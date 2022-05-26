onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is one of the largest and most significant independent exploration and production companies in the Permian Basin. This is a position that has gotten it a great deal of attention over the last year, as the energy sector has been one of the best-performing ones, a major change from the lagging performance that the sector has delivered over the past decade.

Diamondback Energy has certainly benefited from this newfound market attention, as the stock is up a phenomenal 85.78% over the past twelve months. The high energy prices have also benefited the company, too, which is clearly illustrated in the company’s first-quarter 2022 earnings results.

As is the case with many independent energy companies, Diamondback Energy has been using its newfound good fortune to reward its shareholders. This makes the company a reasonably good dividend play, at least temporarily. However, there are some very real reasons to believe that high energy prices are with us to stay, so Diamondback Energy could be positioned to continue to deliver solid performance for quite some time. Diamondback also enjoys a very attractive valuation at present, so it is certainly not too late to get in, and the company may even prove to be a boon for a portfolio that has been devastated by the problems in any other sector.

About Diamondback Energy

As stated in the introduction, Diamondback Energy is one of the largest and most significant independent exploration and production companies in the Permian Basin. Indeed, Diamondback was directly or indirectly responsible for much of the midstream infrastructure development that has benefited many other companies that operate in the region. Diamondback Energy is a pure play operator, as its only operations are located in the Permian Basin:

Diamondback Energy Investor Presentation

Diamondback Energy boasts an impressive 423,000 net acres in the region. This is a fairly good position to be in, as the Permian Basin is one of the most mineral-rich basins in the world. In fact, the basin has produced more than 33 billion barrels of crude oil and 118 trillion cubic feet of natural gas since it first began to be exploited in the 1920s, yet geologists believe that it still has substantial resources today.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Permian Basin still contains over 46 billion barrels of crude oil, 280 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and twenty billion barrels of natural gas liquids that can be recovered with West Texas Intermediate crude oil at $50 per barrel. Obviously, prices are much higher than that now, so it is conceivable that the economically recoverable resources are higher than that today. This benefits Diamondback Energy in terms of its reserves, which stood at 1.789 billion barrels of oil equivalents at the end of 2021:

Diamondback Energy Investor Presentation

Investors often overlook an energy company’s reserves, but they are critically important. This is because the production of oil and gas is by its nature an extractive process. Diamondback Energy literally obtains the products that it sells by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground. As these reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources, the company must continually discover new sources of oil and gas or it will eventually run out of products to sell. As there is no guarantee that the company will consistently enjoy success at discovering new resources, its reserves dictate how long it can continue to operate without success at this task.

At Diamondback Energy’s current production level of approximately 376,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, its reserves are sufficient to last for just over thirteen years. This is a very reasonable reserve life that is actually greater than what many of the majors have, so this is quite nice to see. This long reserve life gives Diamondback Energy plenty of time to acquire new acreage or take other steps as needed to continue to produce over the long-term, defined as beyond the thirteen years that the company can already accomplish.

In my last article on Diamondback Energy, I pointed out that the company has not been expressing any interest in growing its production going forward. Diamondback Energy instead is looking to hold its production steady. This is a marked departure from the company’s pre-pandemic objective of rapid production growth. Diamondback Energy reiterated this goal earlier this month as its management guided for a full-year 2022 average crude oil production level of 218,000 to 222,000 barrels per day, which is roughly what the company produced in the fourth quarter of 2021 (the remainder of its production is natural gas and natural gas liquids).

The reason that the company is doing this is that it is aiming to maximize its free cash flow. This is a direct response to several of the complaints that have been levied by investors against the oil and gas industry lately. Basically, shareholders have been complaining about the industry generally underperforming other sectors in the years since the financial crisis. If the company boosts its free cash flow, then it will be better able to reward its shareholders, because this is the money that allows the company to do things like buy back stock or pay a dividend.

Diamondback Energy certainly had a great deal of success at boosting its free cash flow recently. In the first quarter of 2022, the company reported a free cash flow of $974 million, which was a tremendous 194.26% increase over the $331 million that the company had in the first quarter of 2021:

Diamondback Energy Investor Presentation

Today’s high energy prices certainly played a role but another significant contributor was the company’s efforts to keep its costs down. This is one reason why it is being somewhat reluctant to increase production. After all, shale oil tends to be fairly expensive to produce, which is one reason why the shale industry has been one of the largest issuers of junk debt over the past several years.

Shale operators have certainly managed to bring these costs down over the years, but that does not change the fact that Diamondback Energy is much more susceptible to oil price declines than an operator in the Middle East (for example). Diamondback Energy expects to do even better in terms of free cash flow in 2022 due mostly to the very strong possibility that today’s energy prices will remain relatively consistent over the remainder of the year. The company has guided for $3.6 billion or more in free cash flow in 2022, which would be a 48.70% increase over the $2.421 billion that the company had in 2021.

As just mentioned, the primary reason why Diamondback Energy has been focusing on maximizing its free cash flow is to reward the shareholders. The company proved that in the first quarter of 2022 by declaring a $3.05 per share dividend. This gives the stock an 8.36% annualized yield at the current price.

Unfortunately, though, this incredible dividend may not prove to be permanent. As is the case with many independent energy producers, Diamondback Energy is paying its dividend on a base plus variable basis. Basically, the company pays out a fixed amount (currently $0.70 per share quarterly) and then a considerable proportion of its free cash flow. This could, therefore, cause the company’s dividend to decline when oil prices do, since such an event would almost certainly negatively affect the company’s free cash flow.

However, as just stated, Diamondback Energy will most likely have a considerably higher free cash flow this year than it had last year. Thus, investors will probably enjoy a very high yield over the remainder of this year. As we will see in just a few moments, too, high oil prices will likely be a near-permanent presence in our lives going forward. Diamondback Energy could thus be positioned to be a very attractive dividend play going forward.

Fundamentals Of Crude Oil And Natural Gas

As Diamondback Energy is primarily a producer of crude oil (although it also produces natural gas), it would be prudent to look at the fundamentals of these products. The traditional energy industry has certainly gotten something of a bad rap recently as politicians and activists have been demonizing it over carbon emissions concerns while many in the general public are upset about today’s high energy prices.

Fortunately, though, the overall fundamentals for crude oil and natural gas are better than might be expected and point to the very strong likelihood that high prices will be with us for many years to come. The biggest reason for this is that demand for both crude oil and natural gas is likely to outstrip demand. This may come as a surprise, given all the talk about electrification. However, according to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7%, while the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA

As the majority of Diamondback Energy’s production is crude oil, that is the most important component of our analysis. The biggest source of this demand growth can be found by looking at the various emerging markets around the world. These nations are expected to experience remarkable economic growth over the time period in question, which will naturally have the effect of lifting the citizens of these countries out of poverty and putting them securely into the middle class. These newly middle-class people will want to begin enjoying a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now.

This will require growing consumption of energy, including energy derived from crude oil. These emerging nations are substantially larger than the world’s developed nations in terms of the population, so the rising oil demand there will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand that we can expect to see in the world’s developed nations.

Although a 7% increase over the course of twenty years does not seem like much, the traditional energy industry is ill-equipped to handle it. This is because the industry has been chronically underinvesting in production and infrastructure capacity since the bear back in 2015. We can clearly see this in the fact that the offshore drilling sector never recovered from its collapse around that time despite the tremendous resources that can be found offshore.

This underinvestment is so severe that Moody’s recently stated that the oil and gas industry needs to increase upstream spending by $542 billion annually if it is to avoid a supply shock. That is a 54% increase over current spending levels. It is, to put it mildly, highly unlikely that the industry will do this. After all, it is under pressure from shareholders to maximize its returns and from politicians and activists to improve the sustainability of its operations. There is basically no incentive for any company in the industry to increase spending by that degree.

Thus, we have a situation in which demand is increasing much more rapidly than supply. The laws of economics state that this will result in rising prices going forward. Of course, that would be incredibly good for the shareholders of Diamondback Energy, since it should allow the company to keep its free cash flow and dividends high.

Financial Considerations

It is always important that we analyze the way that a company finances itself before investing in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a business than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. As few businesses have sufficient cash to simply pay off the debt as it matures, this is usually accomplished by issuing new debt and using that money to repay the maturing debt.

Depending on the conditions in the market, it may not be possible to do this at a comparable interest rate, so the company may see its expenses increase when the debt matures. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, a decline in cash flow could push a company into financial trouble if it has too much debt. This is something that is always a concern in the oil and gas industry due to the volatility of commodity prices.

One ratio that we can use to evaluate a company’s debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us the degree to which the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company’s equity can cover its debt obligations in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important. As of March 31, 2022, Diamondback Energy had a net debt of $5.699 billion compared to $13.852 billion in shareholders’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, which is quite reasonable. Here is how that compares to some of Diamondback Energy’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Diamondback Energy 0.41 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.80 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 0.12 EOG Resources (EOG) 0.06 Enerplus (ERF) 1.01 APA Corporation (APA) 6.77

As we can see, Diamondback Energy’s debt load is fairly similar to that of its peers. Although it is certainly not the least levered company in the group, it still appears rather reasonable compared to the financial structure of similar companies. Thus, we can conclude that investors probably do not have very much to worry about with respect to the company’s debt load.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return on that asset. In the case of an independent exploration and production company like Diamondback Energy, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified version of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company’s earnings per share growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio less than 1.0 is a sign that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward earnings per share growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Diamondback Energy will grow its earnings per share at a 21.94% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.25 at the current price, which is a very clear sign that the stock could be very undervalued at its current level. Here is how that compares to the company’s peer group:

Company PEG Ratio Diamondback Energy 0.25 Continental Resources 0.16 Pioneer Natural Resources 0.97 EOG Resources 0.27 Enerplus NA APA Corporation 0.16

Clearly, it appears that pretty much the entire oil and gas sector is undervalued currently, which I have been saying for quite a while. We can see that Diamondback is admittedly not the most undervalued stock on the list, although it is clearly still a very good value today. When we combine this attractive valuation with the company’s solid financial structure, we can see that Diamondback Energy could deserve a place in any investor’s portfolio. As mentioned earlier too, the fact that the stock is performing very well in today’s choppy market could make it comforting to hold in order to offset poor performers in other sectors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy has a lot to offer any investor today. The company is focusing much more on maximizing its free cash flow than it is growth, which allows it to reward its stockholders with a very attractive dividend. While that dividend is not guaranteed to be permanent, the strong fundamentals for oil and natural gas, in general, mean that the company will likely be able to continue to provide rewards for its stockholders. Diamondback Energy also boasts a remarkably strong balance sheet and an attractive valuation. All in all, it may deserve a place in your portfolio.