USL: A Long Position In WTI Crude

Susan Vineyard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund® LP (NYSEARCA:USL) ("the Fund") is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that is designed to track the price movements of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") light, sweet crude oil futures contracts ("NYMEX").

According to its Prospectus:

The investment objective of USL is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its per share net asset value ('NAV') to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of specified short-term futures contracts on light, sweet crude oil called the 'Benchmark Oil Futures Contracts,' less USL's expenses.

According to its General Partner, United States Commodity Funds, LLC ("USCF"):

USL's Benchmark is the near month futures contract to expire and the contracts for the following 11 months, for a total of 12 consecutive months. If the near month futures contract is within two weeks of expiration, the Benchmark will be the next month contract to expire and the contracts for following 11 consecutive months. When calculating the daily movement of the average price of the 12 contracts, each contract month is equally weighted. The crude oil contract is WTI light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, and is traded on the NYMEX."

Over the past year, USL has returned 80%, as compared to a position in the S&P 500 (SP500TR) of -2 %.

Seeking Alpha

The Fund has an Expense Ratio of 0.90% and Assets Under Management ("AUM") of about $220 million.

Seeking Alpha

According to Seeking Alpha's ETF Grades, that Expense Ratio rates a D-.

Seeking Alpha

The top 10 Holdings are NYMEX crude futures contracts, but the ones listed as of April 30, 2022, are all expired contracts, which must be in error.

Seeking Alpha

USL v. WTI Correlations

EIA data

USL is highly correlated to spot and NYMEX futures contracts, ranging from 91% t0 93% in the fourth nearby contract. However, the correlation is imperfect (see below).

SPOT NYMEX1 NYMEX2 NYMEX3 NYMEX4 91% 91% 92% 93% 93%

Correlation Risk

USCF recognizes that USL will not correlate perfectly to spot WTI or to nearby NYMEX contracts because it is a portfolio of contracts, some of which are long-dated, spread over 12 contract months.

It also believes that "a portfolio of 12 different monthly contracts would tend to have a lower total return than a near month only portfolio in a backwardation market and a higher total return in a contango market. However, there can be no assurance that such historical relationships would provide the same or similar results in the future."

In my own prior analysis, I found no evidence that time spreads are predictive of future returns. If that were the case, traders would simply trade based on that fact and ultimately arbitrage any advantage out of existence.

West Texas Intermediate ("WTI")

WTI is produced in West Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota and is "landlocked," meaning it has to be transported over land before it can reach terminals for exporting. Its main delivery hub is in Cushing, Oklahoma.

WTI is classified as a "light, sweet crude." It has a relatively high API gravity of 39.6° API, a low density and low viscosity, which make it "light," and will float on water.

WTI is also rated as a "sweet" crude. Oil prospectors used to literally taste the crude to see if it had a sweet or sour taste. If sweet, it would be a low sulfur crude. Sweet crudes have a sulfur content below 0.42%. Sour crudes have higher sulfur content and are less valuable.

When refined, WTI produces a relatively higher percentage of gasoline and diesel fuels than "heavy" crudes. Therefore, it commands a premium price.

WTI v. Brent Crude

Brent is the benchmark used for pricing about 75% of the world's traded crudes. I recently wrote an article about an ETF that provides exposure to Brent futures, entitled "BNO: A Long Position In Brent Crude."

WTI has a lower sulfur content than Brent, but Brent has a lower API gravity. The lower the sulfur content and gravity of an oil, the more economical it is to refine, making it more valuable.

Focus Economics Focus Economics

WTI is more ideal for producing gasoline, whereas Brent is more ideal for diesel fuel. The relative prices of the end products determine the relative values of the crudes, and refiners use optimization software to assess values. The Brent-WTI spread is volatile over time, and Brent has been the more valuable crude for more than the past ten years.

EIA Data

I performed a least squares linear regression analysis of the two price series from the inception of the USL Fund (January 2008) through April 2022. The r-squared, or percentage in which the dependent variable (USL) is explained by movements in the independent variable (WTI) is high (91 %), though not perfect. The chart below shows the actual v. fitted values from the regression model.

Boslego Risk Services

Using the regression model and the WTI "strip" of futures prices as of May 25th…

Barchart

…I was able to generate a projection of future USL values, assuming those futures prices held. Because WTI futures prices are "backwardated," meaning the nearby contracts are priced higher than the deferred contracts, the projection shows USL values dropping over time.

Boslego Risk Services

Of course, futures prices are volatile and may rise as they become the nearby month, due to the "war risk premium" that may get priced-in. But I also presented a host of reasons why oil prices could drop over the balance of 2022 in my BNO write-up.

Algorithmic Trading Strategy (AT)

To view the issue from a different perspective, I applied my algorithmic trading (AT) strategy for systematic positioning, which I call the "BRS" strategy. I have discussed my development of my VRM model and AT strategies in-depth in a recent article, "BRS Crude Oil Algorithmic Trading Strategy Is Still Bullish." Key takeaways from that article are:

• Use of a behavioral finance model developed by Nobel economics laureate, Robert Shiller,

• Use of risk management, "the essence of investment management," according to Benjamin Graham,

• Use of maximum drawdown ("MD") as my primary risk criterion, and

• The design and testing of my AT strategy, utilizing "In-Sample" and "Out-of-Sample" periods, "one of the very best methods available."

The positioning of the BRS strategy for crude oil is 100% long, as of the close of May 25th.

Conclusions

Oil market exposures are highly risky at this time because the market is subject to uncertain political and economic developments of high importance. Therefore, using a behavioral finance approach makes the most sense to me. My algorithmic trading strategy is based on such an approach and currently provides a "Long" signal.