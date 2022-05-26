Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Air France and KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY) merged in 2004, and after 18 years, it's clear that the merger has not been a match made in heaven. One could write a book about this unhappy marriage, and maybe one day I will. Airline mergers happen to strengthen the competitive position and unlock synergies. The merger between Air France and KLM was no exception, and while synergies have likely been achieved, the fact that the airlines maintained separated brands has contributed to animosity between Air France and KLM at the expense of shareholders. Today, the pain for shareholders enters a new chapter.

A lack of value generation, plenty of conflict

I have been following Air France-KLM for years and what strikes me is that instead of creating value for shareholders, the two main components of the airline group have been far too busy battling each other. KLM went through a painful round of negotiations with crews to improve productivity and that paid off. On the French side, unions were less strongly organized giving them a weaker spot at the negotiation table which resulted in costly strikes at Air France and reached a boiling point in 2015 when strikes turned violent.

Air France pilots saw KLM receiving new aircraft and considered that a sign that KLM was allowed to grow at the expense of Air France. Reality was that successful negotiations with KLM staff gave the airline a higher efficiency, which means it made business sense to allocate growth vehicles to KLM. Additionally, Air France pilots did see nothing in plans to expand the low-cost arm Transavia as they feared for their jobs. The result was that while low-cost carriers increased the grip on the market, Transavia barely grew. In an effort to turn things around, Air France introduced a low-cost carrier named Joon focused on young adults. However, due to objections from the French unions and the decision to use older aircraft for Joon operations, the airline never became a success.

Boeing 777 in KLM colors (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines)

From the Dutch side there also was some animosity as there were plans to stream cash to the parent company and it was feared that KLM would not be able to benefit from its financial performance as cash would be streamed up to the parent company and be used to mask the poor financial performance of Air France, also rendering Air France staff unwilling to make concessions to aid in sustainable performance improvements at the French arm. This would mean that painful concessions from KLM staff would be used to mask the inefficiency of Air France, while the French crews would not make the painful concessions.

Airbus A350 in Air France colors (Air France)

By 2018, Ben Smith took the lead at Air France-KLM and he wanted a board seat at KLM. This was widely seen as a move to overrule KLM CEO Pieter Elbers and a direct attempt to bring KLM under the influence sphere of Paris. While such a move also could be explained as an attempt to unify the airline group, Pieter Elbers tried to keep Ben Smith outside of the KLM board. This directly made his position at CEO of KLM shaky.

For the Dutch government, that shaky position was reason enough to buy a stake in Air France-KLM meant to safeguard the interests of KLM and the hub position that Schiphol Airport has as KLM and Schiphol Airport play an important role for the Dutch economy. The move was not appreciated by the French government and revealed the French state had a share in the French-Dutch combination, but was negatively surprised when the Dutch government pursued the same share.

Share dilution the next step

To date it remains unclear why the French state hasn’t been in favor of equal shares for the Dutch and French State, but it very much looks like the French arm had not done enough to remain or become competitive and the share of the French state might have been seen as support against plans that would announce necessary but unpopular cuts or reforms at Air France. As the pandemic hit, the Dutch and French Government responded. The Dutch Government provided an aid package of €3.4 billion to KLM but it would not receive any shares in return while the French Government would provide €3 billion. A year later, this loan was converted to hybrid perpetual debt and €1 billion was pledged to a capital raise which doubled the share of the French State and put the share of the Dutch State at 9.3% down from 14%.

The most recent development is that shareholders will be facing a major dilution as 1.9 billion shares will be issued at €1.17 per share. According to our calculations that would require an investment from the Dutch Government of roughly €210 million to maintain its current share in the holding. In a letter sent to the Senate and House of Representatives, the Government estimates the costs at €220 million. So, that's more or less in line with expectations. The €2.3 billion proceeds will be used for 75% to reduce the debt of the company by paying off the TSS État notes. For the Dutch Government it will be painful seeing taxpayer’s money being used to reduce the debt while the French Government will just maintain share by converting TSS État notes.

I would say that the Dutch Government has shown itself to be an extremely bad investor in Air France-KLM, which now is resulting in money from the Dutch treasury flowing into the French treasury… something we saw years ago as well when there was a plan to elevate cash from the Dutch arm to parent level and likely stream it down to Air France. So, the Dutch share in Air France-KLM has been more or less useless. The Dutch taxpayer is paying for the high interest loans from the French state and CEO Pieter Elbers will be departing KLM soon.

Data by YCharts

All of this happens at the expense of shareholders. The shares that will be issued will come to the market at €1.17, which is a 70% discount compared to the closing price prior to the capital raise plans became public. So shareholders are mostly held in a headlock as it makes sense to pay off the high interest debt, but that this happens to pay off a debt to the French State by issuing shares far below the market prices at a time where results for airlines are improving is wry.

Conclusion

The Air France-KLM merger has not been a match made in heaven and there have been many issues for years now. The Dutch arm has made painful concessions, while the French arm remained rather inefficient under the protective wings of the French State. When the Dutch State tried to protect the interests of KLM and Schiphol’s hub function this was met with incomprehension.

The quarrels on various levels have turned Air France-KLM into a carrier that's not up to speed in terms of becoming more cost effective and competitive. That's likely changing as Ben Smith’s course is being chosen and Pieter Elbers will head out of KLM, but it also means that the Dutch have invested in shares of Air France-KLM for nothing. At the same time, being years behind also has not enabled the airline group to offer shares at acceptable prices and reduce dilution.

In October 2021, I flew on board one of KLM Cityhopper’s new Embraer (ERJ) E2 aircraft and I loved it, but the fares were way higher than what low-cost competitors offer while the service was not exceptional and I would say it was minimal, partially due to the COVID-19 measures still being in place. Overall, while I think that Air France-KLM has made good steps by introducing and ordering new aircraft including the Airbus A321neo, the airline is not necessarily attractive for investment. The only thing I could think of as being attractive is that the near-term risk for further dilution is minor, but with the capital raise I could imagine that buying Air France-KLM obligations might be more rewarding as a stable investment.

I currently mark Air France-KLM a Hold. At most this would be a speculative buy based on the share prices being on a psychologically low level that could pay off.