2 development is on schedule for first production in Q3. The project connects to GEL’s offshore pipeline and is expected to flow 140,000 barrels/day over six months from first oil production.

Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services:

The original Granger soda ash facility with a capacity of 500,000 tons/year will be restarted and placed back in service in 1Q23. Granger soda ash expansion of 750,000 tons/year remains on schedule for start-up beginning 3Q2023, which we expect to deliver about $75-$85M in incremental gross margin. About 75% of existing contracts have natural gas surcharges already in place and GEL management said they will move to 100% surcharges in place when contracts reopen at the end of the year. In addition, 100% of export sales have bunker fuel surcharges. Competitors face the same cost increases and are expected to be passed along to the retail consumer. 1.3M tons of synthetic production located in China closed at the end of 2021. To balance the global market requires China’s synthetic soda ash capacity to operate at 95-96% of capacity. However, during 1Q, the capacity utilization dropped to 83-84% based on industry reports and management’s analysis. What this means is that the global market is tighter than previously estimated and suggests that when pricing redeterminations are made late in the year, GEL may end up with stronger pricing than what we assume in our forecast. Management commented that prices could increase another $10-$15/ton even after considering multi-year arrangements.

Marine Transportation. While marine shipping contributes under 10% of segment margin, management noted that market conditions continue to improve amid tonnage retirements and inflation in vessel replacements. In addition with extremely high crack spreads being realized by refiners, the marine fleet is operating at or close to 100% utilization and management said it is seeing spot rates up about 30% over the last three to four months and day rates that are above what GEL saw in 2015 which are more than double the rates realized during Q1. As a result, there is strong potential for GEL to realize a positive step change in the contribution from the Marine Transportation segment due to the strong demand to transport refined products out of Gulf Coast refineries to go to Latin America as well as transporting refined products from the US Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic. Onshore terminals and pipelines. While also accounting for under 10% of total segment margin, the 2024-2025 oil volume growth from the new projects on CHOPs could add volume growth to transport crude oil to Texas and Louisiana refineries.

Financial impact of new developments an incremental $345M: Collectively we estimate that these developments alone should add approximately $345M in annualized EBITDA by the end of 2025. We derive this based on guidance of $100M for the King Quay/Argos volumes on the offshore pipelines, plus $40M for the re-start of the original Granger facility, plus $80M for the Granger expansion facility, plus $125M for the two new production platforms announced with the 1Q22 earnings release. There are likely to be other tail winds from GEL’s marine shipping business and pricing tail winds for its NaHS business given that refineries are running at full capacity nearly everywhere in the world. None-the-less, to be conservative we only assume $300M of incremental EBITDA by the end of 2025.

Source: Company reports/press releases, Principal Street estimates

But there are additional announcements that help make the case that GEL units remain undervalued. Some of these we mentioned previously.

Offshore Pipelines: Recall that late last year, Genesis Energy closed on the sale of a 36% stake in its offshore Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline System (CHOPS) and realized proceeds of ~$418mm. Based on an 8/8s valuation of $1.16B and an estimated gross margin from CHOPs of $110mm in 2023, it established a valuation marker for the offshore pipeline system of $3.8B and 11x 2023 EBITDA assumes that Genesis is able to achieve its mid-point 2022 guidance of $345mm for the Offshore pipeline segment. Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services: During 4Q21, Sisecam, a multi-national glass and chemicals manufacturer based in Europe acquired a controlling interest in one of the companies near the location of GEL’s soda ash facilities in Green River, Wyoming for $530/ton of production capacity. If applied to the ~5mm tons of GEL’s fully expanded production capacity would imply a valuation of over $2.5B from the soda ash business alone. We note that on an EV/EBITDA basis, what was paid for the soda ash capacity would imply an EV/EBITDA of ~10x for the overall segment assuming 0 value was assigned to the contributions from the NaHS and caustic soda businesses.

Outlook For 2022-2024

1Q22 Segment margin beat our forecast by 14% and adjusted EBITDA beat our estimate by 4%. Updated guidance for 2022 indicated that GEL is expected to achieve the high end of the previously provided range of $620-$640M for segment margin and $565M-$585M for Adjusted EBITDA excluding the $40M that they will realize from the sale of the Independence Hub platform to LLOG (GEL’s net interest is 80% of Independence Hub).

With respect to our 2022 forecast, we have maintained our Adjusted EBITDA outlook at the high end of the guidance range (or $585M ex the sale of Independence Hub) and we have raised our segment margin forecast by 4%, to $636M (ex the sale of Independence Hub) incorporating the $20M beat for 1Q and the strong guidance indicating the high end of the range was likely. We believe that the affirmed guidance is conservative because the offshore pipelines had some mechanical issues during the quarter that cost about $8M in segment margin and if the performance were simply annualized for the year GEL would achieve $575M in EBITDA. Bear in mind the annualized 1Q result would exclude the new volumes expected during Q2 from the King Quay floating production system as well as the volumes to come during Q3 from the Argos floating production system.

For 2023 and 2024 we raised our estimates in the low single digits for Segment Margin to $753M for 2023 and $818M for 2024 and we raised our Adjusted EBITDA estimate by Mid-Single Digits to $743M for 2023 and $810M for 2024. The main driver was a slightly accelerated ramp in expected volumes for offshore. For 2025 we raised our Adjusted EBITDA estimate by 7.5%, to $860M on the announcement of the CHOPS expansion to meet the volume commitments from the new contracts for oil transportation. Previously, we had assumed that a project would not connect to the CHOPS system until late in 2025.

We are publishing our 2022-2024 forecast below and based on the upside potential from both the Soda Ash pricing tailwinds as well as the 100% utilization of Marine Transportation assets and the remediation of the mechanical issues on Offshore Pipelines, we believe there is a better than 50% chance of 2022 guidance and our forecast of being revised to the upside.

Source: Company results, Principal Street Estimates

Valuation Outlook Continues To Suggest More Than A Double Over The Next Two Years

We arrive at a target price outlook (TP) of $15, $28, $33 by the end of 2022, 2023, 2024 respectively on a multiple of 10x EV/EBITDA. If we average EV/EBITDA multiples and sum of the parts TPs go to $17, $30, $34 compared to $15, $29, $33 previously. Even at the low end of the range or 9.5x EV/EBITDA we obtain a value of $30/share by the end of 2024, more than double where units are trading today.

Source: Company results, Principal Street Estimates Source: Principal Street Estimates

