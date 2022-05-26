porcorex/E+ via Getty Images

Would you like to get paid for giving your opinion? A lot of people would love that, but the reality is that few opinions matter enough to be worth paying for. You need a lot of credibility and a good track record, and a strong brand name sure does not hurt. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) has all of that, and that is why it is one of the few companies that manages to charge a good amount of money to give its opinion on investment securities and assign them a grade. It operates in what is basically an oligopoly, together with S&P Global (SPGI) and Fitch Ratings.

The fact that it is so difficult to compete with these three rating agencies gives them a lot of pricing power, and generates wonderful returns on investment. After all, stamps are not that expensive. More seriously, Moody's most significant costs are personnel costs, but they get to charge enough to have great profit margins and returns on equity. This is probably what attracted Warren Buffett to the company in the first place, and why he retains to this day a very significant investment, currently valued at ~$8 billion.

Company Overview

The way we think about Moody's is as three different, but related, businesses. There is Moody’s Investors Service, MIS for short, which operates the bread and butter business of assigning risk grades to different securities and charging for it, basically the first thing most investors think of when they hear Moody's. Then there is the less profitable Moody’s Analytics, MA for short, that provides financial intelligence, models, and analytical tools for risk management, but that is growing much more quickly. MIS generates about 77% of the company's operating profit, while MA generates the remaining 23%. The third part of the company that we referenced are a collection of new services the company is incubating, the most promising of which we believe is the ESG & Climate Solutions segment. This segment offers ESG and Climate data for risk management and helps its customers make more environmentally friendly decisions and also avoid climate risks.

Moody's Investor Presentation

In terms of geographic diversification, about 45% of Moody's revenue is from outside the US, and 55% from the US. Another attractive thing about Moody's is that ~58% of its revenue is recurring in nature, with the remainder 42% being transactional.

Wide Competitive Moat

Moody's has a wide competitive moat from several sources. First there is a vast trove of data that Moody's has collected, together with models it has generated, that would take a long time for a potential competitor to replicate. All this intellectual property, together with trade secrets and its well known brand are the first source of its competitive moat.

Moody's Investor Presentation

The second moat source is network effects, since the more bond issuers use Moody's ratings, the more investors value them. And the more investors value them, the more bond issuers will tend to use them.

The third competitive advantage that Moody's has is efficient scale, since it does not make sense for the market to sustain multiple rating agencies, just like it does not make sense for a city to have ten airports. In fact this is further reinforced by the fact that Moody's is one of the three nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSRO) designated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 1975.

All of this has the end result to make Moody's a sort of financial "toll bridge" for bond issuers, giving the company enormous pricing power. We believe this is the main reason Warren Buffett loves Moody's so much, as he has said he loves when companies have strong pricing power. Tilting things even more in Moody's favor, it is often the case that bond issuers save more money thanks to reduced interest rates when they have a credit rating than the cost they have to pay to Moody's.

Financials

Moody's has been growing its revenue at a very rapid rate, with some short periods of decrease, but as can be seen below, it has generally trended higher.

Data by YCharts

Economic conditions significantly affect its growth rate, which at times (like today) can be negative, but for the last ten years the company has averaged a 10.49% growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Higher revenue has translated into growing earnings per share, which have almost quadrupled in the last ten years.

Data by YCharts

The qualities we discussed earlier about the company and its strong competitive moat, together with its enviable pricing power, result in unbelievably high operating margins of ~43%. We have seen very few companies with operating margins this high.

Data by YCharts

It is not only high profit margins that reflect the quality of the business. The returns on equity ROE and return on invested capital ROIC are those of a truly superior business.

Data by YCharts

Finally we would like to point out that there are some tailwinds coming for the business. The amount of debt that has to be refinanced has been growing at a good pace, and refunding needs for the next four years are currently very high. Another tailwind from which the company will benefit is financial disintermediation. What this refers to is the fact that more and more companies are funding themselves going directly to the bond market, instead of using a bank, and this is usually great for Moody's since those companies issuing bonds typically seek credit ratings, whereas loans from the banks do not.

Moody's Investor Presentation

Valuation

So what is the price to pay for this wonderful business? It does not come cheap, but we would argue that given the quality of the company, current multiples are not unreasonable either. The EV/EBITDA ratio has averaged ~17x for the last ten years, and it currently sits at ~20x. We think shares were cheap back in the 2013-2016 period, and are reasonably valued now.

Data by YCharts

The price/earnings ratio tells a similar story, with a ten year average of ~29x, a current multiple of ~27x, and a forward p/e of ~26x. For a quality business growing at a good rate we would argue these are realistic multiples.

Data by YCharts

Another way to see how the valuation compares to its historic averages is by looking at the dividend yield, which for the last ten years has averaged a little over 1%, and the dividend currently yields ~.9%. The dividend has been growing at low double digits.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the valuation multiples it is important to remember that Moody's is a company that can potentially grow revenue at >10% CAGR for the medium term, and EPS at low-double digit CAGR.

Moody's Investor Presentation

Risks

We see two important risks with Moody's that investors should take into account. One is the valuation risk. Shares that are reasonably valued can easily become undervalued, or significantly undervalued during a market crash. We are not too worried about this risk as we believe any decline would be only temporary. The second and more important risk we see is a reputational risk. Given how important the brand is to the business, a negative impact to the reputation can have severe consequences. The company already suffered to a certain degree in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Hopefully it learned its lesson and will be more careful going forward, taking good care of the reputation of the firm.

Conclusion

Moody's has enormous pricing power thanks to its strong competitive moat. In a way, it is a financial "toll bridge" that companies wanting to issue debt have to pay for. Warren Buffett has a very significant stake in the company, and we believe that these competitive advantages that the company possesses and that give it strong pricing power are the reasons why Buffett loves the company. Moody's is currently not cheap, but reasonably valued for such high-quality business growing at a good rate.