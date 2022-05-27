panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) crashed after releasing first quarter earnings results. That crash came after the stock had already crashed. It is clear that the stock shouldn't have traded at the levels it did in late 2021 (or at least it was too much, too soon), but the stock arguably should not be trading where it is right now either. In this report, I discuss the exact reasons why the stock has fallen so much, and why I view the market as misassessing the implied risk in the name. UPST remains one of my higher conviction ideas in my portfolio - I reiterate my strong buy rating for the stock.

UPST Stock Price

UPST traded as high as $401 per share in late 2021 before crashing down. It had already crashed 80% heading into the first quarter earnings report, but it has since crashed another 47% since then.

At current prices of around $44 per share, the stock has already rebounded substantially from the lows - at one point the stock was down 70% from just before earnings (and after the aforementioned 80% drop heading into earnings). This crash is overdone - Wall Street has lost all love for this name, but the love will return.

UPST Stock Key Metrics

Revenues grew 156% over the prior year to $310 million - ahead of the $305 million guidance given last quarter. This guidance beat was much less than that of prior quarters.

Upstart 2022 Q1 Presentation

The company remained profitable, generating $32.7 million of net income. Bank partners originated 465,537 loans, totaling $4.5 billion. Remember that number.

Net income actually declined 44% sequentially. This was because contribution margins were unusually high over the past several quarters and UPST saw a reversion to the mean this quarter. Management had already guided for contractions in contribution margins, so this is no surprise.

Upstart 2022 Q1 Presentation

The stock did not necessarily fall due to the first quarter results, which were more or less in line with expectations.

Why Did Upstart Stock Fall?

Let's now discuss exactly why the stock is down, why some of it makes sense, and most importantly, why the thesis is still intact.

UPST gave guidance for $1.25 billion of revenue. That is a sizable step down from the $1.4 billion of revenue given last quarter. The company has typically materially increased guidance - making the step-down guidance a huge disappointment for many investors, including yours truly.

Upstart 2022 Q1 Presentation

That said, we should put things in perspective. This represents a 10.7% guide down - this is a stock that was already down 80% heading into the earnings release. Moreover, even with that slight reduction in guidance, UPST is still guiding for 47% year over year growth. This is a stock that was trading at 8x trailing sales heading into the release. A guide down to 47% growth amidst a rising interest rate environment arguably is very bullish for a profitable stock trading at only 8x trailing sales. But as has been very common as of late, poor sentiment may have led investors to view the same data in a different light.

That phenomenon seems to have been at play elsewhere as well. The other apparent reason for the decline can be seen below:

Upstart 2022 Q1 Presentation

In spite of UPST being profitable, cash went down - this is because loans held on the balance sheet increased sequentially from $260.8 million to $604.4 million.

That $344 million increase in loans held represents a single-digit percent of originated loans by bank partners. What's more, UPST notes that 75% of that balance can be considered R&D. That isn't bogus, remember that UPST is rolling out its auto product and the company needs to originate the first loans itself before it can convince its bank partners to fund loans afterwards. In my prior report, I had explained why the share repurchase program may not occur in favor of using cash to originate loans, but it appears that other investors did not appreciate the reality. The reason why UPST still saw an increase in held loans related to its personal loan product is because interest rates rose so fast that the targeted return of its loans was not high enough for the institutional investors. This is definitely a self-inflicted issue on UPST's part, as it strives to be a tech company and not a bank. It had not developed its software to be able to handle a rapidly rising interest rate environment - at least not one that could instantaneously reprice its loans to account for the rising required returns.

That development appears to be the main driving force in the re-rating downwards for the stock. Investors are now questioning if UPST is truly a tech stock or just a bank amidst current market conditions. The answer to that question is crucial in determining whether the stock has multiple expansion potential to tech peers, or multiple compression risk to bank comparables.

Is Upstart Undervalued Now?

Wall Street has apparently lost favor with the stock. The average rating is now 3.15 out of 5.

Following the earnings results, the average price target has dropped to $51.54 per share.

Analysts previously had price targets in the $200 range heading into the earnings release.

Will Upstart Stock Go Back Up?

Given my bullish view of the stock, clearly, my answer is a resounding yes. If anything, UPST management has shown that it is taking steps to address the solvable issues causing the poor stock price action. At its 2022 annual meeting, management stated that they were surprised by the investor reaction to them using their balance sheet to hold loans and intend to significantly dial back such a practice in the future. Management also stated that they had begun repurchasing shares under their share repurchase program. Much of UPST's struggles in the quarter had more to do with rapidly rising interest rates - interest rates have since calmed down significantly. Sure, rising interest rates will cause UPST's business to slow down but even then the company's growth outlook remains bright as it will be tackling the auto loan opportunity and later the mortgage loan opportunity next year. Instead, it is rapidly rising interest rates that appear to be the greater threat, but even then those headwinds are more near term in nature.

Is Upstart A Good Long-Term Investment?

I view UPST to be a potentially wonderful long-term investment but perhaps that is understating it: I view it to only be a long-term investment. Considering that sentiment appears to be heavily weighing on the stock price, investors may need to exercise patience in waiting for the stock price to validate the underlying fundamental results. The key ingredients for a long-term investment include both a strong growth outlook and attractive valuations - two things that the stock is offering today.

What's more, CEO Dave Girouard, CFO Sanjay Datta, and fellow co-founder Paul Gu all hold a significant stake in the business.

Is UPST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

At current prices, UPST is trading at just 3.3x 2022e revenues. For a name which is expected to grow by 47% this year, that multiple is arguably too cheap. I could see the stock re-valuing to at least 15x sales, which would represent a 350% upside to around $213 per share. I justify that 15x sales multiple using a 30% long-term net margin assumption, which would imply a reasonable 1x to 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'). Wall Street clearly has a different view - many seem to believe that UPST should instead be valued like any normal bank. Let me explain why I disagree with that notion. If UPST had to hold all loans it originated, then it arguably is still trading too richly. However, there is no indication that this is the case - again, the company held only a single-digit percent of loans originated on its balance sheet in the first quarter. Instead, I think of UPST as being a technology provider for a multitude of banks. As UPST continues to prove out its AI-driven technology, I expect more banks and more institutional investors to work with the company. UPST has the potential to allow access to lower cost of capital to a large population which previously did not have such access to capital. If UPST can deliver on this promise, then this becomes a secular growth story, one deserving of a materially higher multiple. The near-term risks are quite clear and have more or less revealed themselves: both interest rate volatility and a struggling economy could potentially cause a slowdown in loans originated. This might not lead to more loans held on the balance sheet because, as stated previously, in their annual meeting management has indicated that they will now prefer to reject any unfunded loans instead of funding them themselves. The long-term risk is also quite clear: the company's AI software might not perform to expectations. The issue here is not that of valuation - lower prices will not change the investment thesis, even though they do increase the projected returns. I rate the stock a strong buy as one of my higher conviction ideas in my portfolio.