Earlier this month, I wrote about the STEPN app (GMT-USD) and its governance token GMT. The app's core function is advertised as a play-to-earn lifestyle game that pays people for getting outside and exercising either by walking, jogging, or running. On the surface, it's a cool idea. Despite liking the theory behind the app and by extension the potential utility of the token, I was unable to get into the app to try it out myself in time for my Seeking Alpha analysis. This, coupled with other factors that were noted in the article, steered me against calling the asset a "buy." In hindsight, I'm happy to have been cautious.

I finally got into the app

The reason why I wasn't able to use the app earlier this month was because STEPN was slowly onboarding users to the platform with activation codes. The codes are distributed through the company's Discord server. At the time of writing, that server had roughly a half a million members; it currently has about 650k just a few weeks later. With the promise of "free money" for walking or jogging, the interest in the platform has been massive lately.

Search term "stepn" over 12 months (Google Trends)

The chart above is the interest index for "stepn" as a search term. That index is currently at 100. Needless to say, there's hype. With the activation codes being released one at a time every twelve minutes, there's been a substantial amount of competition to get app access. Luckily, I was somehow fast enough to activate my profile with one of the Discord codes after numerous failed attempts over a span of a few days. Giddy-up.

The app is too exclusive and confusing

Look, I'm not a gamer so maybe this sort of gamified app experience is typical, but the process of being able to actually get a sneaker NFT so that I could try the app was problematic for two reasons.

Barrier to entry

Gaming structure

Let's talk point one first because I think it's going to ultimately be the biggest point of failure for widespread adoption. To generate revenue for exercise, the user has to have a sneaker NFT. No problem since one of the marketed ways to acquire an NFT is to rent one from a holder and split the revenue from the exercise. As someone who just wanted to try the platform to see how it worked, going the renter route was my desired approach.

Unfortunately, the renting option isn't available yet. Okay, how much are the NFTs? Quite a bit actually. The cheapest ones I could find were 13.5 Solana (SOL-USD) - or several hundred dollars depending on what the price of SOL is at any given time. The other issue was figuring out which sneaker to buy if one is to actually take the plunge and park capital in the NFT sneakers. That was not so straight-forward as it seemed to me that there was quite a bit of metric variance between sneaker NFTs that were very similarly priced.

NFT Prices (Author/STEPN)

At this point, I had already pretty much decided I didn't want to spend hours studying the game mechanics just to buy a sneaker NFT. But I did want to see how others were using the app to see if I could be swayed. That led me to Sebbyverse on YouTube and his STEPN 101 video that he dropped shortly after my Seeking Alpha article. I watched the whole thing. To be clear, I have multiple takeaways from the video. But the biggest concern for me came at the 21-minute mark:

Based off today's price, walking to dinner I made $104. That was for about a 15-minute walk and it was a walk that I would have taken anyway before I ever had STEPN. Walking back from dinner was $115.

Sebby went on to detail how he and his partner, who was also using the app to and from dinner, had a combined haul of $400 for walking for a little over a half an hour total. And this is why people are paying hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars for NFT sneakers. They can get the return on what is essentially an application fee very quickly if they play it right. There is absolutely no way this is sustainable at these levels.

This is not scalable or sustainable

The way this likely ends is with the last people who come into the platform essentially serving as "exit liquidity" for the early adopters when the app's in-game payment token (GST-USD) collapses. Which it already seems to be doing.

GST Price Chart (CoinMarketCap)

The GST token is what has driven the speculation because in-game earning is measured in GST, not USD. From the whitepaper:

Users start the game with a 5/5 Daily GST Cap. The Daily Token Cap maxes out at 300 GST. Users can increase their Daily Token Cap by leveling up their Sneakers.

The market price of GST matters very much. As that GST figure continues to move down, the price of the NFTs will move down as well because the expected ROI from buying the sneakers will decay with the GST price. When this happens, those who paid thousands of dollars for NFTs are in a world of hurt.

Final thoughts

It could be that I simply have a false expectation of what "play-to-earn" is. But this economic model is probably better described currently as "pay-to-play-to-earn." The user experience is way too complex for widespread adoption in my view. I'm not even against the NFT component of the game. I think it's interesting. But if that is going to be the model, then the renting of the sneaker is going to have to be brought in soon so that normal people can download the app, rent the sneakers from a token holder, and start their exercise all in less than a few minutes. No four figure pre-use investment required.

This way, the speculators can do their thing with the NFTs and those who aren't crypto savvy or gaming savvy can participate without risking hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Until that happens, STEPN is in a hype-driven speculative frenzy and I'm not touching any of this. Not the payout token (GST-USD), the governance token GMT, or the NFTs.