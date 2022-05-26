Cash Crises Loom At Cannabis MSO Companies

georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The availability of credit has been reduced and the cost of credit has increased due to the Federal Reserve's moves to curb inflation. Non-rated and lower rated borrowers, such as MSO companies, have been among the first to feel the effect of the Fed's actions on their ability to borrow.

Equity funding for MSOs has also experienced significant headwinds as the bear market in cannabis stocks has been joined by a bearish stock market. Investors have become increasingly defensive and have decided to favor companies that generate significant cash flow, while avoiding those that do not.

As the Fed's policies take hold, it is likely that MSO companies will experience increasing difficulty obtaining funds. Stockholders of any cannabis company that runs out of cash and is unable to pay its bills will be in a very unfavorable position. They could end up like iAnthus (OTCPK:ITHUF) shareholders who have been wiped out by creditors taking control under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

The fact is that almost all MSO companies were incorporated in Canada; therefore, Canada laws apply. The inability to pay debts is specifically identified as an act of bankruptcy under Canada law R.S.C.,1985,c.B-3,42(1)(f).

MSO Cash Flows

This article assesses MSO cash flows by analyzing Q1 2022 data contained in company financial reports filed with SEDAR and/or the SEC by 11 MSOs. These cannabis companies were selected because they are either the largest publicly traded ones with available data or they have signed an agreement to be acquired by one of the larger companies.

Line one (1) of Exhibit 1 shows the March 31, 2022 cash and cash equivalents position of each MSO. Line two (2) shows the cash provided from operations. Line three (3) shows current income taxes incurred in Q1 but not paid. Line four (4) shows tax-adjusted cash provided from operations which factors in the nonpayment of income taxes incurred in Q1.

Line five (5) shows the amount of cash spent on property and equipment during Q1, which is frequently referred to as CAPEX. Line six (6) shows free cash flow "FCF," which is obtained by deducting CAPEX from tax-adjusted cash provided from operations.

SEDAR and SEC

Exhibit 1 shows 10 of the 11 MSOs failed to pay income taxes incurred during Q1 2022. While those taxes were deducted along with other taxes to arrive at net income after taxes, they have to be deducted from reported cash provided from operations in cash flow statements to get an accurate picture of true operating cash flow. After all, a cash flow statement begins with the net income after taxes reported in the income statement.

A comparison of lines 2 and 3 in Exhibit 1 shows significant differences between cash provided from operations before and after adjusting for nonpayment of taxes. Of the three MSOs reporting positive cash provided from operations, Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) tax-adjusted operating cash flow was 93.5% below its reported operating cash flow; Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) was 76.3% below; and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) was 56.5% below. All three, however, were able to report positive tax-adjusted operating cash flow, which is a rarity within the cannabis sector.

The negative cash flow from operations reported by the seven of the other eight MSOs grew on a tax-adjusted basis due to their failure to pay incurred income taxes. The largest percentage change among the seven was observed for Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) which had a negative tax-adjusted cash flow of $19.5M due to nonpayment of $16.1M in income taxes. Its negative tax-adjusted operating cash flow was almost 5x the cash provided from operations reported in its filed cash flow statement.

Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) was the only MSO to actually pay more in income taxes than it incurred during Q1 2022. It paid $11.7M more than it incurred in Q1, but it was still past due on $17.2M in income taxes. As a result of paying more than what it incurred, its cash provided from operations was adjusted to show an improved cash provided from operations of -$9.5M instead of the reported -$21.2M.

Cash Burn Rates

Free cash flow is a favored Wall Street metric and discounted free cash flow is the basis for generally accepted fundamental stock valuation. The quest for companies and sectors with free cash flow has accelerated during the recent market downdraft and is likely to continue due to Federal Reserve actions to combat inflation.

Two monthly cash burn rates were calculated for each of the MSOs. One was the quotient of cash and equivalents (line 1) divided by average free cash flow per month based on Q1 2022 and is presented as line 10. The second monthly cash burn rate is calculated on the assumption that current income tax liabilities are entirely paid off, thereby, reducing the amount of cash and equivalents in the numerator, while still dividing by the average free cash flow per month.

Exhibit 1 shows that if these MSOs continue to rely on nonpayment of taxes owed, their cash will last between 2 months at Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) and 45 months at Curaleaf. If, however, they paid their entire income tax bill which is shown on their balance sheets as current income tax payable, Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) would have a very serious problem, because its $139.6M in cash would be insufficient to pay its $203.9M tax bill! It would have to write a "hot check" in the amount of $64.3M!

VRNOF on March 31 did have available $175M under a secured term credit facility according to an announcement made on March 1. If borrowed that cash, its total indebtedness under that facility would amount to $525M. According to a February 1, 2022 announcement, GDNSF also had a credit facility in place allowing it to borrow up to $55 million.

The MSO in the best shape to pay off its tax bill at the end of Q1 was Green Thumb. If it paid its tax bill, it would still have enough cash to last 13 months.

MSO Income Taxes Owed

Among the MSOs analyzed, VRNOF had the greatest amount of income tax owed ($203.9M) on March 31, 2022. CURLF ranked a close second with $182.9M in past due taxes. Trulieve owed $109.8 million and ranked 3rd.

Corporations do not pay penalties for nonpayment of taxes; instead, they are charged interest at a rate of 1/2 of 1% per month. MSOs that do not pay their taxes are, therefore, able to borrow money from the IRS at an annual percentage rate of 6%, which is well below what they would otherwise have to pay to borrow money from other sources. Given the interest rate differential, income tax owed by MSOs should not necessarily be viewed as a serious financial weakness. Current income taxes incurred, however, need to be factored in when determining how much truly free cash an MSO generates.

It would be interesting to see how the IRS fares in the event an MSO enters into bankruptcy in Canada, which is generally where they are incorporated. I have a feeling that the U.S. government might end up with an equity interest in a business that is federally illegal! It happened before when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ended up owning a famous brothel in Nevada due to a bank failure.

Impact Of Mergers

It is interesting that the two of MSOs most short on cash and in dire need of internal cash generation, VRNOF and GDNSF, have signed an agreement to merge. The likelihood of that merger creating a positive free cash flow is remote.

Combining their Q1 financial reports reveals an entity with $148.2 in cash and income tax payable of $210.5M. They combine for a negative free cash flow of $17.7M/month, which will wipe out the cash position in a little more than 8 months, if Q1 results persist and no external funding is utilized.

Cresco has also signed an agreement to acquire Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF). Cresco and Columbia Care both bring negative tax-adjusted cash flow from operations and negative free cash flow. If their merger occurred in Q1 2022, the combined entity would have shown negative tax-adjusted operating cash flow of $52.5M and negative free cash flow of $117.5. It would have had $347.7M in cash and $95.9M in income tax payable. The combined entity's cash would last 9 months if it did not pay off its tax bill and 6 months if it did.

Unlike mergers in other industries where there are considerable cost savings, mergers in the cannabis sector have not yielded meaningful savings. The illegality of interstate shipping of cannabis and state laws requiring intrastate cultivation and processing take away the possibility of many economies of scale through centralization. Truth be told, the driving force for cannabis company mergers has been the desire to grow revenue by adding states and it has been fostered by investment bankers interested in M&A fees and CEO egos.

Conclusion: Clock Is Ticking

Cash is essential to the existence of corporations. It can be generated internally and/or externally. Cash is as important to cannabis companies as water is to human survival.

MSO executives and investors believe that banks are anxious to lend money to MSO companies. I have trained thousands of bank lending officers and doubt those who studied under me are likely to lend to MSOs; because, as shown in this article, MSOs have not demonstrated an ability to generate free cash flow, which is necessary to repay loans. Loans to companies with negative cash flows are likely to be classified as substandard, doubtful, or loss by bank regulatory authorities and jeopardize a loan officer's career. Company executives need to face this reality and focus on creating positive net operating cash flow.

This article reveals that major MSOs will run out of cash in the near future if they continue to experience cash flows like they did in Q1 2022. Accordingly, companies that do not have existing shelf registrations with room to raise funds via debt and equity issuance need to immediately file such shelf registrations. If a company gets an opportunity to raise cash it will need to take action.

Negative free cash flows and high cash burn rates are painful and can be fatal when external equity and debt sources vanish. MSO investors need to pay close attention to MSO cash flows in order to avoid getting wiped out by company creditors.

We will soon see how MSOs deal with their cash flow problem. They cannot wait until they run out of cash to raise cash. Everyone knows it is much easier and less expensive to raise cash when you seemingly do not need it.