Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its FQ2 2022 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.85, missing by $0.05. Revenue was $6.25 billion, missing by $100 million. Applied Materials guided F3Q22 revenue at $5.850 billion to $6.650 billion, a wide swing of -6.4% to +6.4% showing uncertainty in its business execution.

In the earnings call, CEO Gary Dickerson made several important comments, which are the subject of this deep dive analysis. He noted:

“During February and March, we successfully resolved some key component bottlenecks only for this progress to be offset in April as COVID-related shutdowns further disrupted already stretched supply.”

His comment reiterated my preview of the earnings for AMAT. In my May 4, 2022, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials Q2 Preview: Facing Headwinds On Several Fronts,” I correctly pinpointed supply chain headwinds facing AMAT, providing the reader with important information that would be affecting earnings three weeks at the call three weeks later:

Lockdown in Shanghai

Supply chain issues at supplier UCTT

Supply chain issues at supplier MKS Instruments

Critical Issues NOT Discussed

But there were several issues not discussed in the earnings call that are critical to the near-term and long-term future of the company. For example, he never used the words inflation, China, Ukraine, Russia, 10-year Treasury, or Fed.

In other words, the earnings call was a lot of fluff with a lot of self-aggrandizement. And I won't even mention the plaudits and accolades from the new CFO Brice Hill.

So in this article, I will provide readers with details that were not discussed. Why? Because the above missing words percolate through every aspect of our economy and the Street. And if things get worse, so too will these economically impact AMAT beyond the supply chain and lead to possible share price erosion and potential company layoffs.

Market Share Loss

Applied Materials generates a great deal of revenue. Yet AMAT is continually underperforming competitors, when with all that revenue, it should be investing it in R&D to make the best equipment and blow away competition. Instead, Hill stated in the earnings call:

"During the quarter, we returned over $2 billion to shareholders, deploying $1.8 billion to repurchase 15 million shares of company stock and paying $211 million in dividends. During the quarter, we announced a new $6 billion stock buyback authorization and increased the dividend by 8.3%, marking our fifth consecutive annual dividend increase."

In Chart 1, I show AMAT’s semiconductor revenues (blue columns) and its share of the WFE (wafer front end) global market (orange line) between 2015 and 2021, according to our report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Share, Market Forecast”. There are two important metrics:

(1) AMAT’s share has been decreasing (note the dotted trend line). In fact, Its share in 2021 at 19.8% is lower than it was in 2015 at 20.4%.

(2) Data shown for 2019 was a result of AMAT taking $331 million in revenues from 2018 and putting them in 2019 simply by changing its accounting policies. But it wasn't enough to prevent ASML from taking over the No. 1 position in the global equipment market.

Chart 1

In my perhaps idealistic opinion, a long-term investment to make the best equipment more important than stock buybacks. Why? Semiconductor manufacturers purchase processing equipment based on “best-of-breed.” If a competitor is gaining share it means AMAT’s equipment for that process is not best of breed. When more capacity is needed, semi manufacturers will buy more of the same equipment, thereby increasing competitor's share even more as AMAT's share declines.

Who gains from the buybacks? Directly every member of AMAT's board who got $1,920 shares of stock and theoretically the investors. But who loses as AMAT's market share continues to drop because of inferior equipment are the investors.

Macroeconomic Impact on Future Sales

Inflation has risen to its highest level in 40 years in both the UK and the US in 2022 and is the highest it’s been in the eurozone since statistics began in 1997. Investors fear that central banks risk a “hard landing,” pushing economies into recession, as they raise interest rates to bring inflation down toward target. Soaring energy prices as a result of the conflict have added to inflation and increasing economic headwinds.

Chart 2 shows the relationship between semiconductors, semiconductor equipment, and world GDP YoY change. We see a strong correlation among all three except for 2020 that was tied to COVID lockdowns and the increased demand for semiconductors due to increased PC sales and greater demand for increased bandwidth for remote work/study and videoconferencing.

In the U.S. consumer sentiment has dropped significantly in the past three years, starting in mid-2020 with during COVID, with another significant drop since the beginning of 2022.

During these periods of economic downturn, uncertainty, and low consumer confidence, people feel poorer and using money to buy food and fossil fuels rather than buying gadgets that use semiconductors.

Chart 2

The Term Pushout Also Was Never Mentioned

In the recent earnings call, Cowan analyst Krish Sankar asked:

"Now let's just say, assume for argument's sake, demand actually slows down in calendar 2023. So from your experience, Gary, where would you see that impact WFE first? Would it be mature nodes? Would it be China? Would it be memory WFE or something else?"

Hill responded:

"We think the first place we would see that is you wouldn't get new orders. So the fact that we're getting such a high degree of new orders says that not only our customers trying to reschedule their orders or thinking about a different schedule on their own, they're actually adding to it. The second place we would see it is, there's been discussion of some of the consumer demand, companies may be having less demand. But the second place you would see it is actually wafer starts and we’re not seeing it there either."

Earlier in the earnings call, Brice commented:

"Recently, however, there has been weakness in consumer demand for products like smartphones, PCs and TVs. As a result, display equipment demand has softened. And we are making adjustments to our revenue outlook and curtailing our spending in line with the demand environment."

But when asked by Sankar about WFE (wafer front end semiconductor equipment), it seems that Hill didn't associate that the very weakness in consumer demand that affected displays, also affect semiconductors that go into the smartphones, PCs, and TVs. And if display equipment demand has softened, according to the call, processing equipment to make the semiconductors could follow.

Currently semiconductor manufacturers continue to order processing equipment, sometimes to get an allotted spot in a hot market for fear of not getting equipment, particularly in light of severe supply chain disruptions in equipment shipments.

When the economy sours or semiconductor demand drops (as shown in Chart 2 above), companies then "pushout" to delay the delivery of the equipment that is no longer needed at the scheduled time. The buyer requests an extension of a scheduled shipment date for equipment ordered.

Since there was no mention in the call about macroeconomic factors like recession or consumer confidence, neither Dickerson or Hill really didn't answer Sankar's question (such as "we don't see a slowdown").

But this is not the first time this happened. In fact I wrote back on May 21, 2014, Seeking Alpha article entitled "What Applied Materials Didn't Say That Made Its Stock Pop" that:

"Applied Materials announced its earnings on May 15 and the stock shot surged 8% the next day. KLA-Tencor and ASML announced a month earlier. Same industry, same technology, same economics in play, yet its stock plummeted following its earnings announcements."

Readers can get the full story from the article, but it points to AMAT's approach to not say anything negative in a call. But what had happened is that both KLA (KLAC) (KLA-Tencor at the time) and ASML (ASML) used the term "push out" in their calls one month earlier and their stock got slammed. Dickerson in a call did not used the term push out, which has negative connotation because of pushed-out revenue.

As I discussed at the beginning of this article, there was not a single mention of any negative ramifications on the company attributed to the numerous negative macro factors that investors and consumers alike face.

Weak China Sales and Strong Dollar

In the first three months of the year, entities in China paid a total of $107.2 billion for 140.3 billion IC units, down 9.6% YoY. The value of Chinese IC exports increased 23.2% in the first three months from the same quarter last year, while volume fell 4.6% to 70.2 billion units.

Thus, as shown in Chart 3, the drop in IC production of 4.6% and imports of chips down 9.6% represent a slowdown that is a headwind for AMAT and other equipment suppliers.

Chart 3

Chart 4 ("top") shows that semiconductor equipment purchases have been strong in China over the past seven years, and in 2021, China’s share of global equipment purchased reached almost 30%.

In addition to the negative impact of the lockdown, a strong dollar (bottom) means U.S.-made semiconductor equipment costs more to purchase in Yuan for the Chinese fab.

Chart 4

In Chart 4, we can see a loose correlation. In 2017 we see a decrease in equipment purchases and an increase in the value of the Yuan, meaning equipment from the US is cheaper. In 2018 we see the opposite – an increase in the Yuan exchange and a decrease in equipment purchases. Finally, in 2021 we see a large ramp in equipment and a strong drop in the value of the dollar.

Why is this important for Applied Materials?

Table 1 shows Applied Materials’ revenues of semiconductor equipment into China, and the percentage of its total equipment revenues (equipment only). AMAT’s exposure to economic conditions in China is significant and greater than competitors.

Investor Takeaway

Applied Materials management walked away from its recent earnings call patting themselves on the back, citing strong demand constrained by supply yet with visibility from its customers extending into 2023 and beyond.

Investors weren’t swayed as he stock dropped as much as 9.5% the day after the earnings call before pulling back. In typical fashion, the company did not mention one macroeconomic factor that could impact the stock, and that is - “it's the economy stupid.”

The same economic factors that have caused AMAT's share price to be -32.14% YTD are still with us and probably getting worse, with the fear of recession increasing. Yet during the call there was no discussion of macroeconomics, which I showed in Chart 2 to be strongly correlated to semiconductor equipment sales.

In fact, one would come away from the call thinking that because AMAT has reported continued orders and backlogs, the company is impervious to outside macro forces. Evidently dropping stock markets, high inflation, high gas prices, war in Ukraine, geopolitical concerns in Taiwan, and prospects of a recession will have no impact on AMAT. Really?

One of the advantages that AMAT does have is that semiconductor equipment stocks are traded in tandem. For example, AMAT closed up 2.07% at the close on May 25. Lam Research (LRCX) closed +3.53%, KLA closed +2.39%, and even the iShares semiconductor ETF (SOXX) closed +1.80%.

Chart 5 is a clear example. Over the past three-year period, stock performance of AMAT increased 174.8% compared to 168.2% for LRCX. KLAC is the clear winner up 225.6%.

Chart 5

Chart 6 shows similar results over the past one-year period, with AMAT -19.35% and LRCX -23.13%. Again, KLAC is the clear winner with share price +6.45%.

Chart 6

Chart 7 shows Seeking Alpha's quant rankings, ranking AMAT 19 out of 31 semiconductor companies, LRCX 21/31, zinc KLAC 8/31.

Chart 7

Chart 8 shows Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, with a Hold for AMAT and LRCX, and a Buy for KLAC.

Chart 8

I rate Applied Materials a sell based on the data in not only this article, but on my overall outlook for the company detailed in previous articles.