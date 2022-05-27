Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) is one of the largest copper producers in the world, with an anticipated copper production of almost 2 billion pounds this year. And as the copper price remains quite strong (currently at $4.25 per pound), this company is printing cash, allowing it to rapidly reduce its net debt preparing itself to tackle a new growth project. In September last year, the stock was trading at just over US$18 when I called the dip a buying opportunity. Thanks to good production results and the strong copper price, the share price doubled before settling back down in the $26-27 range, down about 25% from its 52-week-high.

Although First Quantum is a Canadian company with its primary listing in Canada, I’ll refer to the US listing as that makes it easier to understand the metrics of this company as it reports its financial results in US Dollar. So unless indicated otherwise, all numbers and amounts in this article are expressed in US Dollar.

The Production Numbers Were A Bit Low In Q1, But First Quantum Reduced Its Inventories

The production numbers were pretty light in the first quarter of this year as First Quantum produced just over 182,000 tonnes of copper, just over 70,000 ounces of gold and 5,100 tonnes of nickel. While the nickel production levels are satisfying, it is clear the copper production rates came in substantially lower than in Q4 2021 and the comparable quarter in 2021.

In fact, it was the weakest quarter in quite a while for the production of both copper and gold.

The lower production results were mainly grade-related. The average grade decreased on all three main copper projects, while at Cobre Panama and Sentinel there also were some logistical issues due to the unavailability of trucks to ship the ore to the mill.

Fortunately, the financial performance didn’t suffer from the lower production results, as the company was able to keep the shipment levels relatively high (although still slightly lower on a QoQ basis) as it depleted existing inventory levels.

The total revenue increased by about a third to $2.16B, while the COGS increased by just 15%. This helped to boost the gross profit by about 70% to $908M. The operating profit increased by just under $270M due to a non-recurring $90M expense related to FX losses and some other expenses.

The income statement below also shows the importance of reducing the gross debt and the net debt. As the company continues to reduce its debt, the finance expenses are decreasing as well, with a decrease to $153M coming from $171M. This sounds like a marginal improvement, but the lower finance expense actually represents a cost saving of in excess of $0.04 per produced pound of copper. So it is definitely noticeable in the greater scheme of things.

The net income in the first quarter of the year was $385M, which works out to be $0.56 per share. Not bad, but also nothing to get wildly enthusiast about given the very strong copper price.

Keep in mind, mining companies are usually confronted with high initial investments in new mines while the sustaining capex tends to be much lower than the depreciation expenses related to the depreciation schedule of the initial capex, which is a sunk cost.

First Quantum reported an operating cash flow of $666M, but this includes a $252M investment in the working capital position and a tax payment of $208M, although only $155M was due, according to the income statement. Additionally, the operating cash flow doesn’t include the $153M in interest expenses yet.

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $818M. We should perhaps also deduct the $67M in net income attributable to the non-controlling interests, while the Q1 capex was $279M. This means the underlying free cash flow result was $472M. Divided over the approximately 690M shares, the free cash flow per share was approximately 68 cents.

The Working Capital Investments Slowed Down The Net Debt Reduction

Investors need to keep in mind the capex includes investments in growth. The company’s full-year capex guidance has been reaffirmed at $1.25B, but in excess of half of that amount has been earmarked for growth.

As you can see above, the sustaining capex including capitalized stripping will be just $560M and even if we would round this up to $600M, the average sustaining capex per quarter is just around $150M which means the underlying free cash flow was almost $600M in the first quarter of this year.

First Quantum continues to use its free cash flow to reduce its net debt (which fell to $5.8B as of the end of Q1, down from $6.05B as of the end of last year) and with almost $2B in cash on the balance sheet, First Quantum can immediately continue its growth plans. The board of directors recently OKed a $1.25B expansion plan in Zambia, where the Kansanshi mine will see its production rate increase by 25% to 250,000 tonnes per year for the next 20 years.

These expansion plans aren’t new. They had been gathering dust for the past few years, as First Quantum first wanted to see changes in Zambia’s tax and royalty regime. Those changes have now been officialized, making First Quantum feel sufficiently comfortable to invest in the expansion of the mine.

Additionally, the construction of the Enterprise nickel mine has been green lighted. The initial capex is estimated at $100M and this project should start producing nickel in 2023.

Investment Thesis

The additional growth will be fully funded by the existing free cash flow. In fact, using the Q1 results as a base case scenario, First Quantum could complete both growth projects with less than three quarters of free cash flow. This means that despite these investments, the net debt will likely continue to decrease.

The downside of an investment in First Quantum is the company’s focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 mining jurisdictions. Zambia and Panama haven’t always been the most loyal partners as Zambia has changed tax laws several times (which caused the decision to put the Kansanshi expansion on hold) and Panama suddenly required an annual contribution of $375M per year right after Cobre Panama, a multi-billion dollar project. So while First Quantum still appears to be cheap, keep in mind there is and always will be an elevated country risk.