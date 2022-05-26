Just A Factory. Forget The "Giga" Part. It's Just A Factory. onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Free Your Mind

Imagine for a moment that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is called The Electric Co, or something like that. That its CEO is Bob Jones III, born in Hoboken, N.J., and now based near the plant in Austin, Texas, and that he has only one job, which is, get up, go to work, sell cars and some other stuff, come home, eat healthily, catch up on a little TV, maybe some paperwork, early to bed, up again at 5.30 a.m. to get back to work. Like that.

OK. Breathe. Read it again. Now we're going to consider the financial fundamentals and the stock chart of The Electric Co Systems Automotive (TSLA). You don't need to know what it does, save that it manufactures stuff which is why the gross margin is low vs. your regular high-growth company. You just need to read the numbers.

TSLA Financials (YCharts.com)

Gosh, you might say. What a good business. 73% TTM revenue growth at 12% TTM unlevered pretax FCF margins, with over $14bn of net cash in the bank. Growth accelerating for some time now, margins too.

Had you not looked at the gross margin line and only at the growth rates and cash flow margins, you might say, well, this must be something like Datadog (DDOG), right? The insanely high-growth-and-cash-generative too chien terrible in the enterprise observability software segment? I'm not sure about buying that you might say. Tech is getting sold off, and Datadog, well, that's still trading at 22x TTM revenue and 147x TTM EBITDA even after the tech dump.

Here's DDOG, a 78% TTM revenue grower.

DDOG Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

What's that now? We're not talking about Datadog? Those numbers you showed me - they're The Electric Co? How is that valued then?

TSLA Valuation (YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

73% TTM revenue growth for 11.2x TTM revenue? Less than half the EBITDA multiple of a comparably-growing cloud software business? And even a slightly lower cash flow multiple than DDOG - despite the big ol' capex bill it being a proper company and all?

TSLA, after the selloff, is valued cheaply on revenue growth. The cash flow multiple you're being asked to pay remains rich, but the company is driving margins up the whole time, so the gap between revenue and UFCF margins will continue to shrink, in our expectation. We're too old to be Tesla fans here and we don't really buy the Full Self Driving Kool-Aid, but we do buy the notion that if you start off in business in high-margin, capex-light companies like PayPal (PYPL), then your DNA is woven that way and you're likely to want to run all your companies that way. TSLA's cash flow margins are not like other auto manufacturers - the margin level isn't, and the margin progression isn't. TSLA fans will tell you it's basically a software company. They're flat wrong, as the gross margins show (software companies as you know usually have gross margins in the 70-90% range), but what's true is that the flywheel progression of gross and cash flow margins at TSLA do look exactly like a software business as it scales. That's not a coincidence - it comes from management DNA.

Let's take a look at the stock chart for a moment, since the stock has sold off with both the growth sector at large and also due to the drag arising from the Twitter (TWTR) deal, which is like a ball and chain around TSLA stock due to the margin loans on Musk's stock that have been thought to be required to fund the TWTR deal. (You can read our views on the whole Twitter saga, here.)

Actually, let's use two charts. First, let's look at TSLA's progression from the May 2019 lows to the all-time high. (You can open a full page version, here.)

TSLA Chart I (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Wave 1 up followed by a Wave 2 down at the COVID crisis - troughing like most all other stocks we cover at the 0.786 retracement of that Wave 1 up.

Big Wave 3 up - peaks between the 4.618 and the 5.618 extensions of Wave 1, in early 2021 right as tech hits a peak at the same time.

Wave 4 down, troughs around the 0.5 retracement of that W3 up, in March then again in May 2021, again in line with growth stocks in general.

Then a Wave 5 up peaking at the 0.786 extension of the Wave 1 + Wave 3 combined.

What does this all tell you? That TSLA trades fairly well in line with standard waves and fib levels over the larger degree. And in our experience what that means is that it's likely to continue to do so, and that can help us with a stock price outlook.

TSLA, you see, isn't the Electric Co and Bob Jones isn't Elon Musk. If Bob ran the show there would be less volatility but 5.618 extensions wouldn't feature in the conversation. Since growth just dumped and took TSLA with it - let's now take a look at whether TSLA has finished selling off.

TSLA Chart II (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

A principle within Elliot Wave analysis - it shows up in other tools too called something different each time, but we'll use the EW terminology here - is when you see a down move (in a stock which is moving up overall) it often corrects in an A-B-C pattern. A is a move down, B a move back up (a 'dead cat bounce') and C the final move down. Oftentimes you see A=C, i.e., the drop in the A move is similar to the drop in the C move. It works more often than you might think in calling an end to hostilities.

TSLA just put in a picture-perfect A=C and has started a move up. Whether the move is sustainable or not, too soon to tell - there's plenty of short covering going on in the market at the time of writing - but moving up it is for now.

Let's for the sake of the exercise assume we're done here, that TSLA is about to start a new move up. How might that look?

Well, let's use another chart. Full page version, here.

TSLA Chart III (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Here we assume that the selling isn't done yet and instead the stock drops to the 0.618 retracement of that whole huge move up since the 2019 lows. That means a bottom of just under $500. Then we project a normal Wave Three up - a Bob Jones III Wave Three up, not an Elon Musk Wave Three - and that gives you a mind-boggling price target of $1827, i.e., a loooong way up from here.

We'd laugh ourselves out of this conclusion, except with emoto-growth stocks like TSLA this method works more often than you would think - specifically because it's not Bob Jones we're talking about here, all ballpoint pens and formal-rational leadership model. It's the Sun King Elon Musk who can orchestrate months of hoopla with a simple Tweet. And that lends itself to crazy-emotional stock behavior which can hurt you badly if you buy at the top - but help you greatly if you buy at a bottom.

We think we're in the vicinity of a bottom on TSLA and we rate the stock at Accumulate, i.e., consider buying in small pieces to build a larger position, ideally on deep red days, and consider holding for some years. This is what we're doing in staff personal accounts, to add to our existing holdings.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 26 May 2022.