Investment Thesis

The US government is going to implement the SEER2 framework which mandates minimum energy efficiency standards for HVAC systems by 2023. The new regulation will drive demand for new energy-efficient products with higher sales prices, resulting in higher revenue and gross margins for Watsco (NYSE:WSO). On the technology front, management's technology initiatives have started to show a meaningful impact on E-commerce sales which rose from $450mn to $2bn from 2017 to 2021 and is resulting in lower customer attrition and higher productivity.

Watsco posted solid results last quarter beating the consensus estimates and we expect WSO's strong momentum to continue helped by increased product pricing due to SEER2 regulation. Moreover, the company's share prices are cheaply priced at a forward PE of 17.10x which is below its 5-year average of 27.67x. Hence we have a buy rating on the stock.

Last Quarter Results

WSO reported record Q1 results with revenue at $1.52bn, up 34% YoY beating the consensus estimate of $1.38bn. Same-store sales growth stood at 25%, comprising a 7% increase in unit sales and an 18% increase in average unit price. An increase in product pricing and a richer sales mix resulted in a 360 basis point (YoY) expansion of gross margin to 29.6%. Because of the higher gross margin, the operating margin increased by 440 basis points. All of this helped WSO post a record Q1 EPS of $2.90 per share, up 109% year over year and beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by 39%.

New Energy Conservation Mandates to Increase Revenue

According to the US department of energy, space heating and air conditioning contribute to almost half of the energy consumed by US households. Hence to tackle the problem of carbon emission the US government came up with a SEER framework. SEER stands for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio which gauges the energy efficiency of heating and air conditioning systems, the higher the ratio the more efficient the system is. According to this framework, the government mandates a minimum required SEER score for heating and air conditioning products which is revised every few years. Any product with a lesser SEER score than the government mandates is not allowed to be in production after the mandate, hence phasing out the less efficient technology.

In 2017 the department of energy announced new energy conservation mandates known as SEER2 which will be effective from 2023. The new SEER mandate will raise the minimum SEER rating of new HVAC (Heating ventilation and air conditioning) systems from 14 to 15 SEER in southern markets and from 13 to 14 SEER in northern markets.

Historically, whenever the government comes up with a new SEER rating mandate, it affects the HVAC industry positively with increased demand for newer and higher-priced energy-efficient products. For WSO the mandate has resulted in a richer sales mix shifting toward higher-value products. The pre-buying for higher efficiency products had already started to show an impact on WSO's revenue mix with 26% increased sales of higher efficiency systems, outpacing the 17% overall growth rate of US residential HVAC sales.

Watsco's Annual revenue (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

In 2021 WSO's revenue grew at the fastest rate in nearly a decade owing to favourable residential demand for newer energy-efficient HVAC systems and increased pricing, resulting in a 24% increase in revenue and 18% growth on a same-store basis. We expect continued demand for higher efficiency HVAC equipment throughout 2022 and 2023 benefiting WSO's sales.

Favourable Pricing Dynamics

Since early 2021 WSO has witnessed a significant increase in Gross margin.

Watsco's Gross margin and average gross margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

The above-average gross margins were due to the post-pandemic increase in residential demand for HVAC products which led to increased prices of HVAC products. The company not only passed on these increased prices to its customers but also used pricing technology to push prices to its advantage. The price increases continued throughout 2021 and Q1 2022. During this quarter average unit price increased 18% YoY, resulting in a record gross margin of 29.6%.

The SEER2 framework's mandate will result in further price increases starting from January 2023. The price differential between the phased-out product and the newer product is higher than 10%. This increased pricing should result in further improvement in gross as well as operating margins.

E-Commerce Sales to Increase Efficiency

WSO management had been working on their strategy to become a tech-driven company since 2012. Of late, the strategies had started to show some meaningful impact. WSO surpassed $2 billion of E-commerce sales in 2021, a 42% increase over the previous year. E-commerce revenue quadrupled from $450 million to $2 billion between 2017 and 2021, accounting for 30% of total revenue, up from 10% in 2017. OnCall Air (WSO's digital sales platform which is used by its contractors) had increased its penetration by presenting quotes to approximately 180,000 households during 2021, a 65% increase Y/Y and rose from an annual gross merchandise sales of $75mn in 2018 to $633mn in 2021. The significant growth in E-commerce was fueled by WSO's increased investment in its technology over the last few years, as well as current consumer preferences for online and contactless shopping.

Watsco's e-commerce sales as a % of total revenue (Watsco earning releases Q4 2017, Q4 2018, Q4 2019, Q4 2020, Q4 2021) OnCall Air revenue (Watsco earning releases Q4 2019, Q4 2020, Q4 2021)

E-commerce sales results in increased efficiency for technicians who now complete more jobs in a day. This also saves time for customers and makes their sales experience more convenient which is evident in a ~70% lesser attrition of e-commerce users than traditional users.

Valuation

WSO's stock price had recently corrected sharply by ~20% from its April highs of ~$310. The sharp decline could be attributed to overall negative broader market sentiments. For the last five years, WSO had an average forward PE ratio of 27.67x whereas due to the recent stock price decline its forward PE ratio now stands at 17.10x. Since WSO's fundamentals are strong and its future prospects look good, I believe this dip can be used as a buying opportunity. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.