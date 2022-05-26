Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) remains one of the better-managed, albeit sometimes aggressively run, semiconductor business out there, although it has widened beyond a core semi play. My last take on Broadcom dates back all the way to late in 2018, when the shares had seen a dip following the purchase of CA Technologies, a rather surprising $19 billion purchase which diversified operations, with more broadening of activities set to take place now.

Back To 2018

Going back nearly four years in time, serial acquirer Broadcom has just announced a rather surprising and large deal for CA, as the big retreat in Broadcom´s shares to levels in the $230s at the time made for quite a bargain, as the valuation of Broadcom declined by as much as the deal value of acquired CA.

The aggressive leadership style of Hock Tan was admired by many investors at the time, but it created some risks as well. Broadcom was quite aggressive in deal-making, employment of leverage, and moving into adjacent and sometimes other verticals. The deal was set to create a pro forma business with $24 billion in sales and $11.6 billion in EBITDA (for margins close to 50%), as leverage was calculated around 2.5 times, by my calculations.

In terms of performance, the company posted GAAP earnings at a rate close to $11 per share, with adjusted earnings running closer to $20 per share, as the discrepancy is largely driven by non-cash amortization charges related to the aggressive pace of past deal-making. I however was not willing to adjust for stock-based compensation expenses, as adjusted for that, realistic earnings come in close to $17 per share on an annual basis.

With shares trading at $230, the realistic earnings numbers implied just a 13-14 times earnings multiple which looked reasonable, albeit that pro forma net debt would come in around $32 billion, a huge number, yet with pro forma EBITDA trending close to $12 billion, earnings power was there to support this.

I decided to get long through calls instead of shares, having acquired January 2020 calls with a $300 strike price, as I was not sure that margins, not leverage could be sustained (in downturn). These calls jumped to $13 in September 2018 and with these calls becoming in the money early in 2019, while still carrying quite some time value, I cashed in on them, only to lose my involvement with Broadcom from there.

Impressive Performance

Shares rallied to the low $300s in 2019, traded in the $400s when 2020 turned into 2021 as shares hit a high at $670 by year-end of 2021. Ever since, shares have seen a correction, although the correction to $545 is quite modest compared to returns seen by other technology names.

In December 2021, the company posted its full year results for the fiscal year 2021 as the results were quite spectacular. Revenues were posted at $27.5 billion, a bit above the 2018 pro forma revenue run rate of $24 billion, as the company recovered from lower sales during the pandemic.

The really impressive result was the $12.6 billion adjusted earnings number, equal to $28 per share, with adjusted EBITDA totaling $16.6 billion, as net debt was modesty reduced to $27.6 billion, pushing leverage ratios down a great deal. If we back out $1.7 billion in annual stock-based compensation from the annual adjusted earnings numbers, I end up with a $10.9 billion adjusted earnings number, translating into earnings close to $24 per share.

Despite these high valuations, the company announced a substantial $10 billion share buyback program, which was perhaps not so opportunely timed, but nonetheless a driver for the shares, albeit that the buyback program was equal to just around 3% of the outstanding share base.

Early in March, the company reported first quarter sales of $7.7 billion, an astonishing $4.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings of $8.39 per share. The company guided for momentum to continue with second quarter sales set to rise to $7.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA margins being stable in the low-sixties.

A Big Deal

Towards the end of May, Broadcom announced a huge $61 billion deal for VMware, Inc. (VMW), adding a greater portion of enterprise software to its line-up of activities. Note that the deal value excludes $8 billion in net debt, with the enterprise value of VMware standing at $69 billion.

Deal terms call for a $142.50 per share cash component, or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom. The overall composition of this allocation election results in a 50/50 cash and stock component, which implies that there is a roughly $30 billion stock issue, and an overall $39 billion net debt assumption here ($30 billion to be paid to VMware owners and the assumption of $9 billion in net debt).

VMWare will add $12.9 billion in annual sales, implying that it is valued at around 5.3 times sales.

The deal is set to grow Broadcom from $27 billion in 2021 sales to around $40 billion as the 75% revenue composition of semiconductor solutions will fall to 50%, with the remainder of sales coming from infrastructure software and VMware now. The $4.7 billion EBITDA contribution of VMware will come in on top of a nearly $20 billion run rate of Broadcom, for a pro forma EBITDA number of nearly $25 billion.

That is badly needed, as a net debt of load $30.5 billion, following the second quarter earnings report, will jump to roughly $70 billion here, pushing up leverage ratios to nearly 3 times. All this is manageable, as Broadcom is on fire, the business that is, with second quarter sales coming in as high as $8.1 billion, ahead of expectations. Of course, there is some time until deal closing as well.

The quarterly adjusted EBITDA number of $5.1 billion worked down to adjusted earnings north of $8 per share. Despite the supply chain issues and other economic concerns, the business is seeing very strong momentum, guiding for third quarter sales to around $8.4 billion, with very strong EBITDA margins seen, suggesting a $5.3 billion EBITDA number.

Realistic earnings likely trend around $32 per share here and that is even ahead of the VMware purchase. The issue is that VMware itself is not too profitable, as modest profitability is likely eaten by assumed interest charges, certainly as debt rates have inched up a bit. The promise of Broadcom is to deliver on a few billion of synergies, as that could drive earnings a couple of dollar highs from here.

Posting EBITDA margins at a spectacular low-sixty number here, the margin situation is simply crazy, but the rapid and for now sustained improvement in profitability is very solid. Trading at $545, the $32 per share realistic earnings number works down to a 17 times realistic multiple. Leverage comes in close to 3 but likely has dropped below 2.5 times already by deal closing.

Big Implications

The $69 billion deal for VMware is significant, as the 424 million shares of Broadcom value equity of its business at $236 billion here, for a $266 billion enterprise valuation. This implies that VMware is valued at just over a quarter of Broadcom´s valuation here. The deal is opportunistically timed with VMware underperforming Broadcom meaningfully here in recent times, and years to be more precise.

In almost traditional fashion shares of Broadcom have seen an initial negative reaction to the deal announcement, after rumors broke out a couple of days before already of course. Nonetheless, Broadcom has rapidly built up a great track record in M&A, as well as delivered on solid integration, which should give investors some confidence.

Despite the continued M&A and solid capital allocation, I find myself unable to commit to Broadcom here. The strong performance and relatively richer valuation are exactly the reason behind this, with bargains showing up left and right. Moreover, the margins are sky-high already as margins in the sixties are concerning, as any reveal to still very reasonable margins could increase valuation multiples in a very meaningful way. Therefore, I am seeing relatively greater appeal elsewhere.