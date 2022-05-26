FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

Western Midstream Partners' (NYSE:WES) joins other Permian-focused gathering and processing companies that dramatically outperformed market expectations in the first quarter. WES reported first-quarter results that beat consensus Adjusted EBITDA estimates by 11%. Adj. EBITDA hit a quarterly record, increasing 12% from the previous quarter and 22% from the previous year. The outperformance caused management to raise its full-year Adj. EBITDA guidance by 10%, as shown in the graphic below.

As usual with WES, capital allocation during the first quarter was unitholder-friendly. The company increased its quarterly distribution by 53% over the previous quarter and repurchased 225,000 units for $5.1 million. After quarter-end on April 1, it also retired $502 million of senior notes.

WES's juicy 8.2% yield is covered 1.6-times by cash flow using last-twelve-month figures, which understate the company's cash flow generation potential going forward.

Given WES's high yield, superb capital allocation practices, and attractive growth prospects, we believe its units offer some of the best value in the midstream space.

In the first quarter, year-over-year throughput gains were driven by Delaware basin natural gas and crude oil volumes, which were up 17% and 18.5%, respectively. Quarter-over-quarter results were weaker due to the timing of well completions and the effect of severe weather on throughput.

DJ Basin volumes were also lower as WES's anchor customer, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), experienced permitting issues on its Colorado acreage. The issues have arisen because the permitting process is new and because OXY's Colorado acreage is located in more densely populated areas. The DJ Basin volume declines were within WES management's expectations.

WES's water segment continues to grow like a weed. Its throughput volumes were up 26.2% year-over-year. They were 5.2% lower than the previous quarter due to the timing of well completions and the impact of severe weather.

Operational Strides

WES's acreage in the Delaware Basin is truly situated in the "core of the core." As such, it features some of the most economic drilling locations among U.S. shale basins. The attractive economics have incentivized WES's customers to shift capital away from their less economic locations and onto WES's high-return acreage. Management noted that both public and private customers boosted activity in the first quarter. Moreover, it expects a "meaningful increase in rig activity" to continue throughout 2022 and into 2023, as stated on WES's first-quarter earnings conference call.

In addition to higher anticipated organic growth on its dedicated acreage, WES executed three new agreements with OXY, ConocoPhillips (COP), and DCP Midstream (DCP) that will increase throughput further. WES's new agreement with OXY provides an additional 250 Mmcf/d of firm processing capacity and includes 200 Mmcf/d of minimum volume commitments (MVCs). Its agreement with ConocoPhillips adds 150 Mmcf/d of firm gathering and processing capacity, and its deal with DCP provides an additional 60 Mmcf/d of firm processing capacity that is fully backed by MVCs and includes an option to increase processing capacity by 40 Mmcf/d. In total, these deals increased WES's natural gas processing capacity by 30% in a single quarter. WES also added 15 new third-party customers to its Delaware Basin water system.

To accommodate the new volumes, WES is pulling forward growth capital spending from 2023 into 2022 to add processing capacity to its Delaware Basin system. The spending involves the construction of a new cryogenic processing train on an existing processing facility. It is expected to add 300 Mmcf/d of nameplate processing capacity.

Superb Capital Allocation

WES management continues to distinguish itself as one of the best capital allocators in the midstream sector.

Consider that from January 2020, when WES became a standalone operator, through the first quarter of 2022, it retired a total of $1.65 billion of senior notes, representing 20% of its senior note balance since then, while also repurchasing 41.7 million units, representing more than 9% of its total unit count. Converting these figures to a per-unit basis, WES paid out $3.31 in distributions and returned $5.24 through debt reduction and unit purchases, for total capital return of $8.55 per unit - in only nine quarters. For perspective, over this timeframe, WES units' market price averaged $16.65.

We believe WES's repurchase activity stands out among peers because its unit price has remained depressed relative to intrinsic value. As a result, repurchases have delivered far more value to unitholders than the dollar amount of repurchases. We hope that management continues with repurchases as long as WES units remain cheap.

Management hinted at an "enhanced distribution" in 2023 in its first-quarter conference call, presumably after it has reduced leverage further. At the end of the first quarter, leverage stood at a conservative 3.3-times. It is likely to fall throughout 2022 as quarterly Adj. EBITDA grows. We're not sure how low management wants to bring leverage, but the company is likely to drop under a very low 3.0-times by year-end 2022. By 2023, we expect the low leverage to enable management to step-up capital returns to unitholders, including an enhanced distribution and unit repurchases in the event the market price remains depressed.

Valuation

WES units are cheap. We value them in the range of $32 to $35, which is 23% to 35% higher than the current price.

Our EV/EBITDA valuation includes the $502 million of debt that was repaid on April 1. It assumes Adjusted EBITDA grows by 3.5% annually through 2026 and that distributions increase by 5.0% from 2024 through 2026. We also assume an additional $400 million of debt is paid down in 2023. To be conservative, we don't assume any more units are repurchased after March 30.

According to this valuation, WES units are worth $32.59 in 2022. Adding distributions, our valuation implies a total return of 32.4%. By 2026, the total return grows to 97.6%.

Our free cash flow multiple valuation makes similar assumptions and generates a value of $33.83 per unit for an implied total return of 37.1% in 2022. By 2026, capital appreciation and distributions grow the implied total return to 82.6%.

Our discounted cash flow valuation that assumes current free cash flow remains flat over the next ten years indicates WES units are worth $36.56, implying an upside of 41%.

As an aside, WES's own free cash flow estimate is lower than ours because we only subtract an estimate of maintenance capex from operating cash flow, whereas WES subtracts maintenance and growth capex. WES is one of the few midstream companies to use this conservative calculation. We applaud its management for erring on the side of conservatism. Using WES's own free cash flow estimate, its units are worth $32.23, which implies a 24% upside from its current price.

Conclusion

At current unit prices, WES unitholders can rest assured that, first, they can buy with a large margin of safety in their purchase price, and second, that if the units languish at discounted levels, management will continue to repurchase them. As repurchases shrink the total amount of units over which distributions are spread, distributable cash flow per unit will grow. And with this management team, unitholders can be confident that distribution growth won't be far behind. We recommend that investors who seek a stable and growing income stream buy and hold WES units for the long term.