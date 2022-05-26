DarrelCamden-Smith/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and the most recent miner to report is Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA). Overall, the company had a solid quarter, with revenue/payments from derivative assets up 4% from the year-ago period. Looking ahead, the company should see meaningful revenue growth beginning in 2025, with multiple new assets set to come online over the next 30 months. At a valuation of ~1.0x P/NAV, and with MTA in the lower portion of its trading range, Metalla is finally approaching a medium-risk buy zone.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (Company Presentation)

Attributable Production & Revenue

Metalla released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly sales of 724 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs), a slight decline from the year-ago period. This was related to lower sales volumes at Wharf, the New Luika Gold Stream (NLGM), and COSE, offset by higher volumes from Karora's (OTCQX:KRRGF) Higginsville Operations. Looking to the latter half of the year, we should see a slight increase in attributable production, with Agnico Eagle's (AEM) El Realito pit set to begin production in Q4, with Metalla holding a 2.0% NSR royalty on the project. Elsewhere, Monarch (OTCQX:GBARF) is set to begin production at Beaufor in Quebec, where Metalla holds a 1.0% NSR royalty.

Metalla - Attributable Gold Equivalent Ounces Sold (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at FY2020, FY2021, and year-to-date revenue and payments from derivative assets, we can see that revenue/derivative asset payments are trending slightly above last year's levels. This is evidenced by ~$1.33 million in Q1 2022, up from $5.0 million in full-year 2021. While I wouldn't expect to see meaningful growth this year or next, given that the Higginsville royalty's expiry in Q3 2023 will partially offset contributions from Cote (H2 2023), Beaufor (Q3), and El Realito (Q4 2022), we should see significant growth in 2025.

Metalla Royalty - Revenue & Payments from Derivative Assets (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This is because Metalla should see its producing royalties increase from 5 currently (4 without Higginsville) to 9, with contributions from El Realito, Cote, Beaufor, and Amalgamated Kirkland, and likely Fifteen Mile Stream. While none of these royalties are huge contributors, they do move the needle considerably for a company earning roughly ~3,000 GEOs per annum. Finally, looking ahead to 2026, we should see a dramatic increase in GEO sales, with the company's 1.5% NSR royalty (1.0% if buy-down) on Wasamac likely to contribute close to 2,000 GEOs. To put this in perspective, this would nearly double Metalla's current GEO profile with this one asset alone.

Recent Developments

It was a relatively quiet period for developments within the portfolio, but there are a few worth discussing. The first was a negative development, with the Endeavor Mine not looking like it'll be headed back into production any time soon. For those unfamiliar, the 100% silver stream was a massive contributor for Metalla, but revenue from this asset stopped in late 2019 when CBH placed the mine on care and maintenance. The hope was that Sandfire Resources would look at re-starting the asset, which had a joint venture with CBH. However, this joint venture agreement was terminated, downgrading the near-term outlook for Endeavor.

On the positive side, Monarch continues to have exploration success at Beaufor, an asset that is set to come online by July of this year. In addition to intercepting 6.8 meters at 19.05 grams per tonne gold to the west and down-dip of the Q Zone, Monarch also intersected 2.1 meters of 52.9 grams per tonne gold at depth, with this hit also well above the resource grade (5.3 grams per tonne gold). Elsewhere in Metalla's royalty portfolio, Wasamac continues to grow, and it's possible that production could be moved forward to 2025 in a smaller capacity with the construction of a ramp as part of its current bulk sample permitting process.

Beaufor Drilling Progress (Monarch Mining)

Finally, Agnico continues to see drilling success at Santa Gertrudis, one of its top-3 development projects, with Upper Beaver and Hope Bay being the other two. Agnico shared that during Q4, the company hit high-grade sulphide mineralization 100 meters from a hole that previously intersected 15 meters at 5.8 grams per tonne gold at Centauro. This has improved the outlook when it comes to making new high-grade discoveries at Santa Gertrudis, which is completely separate from the already abundant and higher than average grade oxide resource base.

Santa Gertrudis Map (Agnico Eagle Presentation)

While Santa Gertrudis is unlikely to begin commercial production before Q1 2027, meaning it's a 5+ year opportunity, it is a relatively low capex project, especially for a company of Agnico Eagle's size. This is based on my estimate of upfront capex of less than $250 million vs. Agnico's market cap of ~$24 billion. Given the relatively low capex, Agnico could look at advancing Upper Beaver and Santa Gertrudis with limited space between construction while also looking to re-start and potentially expand Hope Bay. If we assume a ~140,000-ounce GEO profile, this asset would add another ~2,800 GEOs per annum to Metalla's attributable production profile, or ~$5 million in annual revenue from 2027 to 2040.

Valuation

Based on ~48 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$5.50, Metalla has a market cap of $264 million and an enterprise value of ~$270 million. This translates to the stock trading at 1.0x P/NAV based on my estimates of ~$270 million in net asset value for Metalla. For a company with a broad portfolio of assets held by some of the best operators globally, this is becoming a much more reasonable valuation. This is especially true if we compare Metalla to Elemental (OTCQX:ELEMF), which trades at a premium to net asset value with a portfolio that lacks depth, and is relatively immature with limited optionality.

P/NAV vs. Market cap - Royalty/Streaming Companies (Gold Royalty Corp Presentation, FactSet, Bloomberg FM, Thomson One Analytics)

Having said that, with Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) trading at less than 0.90x P/NAV with a more diversified portfolio that also has very strong operators and a similarly impressive organic growth profile, I see it as the better value currently. As a bonus, the company pays a higher dividend yield than Metalla (1.5% yield vs. 0.0%) and has been active on its share buyback program, providing additional returns to shareholders. So, while I think Metalla's valuation is finally starting to get more palatable, I see more relative value in Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Estimated Growth Profile (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Technical Picture

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Metalla recently violated its support level at US$5.20, with the new support zone coming in at US$4.95. Meanwhile, the stock's next strong resistance level doesn't come in until US$7.75. This translates to a reward/risk ratio of better than 4 to 1, given that MTA has $0.55 in potential downside to support and $2.25 in upside to resistance. Generally, I prefer a minimum 6 to 1 reward ratio for micro-cap stocks, and Metalla would meet this criterion if it were to dip below US$5.30. Hence, for investors that have patiently waited on the sidelines during this correction, the ideal buy zone looks to be at US$5.29 or lower.

MTA Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Metalla has been a clear Avoid over the past 15 months, given that it traded at an insane valuation (more than 2.0x P/NAV), and the stock has had downside momentum as it came back to reality. However, after a more than 60% correction with a stronger royalty portfolio, the stock is finally approaching a medium-risk buy zone. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go lower; it simply means that for investors interested in the name, the reward/risk is finally in their favor. Having said that, with better relatively value elsewhere in the sector, I remain on the sidelines for the time being.