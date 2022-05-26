Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 27-June 9, 2022

madsci/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article series summarizes upcoming ex-dividend dates for stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment.

You will receive the dividend if you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date. You will not receive the next dividend payment if you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price Fwd 5-Yr Next Pay (05/26) Yield DGR Payout Date Ex-Div Date: 05/27 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/26) Agree Realty (ADC) 9 $68.62 4.09% 6.4% 0.234 06/14 Analog Devices (ADI) 20 $165.02 1.84% 10.6% 0.76 06/09 Assurant (AIZ) 18 $181.96 1.49% 5.4% 0.68 06/20 Atlantica Yield plc (AY) 5 $33.42 5.27% 25.2% 0.44 06/15 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 11 $48.05 1.17% 8.6% 0.14 06/30 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) 15 $61.21 3.53% 7.6% 0.54 06/30 Bank of Hawaii (BOH) 7 $78.83 3.55% 7.4% 0.7 06/14 Cable One (CABO) 7 $1240.54 0.89% 12.4% 2.75 06/17 Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 12 $109.18 1.76% 13.7% 0.48 06/15 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 29 $124.35 2.41% 6.6% 0.75 06/15 Central Pacific Financial (CPF) 9 $24.04 4.33% 9.8% 0.26 06/15 CRA International (CRAI) 6 $82.75 1.50% 32.4% 0.31 06/10 CSX (CSX) 18 $31.77 1.26% 9.6% 0.1 06/15 Dover (DOV) 67 $133.28 1.50% 2.8% 0.5 06/15 First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) 5 $674.99 0.28% 9.4% 0.47 06/15 FactSet Research Systems (FDS) 24 $376.39 0.87% 10.4% 0.89 06/16 Corning (GLW) 12 $34.93 3.09% 12.1% 0.27 06/29 Hubbell (HUBB) 15 $186.13 2.26% 8.8% 1.05 06/15 KeyCorp (KEY) 12 $19.87 3.93% 17.5% 0.195 06/15 Kinsale Capital (KNSL) 6 $212.76 0.24% 23.5% 0.13 06/13 NextEra Energy (NEE) 28 $75.20 2.26% 12.0% 0.425 06/15 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 19 $471.54 1.33% 11.8% 1.73 06/15 Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) 6 $52.16 2.99% 4.2% 0.39 06/15 Power Integrations (POWI) 10 $80.89 0.89% 17.4% 0.18 06/30 RLI (RLI) 47 $116.28 0.86% 4.6% 0.26 06/21 Stepan (SCL) 54 $108.54 1.23% 10.1% 0.335 06/15 Stag Industrial (STAG) 9 $32.63 4.47% 0.9% 0.122 06/15 Tennant (TNC) 50 $61.12 1.64% 3.2% 0.25 06/15 Union Pacific (UNP) 16 $221.43 2.13% 14.3% 1.3 06/30 Valvoline (VVV) 5 $33.86 1.48% 38.5% 0.125 06/15 Ex-Div Date: 05/31 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/30) ACNB (ACNB) 5 $32.28 3.22% 5.0% 0.26 06/15 Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 7 $55.06 2.91% 30.7% 0.4 06/15 Arrow Financial (AROW) 29 $32.52 3.32% 4.0% 0.27 06/15 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 11 $20.55 3.89% 11.1% 0.2 06/15 Avery Dennison (AVY) 12 $168.25 1.62% 10.7% 0.75 06/15 Boise Cascade (BCC) 5 $79.28 0.61% N/A 0.12 06/15 Ball (BLL) 6 $65.77 1.22% 23.6% 0.2 06/15 Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) 28 $108.87 1.07% 7.7% 0.67 06/15 FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) 7 $7.87 3.81% 23.3% 0.075 06/15 Goldman Sachs (GS) 11 $323.62 2.47% 22.8% 2 06/29 Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) 5 $10.46 3.82% N/A 0.105 06/15 Hartford Financial Services (HIG) 12 $70.90 2.17% 10.8% 0.385 07/05 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) 10 $37.77 3.42% 1.8% 0.323 06/15 Kellogg (K) 18 $70.65 3.28% 2.4% 0.58 06/15 LCNB (LCNB) 5 $15.90 5.03% 4.0% 0.2 06/15 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 20 $449.64 2.49% 9.3% 2.8 06/24 ManpowerGroup (MAN) 12 $88.31 2.85% 7.9% 1.36 06/15 McKesson (MCK) 14 $335.52 0.56% 15.0% 0.47 07/01 MGE Energy (MGEE) 47 $80.46 1.93% 4.7% 0.388 06/15 Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) 7 $336.49 0.73% 7.7% 0.61 06/30 MidWestOne Financial (MOFG) 12 $30.66 3.10% 7.2% 0.238 06/15 M&T Bank (MTB) 6 $178.09 2.70% 10.1% 1.2 06/30 MVB Financial (MVBF) 6 $37.83 1.80% 27.5% 0.17 06/15 NBT Bancorp (NBTB) 10 $36.87 3.04% 4.1% 0.28 06/15 Nelnet (NNI) 8 $84.50 1.14% 12.1% 0.24 06/15 EnPro Industries (NPO) 8 $96.85 1.16% 5.1% 0.28 06/15 Realty Income (O) 28 $68.47 4.33% 3.4% 0.247 06/15 Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) 6 $256.23 0.47% 68.3% 0.3 06/15 Ottawa Bancorp (OTC:OTTW) 5 $14.60 3.01% 59.3% 0.11 06/15 Polaris (PII) 27 $106.00 2.42% 2.6% 0.64 06/15 Progress Software (PRGS) 5 $47.84 1.46% 22.9% 0.175 06/15 Rocky Brands (RCKY) 5 $37.47 1.65% 6.6% 0.155 06/15 Stifel Financial (SF) 5 $64.17 1.87% N/A 0.3 06/15 Silgan (SLGN) 18 $43.92 1.46% 11.0% 0.16 06/15 SS&C Technologies (SSNC) 6 $63.02 1.27% 23.6% 0.2 06/15 Tyson Foods (TSN) 11 $90.38 2.04% 19.3% 0.46 06/15 Universal Forest Products (UFPI) 10 $76.29 1.05% 19.3% 0.25 06/15 Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) 8 $109.12 0.40% 12.9% 0.12 06/15 Watts Water Technologies (WTS) 10 $128.38 0.81% 7.6% 0.3 06/15 Ex-Div Date: 06/01 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/31) Popular (BPOP) 6 $80.95 2.72% 32.0% 0.55 07/01 Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) 9 $176.34 3.40% N/A 1.5 06/17 Home Depot (HD) 13 $302.91 2.51% 18.3% 1.9 06/16 Houlihan Lokey (HLI) 7 $85.31 2.02% 19.4% 0.53 06/15 Haverty Furniture (HVT) 9 $28.87 3.46% 16.8% 0.28 06/17 Imperial Oil (IMO) 7 $54.64 1.97% 15.2% 0.34 07/01 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12 $37.50 6.88% 0.9% 0.215 06/15 Principal Financial (PFG) 14 $72.00 3.56% 8.5% 0.64 06/24 Qualcomm (QCOM) 20 $134.34 2.23% 5.1% 0.75 06/23 Ex-Div Date: 06/02 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/01) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) 12 $159.03 1.28% 5.0% 0.51 06/17 Allstate (ALL) 12 $132.50 2.57% 19.3% 0.85 07/01 American National Bankshares (AMNB) 8 $35.33 3.17% 2.8% 0.28 06/17 Bank of America (BAC) 9 $36.77 2.28% 24.1% 0.21 06/24 Baxter International (BAX) 6 $75.78 1.48% 16.6% 0.29 07/01 Cass Information Systems (CASS) 21 $34.35 3.26% 10.0% 0.28 06/15 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 23 $107.26 2.05% 8.7% 0.55 07/01 First Financial Northwest (FFNW) 6 $16.79 2.86% 13.4% 0.12 06/17 First Merchants (FRME) 11 $40.56 2.86% 14.9% 0.32 06/17 Genuine Parts (GPC) 66 $134.53 2.66% 4.8% 0.895 07/01 Hawkins (HWKN) 18 $35.65 1.57% 4.5% 0.14 06/17 LCI Industries (LCII) 7 $118.90 3.03% 17.6% 1.05 06/17 L3Harris Technologies (LHX) 21 $238.65 1.88% 14.9% 1.12 06/17 Linde plc (LIN) 29 $320.66 1.46% 7.5% 1.17 06/17 Middlefield Banc (MBCN) 5 $24.86 2.74% 4.1% 0.17 06/15 Mercantile Bank (MBWM) 10 $31.82 3.90% 12.0% 0.31 06/15 Old Republic International (ORI) 41 $23.50 3.91% 3.4% 0.23 06/15 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 10 $26.12 2.76% 5.6% 0.18 06/15 PepsiCo (PEP) 50 $170.45 2.52% 7.4% 1.15 06/30 Perrigo plc (PRGO) 20 $39.78 2.61% 10.5% 0.26 06/21 Regions Financial (RF) 10 $21.72 3.13% 20.7% 0.17 07/01 Waste Management (WM) 19 $157.73 1.65% 7.5% 0.65 06/17 Ex-Div Date: 06/03 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 06/02) Monro (MNRO) 9 $46.07 2.26% 8.5% 0.28 06/20 NIKE (NKE) 21 $111.07 1.10% 11.3% 0.305 07/01 Ex-Div Date: 06/06 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 06/03) Albany International (AIN) 5 $84.00 1.00% 3.8% 0.21 07/08 Air Lease (AL) 10 $36.34 2.04% 22.5% 0.185 07/08 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 54 $67.95 1.56% 8.6% 0.265 06/22 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 55 $121.61 2.60% 6.0% 0.79 06/21 Ex-Div Date: 06/07 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 06/06) Ameren (AEE) 9 $96.33 2.45% 5.3% 0.59 06/30 Avnet (AVT) 9 $47.49 2.19% 6.8% 0.26 06/22 First American Financial (FAF) 12 $60.27 3.38% 9.2% 0.51 06/15 HP (HPQ) 13 $36.26 2.76% 11.6% 0.25 07/06 H&R Block (HRB) 7 $34.60 3.12% 4.2% 0.27 07/01 UniFirst (UNF) 5 $162.89 0.74% 49.0% 0.3 06/29 Winnebago Industries (WGO) 5 $50.48 1.43% 8.5% 0.18 06/29 Ex-Div Date: 06/08 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 06/07) Becton, Dickinson (BDX) 50 $252.49 1.38% 4.1% 0.87 06/30 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 27 $113.18 2.02% 11.8% 0.733 06/30 Lancaster Colony (LANC) 60 $123.12 2.60% 8.1% 0.8 06/30 MDU Resources (MDU) 31 $27.31 3.19% 2.5% 0.218 07/01 Insperity (NSP) 12 $95.56 1.88% 29.2% 0.52 06/23 Public Service Enterprise (PEG) 11 $68.46 3.16% 4.5% 0.54 06/30 Triton International (TRTN) 6 $63.96 4.07% 12.6% 0.65 06/23 Ex-Div Date: 06/09 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/08) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 47 $216.89 1.92% 12.4% 1.04 07/01 Albemarle (ALB) 28 $244.43 0.65% 4.9% 0.395 07/01 Anthem (ANTM) 12 $509.15 1.01% 12.4% 1.28 06/24 Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 21 $29.40 3.61% 2.9% 0.265 06/24 CME (CME) 12 $197.46 2.03% 8.5% 1 06/27 CNO Financial (CNO) 10 $20.55 2.53% 10.2% 0.14 06/24 Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) 8 $81.23 2.40% 22.6% 0.488 06/24 Exponent (EXPO) 10 $90.32 1.06% 17.5% 0.24 06/24 First Horizon National (FHN) 10 $23.05 2.60% 14.9% 0.15 07/01 Farmers National Banc (FMNB) 7 $15.38 4.16% 25.1% 0.16 06/30 Genpact (G) 6 $43.47 1.15% 49.5% 0.125 06/24 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 8 $46.37 5.95% 10.9% 0.705 06/24 Kforce (KFRC) 5 $65.65 1.83% 17.0% 0.3 06/24 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 50 $133.57 3.47% 4.2% 1.16 07/05 ManTech International (MANT) 5 $94.94 1.73% 13.0% 0.41 06/24 Nasdaq (NDAQ) 10 $149.29 1.45% 11.0% 0.6 06/24 Omnicom (OMC) 9 $72.88 3.84% 5.0% 0.7 07/08 PulteGroup (PHM) 5 $44.48 1.35% 10.0% 0.15 07/05 Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) 5 $19.72 3.45% 6.9% 0.17 06/17 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 23 $34.51 3.59% 2.7% 0.31 07/05 Schneider National (SNDR) 5 $24.02 1.33% N/A 0.08 07/11 Spire (SR) 19 $78.27 3.50% 5.6% 0.685 07/05 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9 $44.54 2.25% 10.8% 0.25 06/24 Travelers (TRV) 20 $174.82 2.01% 5.6% 0.93 06/30 United Bancorp (UBCP) 9 $16.29 3.74% 6.7% 0.155 06/17 United Bankshares (UBSI) 48 $37.08 3.88% 1.5% 0.36 07/01 UMB Financial (UMBF) 30 $90.82 1.63% 7.4% 0.37 07/01 Unity Bancorp (UNTY) 9 $28.41 1.41% 15.9% 0.11 06/24 Williams (WMB) 5 $36.95 4.60% 4.3% 0.425 06/27 WesBanco (WSBC) 12 $33.40 4.07% 6.3% 0.34 07/01

High-Quality Candidates

To assess the quality of dividend growth stocks, we use DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and effective system devised by David Van Knapp. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assign quality scores to every Dividend Radar stock with upcoming ex-dates. This week, we screened for the stocks with quality scores of 22 or higher, finding sixteen candidates.

Below we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience.

Created by the author from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.

Dividend Radar regards fair value as a range. One stock in this week's shortlist is trading at a premium valuation above its fair value range (MCK), and six stocks are trading at discounted valuations below the fair value range (CME, CNI, EXPD, HD, NKE, and UNP). The remaining stocks are fairly valued.

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and 1-year TTRs that exceed the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

All but two of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10% (BDX and PEG are the exceptions), and eleven candidates have 1-year TTRs that exceed their 3-year TTRs (indicated with green cells).

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Only three stocks have forward yields above 2.5% (HD, PEG, and PEP), while nine stocks have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (indicated with green cells).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We've already focused on many of these stocks, so let's take a look at Dividend Champion CNI this week.

Canadian National Railway was "founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company operates the largest railroad in Canada and the only coast-to-coast railroad in North America. CNI offers transportation services that include rail, intermodal container, and trucking services. It also has warehousing and distribution, logistics parks, freight forwarding, customs brokerage services, industrial development, and marine services."

CNI is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet based on DVK Quality Snapshots.

The stock yields 2.02% at $113.18 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 11.8%.

Over the past 10 years, CNI underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

CNI delivered total returns of 222% versus SPY's 264%, a margin of 0.84-to-1.

However, if we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, CNI easily outperformed SPY, returning 1,720% versus SPY's 437%. That's a margin of 3.94-to-1.

Here is a chart showing CNI's dividend growth history through the end of 2021:

Portfolio Insight

CNI's dividend growth history is a model of consistency! It appears that CNI's dividend growth rate [DGR] is accelerating, which we can see by looking at the progressively higher DGR's (13.54% > 12.28% > 11.37%) in more recent time frames.

Likewise, the company's EPS history is impressive, with increases every year except in FY 2020! Earnings estimates for FY 2022 and FY 2023 look promising, too!

Portfolio Insight

CNI's payout ratio of 41% is "low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

The company has plenty of room to continue paying and raising its dividend. Moreover, Simply Safe Dividends considers CNI's dividend Very Safe with a Dividend Safety Score of 97.

Let's now consider CNI's valuation.

Portfolio Insight

A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.288) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.72%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $133 based on CNI's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $97, Morningstar's FV is $107, Simply Wall St's FV is $118, Finbox.com's FV is $126, and Portfolio Insight's FV is $130.

My own FV estimate of CNI is $123.

The average of all these estimates is $119. CNI is currently trading at about $113 per share, so the stock appears to be discounted by about 5%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering CNI:

Conclusion: CNI is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading below my fair value estimate of $123. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discount to my fair value estimate, so my Buy Below price is $123 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $111 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending CNI or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.