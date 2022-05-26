Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is one of the EV start-ups that went public during the SPAC boom. It got an astonishing $4 billion leveraging its leading EV bus market position in the USA and expansion plans in the battery segment. Since then, the stock price has plummeted by 70%. It has been hit hard by supply-chain issues. Despite this, I believe investors should consider buying the stock. Its transformation into a global battery-pack producer is entirely on track. On top of that, a solid cash/debt profile allows withstanding recession better than competitors. An anticipated economic slowdown will free up scarce resources and thus accelerate Proterra's development.

Global battery-pack-producer is born

The first quarter of 2022 was a very challenging one for Proterra. Revenue of its main business segment – Transit bus – declined by ~22%. It produced only 40 buses compared with 54 in the fourth quarter of 2022. My first thoughts were, “the US EV bus producer must be dead; management screwed up.” To my surprise, Proterra was still committed to its revenue target of $300-325 million by year-end. Something did not add up here. So I started digging and found different dynamics.

Bus production was sloppy over the first months, but Proterra managed to increase bus production by the late months of the quarter. Plus, its Powered & Energy business showed incredible results, with doubled revenue and battery production ten times (it is not a typo) higher than in the first quarter last year. This is really what matters in the long term.

The main issue of Proterra is its profitability. A car manufacturer can achieve solid gross margins only if it achieves a particular scale. It is impossible to achieve scale if you target only the US transit-bus market, comprising 5k-6k annually. Even if the entire market shifts to electric vehicles and Proterra kept its current market share of 50%, it would produce only 2.5-3k buses annually. Just for comparison, 17m new cars are sold in the USA. Tesla (TSLA) alone delivered 7k vehicles per week in 2018. Therefore, there are two ways to make money in the bus industry: devise a completely new technological process or expand your addressable market (TAM).

Proterra's new coming competitor - Arrival (ARVL) - opted for a former tactic. It tries to devise a new production method and decrease its production costs vis assembly in a robotic cell. So far, it has been struggling. You can read about it in my recent article “Avoid Arrival - Management Needs To Show Some Execution.”

Proterra chose the latter way. It decided to develop the battery business and reduce costs in two ways. First, via vertical integration as the same batteries are used in Proterra’s transit buses. Second, via expansion of its TAM as batteries are used in buses and trucks as well. Furthermore, battery sales target the global market, not only the American one. Already ~25% of batteries are sold overseas.

As you can see from the analysis below, I expect Proterra to generate 2/3 of revenue from the battery business in 2024 compared with 20% in 2021. Let me walk you through my estimates.

Transit Business

Proterra’s main business line is transit bus production. Its buses can ride up to 329 miles without charging and have a solid market share of ~50% in a still infant market. The order backlog accounted for 450m in late 2021, exceeding 2021 sales by 2x. However, the segment was severely hit in the first months of 2022 primarily due to lacking components. Management commented on it with the following statement:

Taking all of this into account, the wiring on a supplier remains a significant constraint for us as it does for the entire industry, and motors of some of our drivetrains as well as power connectors and some other components have emerged as new bottlenecks that impacted Q1 production.

Proterra undertook specific steps to address the issues, such as dual sourcing of critical components, stocking materials, and sourcing suppliers with many of the raw materials themselves. These measures reduced by 50% the suspension rate and improved roll-out by the end of the first quarter. The improvement allowed management to expect 50+ buses per quarter, leading to over 200 buses in 2022 (196 buses were sold in 2021). Based on this, I expect Proterra to achieve nearly flat revenue development in 2022, supported by renegotiated prices for some existing contracts.

In the mid-term, I expect 2023 to be a challenging year due to continued supply-chain issues, while an accelerated fulfillment of order backlog should happen in 2024. My prediction is that Transit will achieve $470 million in revenue in 2025. Although it is a spectacular three-fold increase compared with 2020, the rise is still 40% below initial SPAC projections. My estimate is based on the following calculations.

Bird’s eye view, the USA total transit bus market in 2025 will be roughly at similar levels as in 2021, meaning ~5.4 thousand buses will be sold per annum. EV sales penetration can reach approximately one-third of total sales (or 1.8 thousand bus sales per year), supported by state funding and zero-emission targets. At first glance, It may seem to be quite a significant increase compared with single-digit penetration in 2021. Despite this, my estimate can be deemed conservative as the SPAC presentation targets 40-45% penetration. I estimate Proterra’s market share at 1/3 of EV sales resulting in 630 buses. On the one side, many new competitors are entering the field, potentially decreasing Proterra’s current dominant position with a 50% market share. Conversely, Proterra benefits significantly from the regulatory environment, as its main Chinese rival, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), is excluded from state funding. If you multiply 630 buses by $742 thousand per bus, you get $470 million in revenue in 2025. I may be conservative towards pricing, given current inflation trends and the recent increase in battery-cell prices. However, I expect prices to start decreasing again in 2023 when inflation stabilizes.

Powered & Energy Business

The first quarter confirmed the transformation of Proterra from a US bus manufacturer to a global battery producer. The Powered division produced 287 battery packs, compared with 26 packs a year ago. Its performance shows Proterra is on the way to achieving its $100 million revenue goal in 2022. The Powered & Energy segment consists of two businesses: battery production (Powered) and installation of charging infrastructure (Energy). Even though Proterra does not disclose business accounts separately, I am thrilled to present to you my estimations of the main contributor, the Powered division.

Powered Business

Many automakers are eager to follow the EV trend and adapt their vehicle flee but lack technology. Proterra provides such automakers with a full-range solution: battery packs consisting of battery cells, electric drivetrains (incl. traction motor, inverter, controller, and transmission), and a controls system. If you would like to hear more about how it functions, I recommend watching a video on Proterra's website.

Proterra does not produce battery cells itself, but it assembles cells into a pack. Such a business model is typical for car manufacturers. Let me explain you why.

Cell production is an established business where significant economies of scale can be achieved only at a large volume. According to a McKinsey study, cell production must exceed 500k units to get substantial cost benefits. It exceeds Proterra’s output by 500 times!!! Thus, vertical integration of cell production would make little economic sense for a carmaker, and it would be cheaper to buy batteries. Thus, Proterra secured its battery logistics with the second-largest producer, LG, until 2028. If you are interested in the battery-cell business and price trends, you can find more here.

At the same time, pack assembly is a customized business where cost optimization can be achieved at a lower output. Leading consulting company McKinsey estimates that already 50 thousand batteries per annum would lead to sound profitability. Based on my forecast, Proterra will produce a maximum of 15 thousand battery units by 2025. Despite anticipated future technological advances, Proterra will still be far from an optimal output size. Therefore, I do not see a potential to reach 20-25% gross margins as specified in the SPAC presentation. That being said, Proterra can still become profitable by 2025.

Let me first introduce top-line estimates to you, and we will have a more detailed look at the profitability after that. According to management, Powered & Energy is expected to generate $100milion in 2022, but no information was disclosed the Powered on a standalone basis. I expect it to generate at least $70 million.

In the first quarter of 2022, Proterra produced ~287 battery packs. I doubt that Proterra will be able to accelerate production due to tight labor resources: in Q1-21, 356% more overtime hours were utilized than the prior year and 83% more than in Q4. Assuming a similar battery-pack production over the remaining quarters, I am coming to ~1,140 batteries per year. Given ~$62k price per battery, Proterra will be able to meet the $70 million revenue estimate. I consider it to be a minimum bar as Proterra may still utilize more overtime and increase battery production further. On top of it, the exact pricing may be higher than assumed.

Let me show you how I deduced the price estimate. First, I will get MWh per battery and divide it by battery capacity to conclude the battery price. Proterra disclosed it needs 325 MWh for 680 transit buses, meaning that each transit bus requires 0.47MWh. It produced 208 buses in 2021, so the Transit division utilized 99 MWh. The remaining 90 MWh were sold to customers as 189 MWh were produced in total. Dividing 189 MWh by 273 batteries delivered, we get 0.33 MWh per battery. School buses are the main customers of the Powered business. Therefore, it is logical that they need less powerful batteries than transit buses due to their smaller size.

According to Reuters, an average 1MWh battery pack cost ~$175k in 2020 and $150k in 2021. Proterra does not deliver only battery packs. It also delivers drivetrains and controls systems. Although battery is one of the most critical vehicle components, powertrain and e-drive comprise ~1/3 of battery price (i.e., $50k). Thus it results in ~$200k per MWh for Proterra’s customers in 2021 or $67k per average battery system with 0.33 MWh. Given that typical repower costs of a school bus vary from $125k to $175k (including assembly costs), $67k in 2021 and $62k in 2022 solely for electric components sounds feasible. The existing backlog with orders delivered within 12-18 months means that orders from previous years are fulfilled in 2022; hence their pricing is not affected by inflation.

Long-term revenue growth is subject to the resolution of supply-chain bottlenecks and labor-market easing. In the long run, I expect Proterra to deliver ~23k batteries over 2021-2025, which is well within a range indicated in the SPAC projection of 20-25k. I assume battery prices go down only slightly affected by elevated inflation over 2022-2023. In addition, expansion drives a higher MWh per battery (hence, a higher price) as trucks need more power than school buses. Considering this pricing forecast, Proterra needs to produce 11.2k batteries in 2025 to achieve 800m revenue. From a demand point of view, it is achievable as the current backlog of Powered & Energy accounts for $800 million.

The economic slowdown is urgently needed

Profitability suffered a lot during the last quarter. Let us look at its reasons and what can support marginality in the long term.

Proterra had made solid progress on improving gross profitability by 2020 compared to negative margins in 2018. Leveraging profitability achievements, Proterra persuaded investors that it was on the right path. Despite that, gross margin decreased in late 2020 – early 2021 due to a ramp-up period of a newly built LA battery factory. According to the management, the gross margin would have been 200bps higher without these inefficiencies, i.e., close to 2020 levels. Indeed, the gross margin returned to 4.0% in Q3-21 when the LA factory fully operated.

The tide turned in Q4-21. Margin declined abruptly due to the challenging macroeconomic environment management was not ready for. Management’s comments on the marginality disappointed me. Proterra wanted to downplay the issues and explain the negative trend with the secondary issues. High freight costs were named as the main reason, although freight costs started rising already in the summer of 2021. I do not fully believe that it was the main reason behind lower profitability. Otherwise, it would have had an effect already in Q3.

One more alleged reason lies in a worse product mix due to the re-sale of 9 pre-owned buses, which “demonstrates the potential for a pre-owned market in the electric transit buses.” It looked more like an attempt to save top-line growth in the Transit division. I believe, Proterra could not manufacture enough buses, and therefore the sale of 9 buses (20% of revenue) allowed to show a definite revenue trend.

I am confident that the main reasons behind low marginality were high material prices and insufficient labor resources. I am glad that the issues were acknowledged in the first quarter of 2022, and the President of the Transit division was changed, although he had been appointed less than a year ago.

The tight labor market and scarce materials severely impacted gross margins. In the Transit, 9% more incremental labor hours were required to complete a bus than in Q1 2022 and 25% more than in Q4 2021. The idle time a bus spent waiting on one component to arrive led to significant inefficiencies across the factory floor.

For Powered & Energy, the situation with labor resources was much worse. I already presented these figures when we discussed revenue drivers. But I will mention them again because they illustrate precisely the difficulties Proterra faces. 356% more overtime hours than the prior year and 83% more than in Q4. Proterra is struggling with staffing, which a higher unemployment rate can alleviate. Proterra could withstand an economic slowdown or recession much better than competitors as it has ~$600 million in cash and only $165 million convertible debt.

To accommodate higher raw material prices, management started renegotiating vehicle prices. 20% of existing contracts have already been renegotiated, while repricing of 65% of contracts is expected to be concluded during the year.

In the long-term technological efficiencies and economies of scale can be achieved. Based on the initiatives described above, I assume the gross margin will be roughly zero in 2022, expecting some recovery in the year's second half. I do not expect the margin to recover to 4% in 2022 or 2023. Proterra sets up a new factory that will require some ramp-up period and put pressure on margins. Scaling and resolving labor supply issues allow Proterra to reach a high double-digit margin in 2024 and 2025. But it is still not the level Proterra wanted to achieve because output remains below the optimal production volume of 10 thousand batteries. I believe, Proterra will be able to record the targeted 20-25% gross margin only at a later stage.

Valuation and future forecast

Summing all parts together, I am eager to present a cash flow model. Revenue and gross margins were discussed in detail earlier. R&D and SG&A are slightly higher than SPAC projections due to labor market dynamics. Capex is assumed in line with SPAC projections; it may be a bit lower as Proterra does not develop as rapidly as expected initially. Recently, Proterra has not talked much about Capex. We just know that in the first quarter of 2022, it was about $10 million. Initially, Proterra indicated about $65 million in 2022 and $121 million in 2023. Even under these aggressive Capex assumptions, Proterra has enough cash for the next two years.

Proterra is trading at 1.4x price / 2024 sales multiple, meaning at ~25% discount vs. 1.9x median multiple of the peer group. Some may conclude that Arrival, the closest small-cap peer, has a 0.4x multiple. Therefore Proterra’s multiple should go down. I would disagree with it. Arrival is in a very infant stage where no manufacturing process has been settled. On the contrary, Proterra has an established business model that needs a scale-up.

I apply the Price / 2024 sales ratio for valuation as Proterra expects to triple its revenue by 2024. Therefore multiples based on current and the following year revenue have low explanatory power. Valuation based on P/EBITDA would not be applicable due to negative EBITDA generation.

Risks

Some may say that Proterra’s gross margin is negative, and the path to profitability is not clear. Recent quarterly results showed that Proterra was a way below initial SPAC projections. Plus, the competitive environment is getting more challenging due to a recent boom in EV start-ups and massive financing attracted by the sector.

I do not tend to share such a point of view. First-quarter results showed that the management made excellent progress in the Powered segment. Despite initial difficulties in the Transit business, Proterra changed its management and reversed negative trends despite continued macro headwinds. The competitive environment also looks favorable for Proterra. BYD was excluded from state funding, while Arrival is still struggling with van roll-out.

Conclusion

Proterra benefits from ongoing EV trends, but its profitability is under pressure due to higher prices of raw materials, lack of supplies, and scarce labor. An economic slowdown could help Proterra a lot because it would provide new hires for Proterra and make vehicle components available. I do not expect a probable recession to affect revenue significantly as orders are primarily driven by state funds.

I will invest in Proterra as soon as I see the labor market easing. Even if an economic slowdown turns into a recession, Proterra can withstand it better than competitors.