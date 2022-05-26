International Lithium Corp.: Mining For Rubidium Not A Cute Idea

HT Ganzo/iStock via Getty Images

This is about International Lithium Corp which is a microcap on the Pink Sheets. As such it's uninvestable by the normal standards here at Seeking Alpha. The point of this piece is simply to underline that - don't. There's one of those little tells here which very strongly suggests a lack of seriousness.

Rubidium

There's nothing wrong with rubidium at all. A perfectly acceptable metal, the right number of protons and electrons for what it is, stable and so on. It has its uses, there are certain electrochemical properties that make it desirable for some uses.

The usual source is pollucite, where it's found alongside cesium (caesium to Brits like me) and it can be co-extracted. Even that co-extraction costs a lot though.

However, the important thing to know is that the US market - this is the entire and whole US market in all forms, metal, salts, everything - is about 2 tonnes a year. The market's so small that no one does keep accurate records of the size of the global one but pencil sketches say perhaps twice that size.

Rubidium price

From USGS we can get an estimate of the rubidium price:" In 2019, one company offered 1-gram ampoules of 99.75%-grade rubidium (metal basis) for $87.80"

Oh, that's fun, who cares about a 2-tonne market when it's that price? That's more expensive than gold and we'd be happy producing 2 tonnes of gold a year.

Except that's not actually the price for the metal. That's a catalogue price, which means it includes making sure every chemist in the country has a catalogue to order from, keeping the material in stock - and they keep tens of thousands at any one time - and so on and on. That's the price to get 1 gram by picking up the phone and having it delivered. That's not the price in industrial quantities.

We can go further: "100-gram ampoules of the same material for $1,592.00 " And we can see that the price has declined substantially there. Just imagine, the stock and ampoule costs stay static, we're really paying $1500 for 99 grams there. Call that $15 a gram. Which is a lot less than $87.80.

And further: " In 2019, the prices for 10 grams of 99.8% (metal basis) rubidium acetate, rubidium bromide, rubidium carbonate, rubidium chloride, and rubidium nitrate were $49.80, $65.80, $56.80, $59.80, and $46.40, respectively " So we seem to have got down to a price of $4.64 per gram as a salt. Although that's obviously not the price per gram Rb.

And we're still talking about materials delivered through something like a catalogue in lab bench quantities. Now, how far we want to take this to a proper market price in any form of bulk is another matter. From experience - and I can't prove this - I'd say we might get down to Rb actually being in the $1 or $2 per gramme level. The experience just being some knowledge of the gap between catalogue and market prices for a number of different materials. A factor of 50 wouldn't surprise at all and I've seen 100x.

Sure, that's great, it's $2 million a tonne. But then our US market, in its entirety, is that 2 tonnes a year. $4 million. That's the gross revenue if you can capture the entire and whole US market.

International Lithium Corp. ( OTCPK: ILHMF

So International Lithium is going to go mining lithium once they found some. And gained the capital they need to go mining and so on. But I shouldn't be cruel, every mining operation does at least start at this scale. Licences have to be assembled, prospects, exploration work done and so on.

But then in ILC's own pages, we see this:

ILC commenced drilling in March 2021 following encouraging aerial magnetometer drone surveys carried out on the initial 3,000 hectares of claims. The inaugural drilling program identified useful appreciable amounts of lithium but also attractive amounts of rubidium and to a lesser extent, caesium. The market price for rubidium compounds is approximately 75 times higher per kilogram than that of lithium compounds which adds considerable financial and economic benefits to the projects.

But as we've just seen the presence of Rb doesn't produce those considerable financial benefits. Simply because the market is so tiny that there isn't even considerable cash flow from it, let alone benefit after extraction costs.

Twice in my professional career, I've had people ask me about how much the rubidium in their ore was worth. Twice I've told them that it's nothing (actually, once it was at this project, before European Metals took it on) simply because there's just no one to sell any appreciable amount to.

So, here I am again a third time. ILC is touting Rb as a useful addition to their fiscal prospects. It isn't. Therefore my conclusion is that ILC just isn't being serious players.

My view

Not touching this with a bargepole myself. Talking about rubidium revenues is simply showing a lack of knowledge about the markets for metals. Yes, of course, there is a rubidium market but it's tiny.

The investor view

We here wouldn't want this anyway, microcaps on Pink Sheets, that's not a market for Seeking Alpha readers. The point of this little piece is just to point out that there's another reason why not.

Anyone talking about rubidium revenues is simply not up to date with the metals markets. They're thus unlikely to be someone we'd trust with our money to go mining with.