The French presidential election saw the victory of incumbent Emmanuel Macron, which should ensure the continuation of business-friendly policies on the whole. Of course, the fight against climate change was part of Mr. Macron's platform, which will inevitably force companies to adjust - but this is a process that has been going on for several years now and I don't expect radical moves.

Two of the three companies I will discuss here have been out of favor, in part, due to their carbon-intensive activities: oil major TotalEnergies (TTE), and cement producer Vicat (VCT.PA, OTC:VVCTY, OTC:SDCVF). I am confident that the quality of their management, who have been proactive on ESG issues, will help them navigate the new environmental requirements. Meanwhile, these companies are highly profitable and trading at cheap valuations. I've been adding to my positions in recent weeks, while also buying more of a personal favorite: VIEL & Cie (VIL.PA), an all-weather financial company.

TotalEnergies: Overblown Fears

Rationale

Oil supermajor TotalEnergies needs no introduction. The company's stock, however, has not fully benefited from the recent oil bull market. The main reason is the company's exposure to Russia, including its stakes in Novatek and in the Yamal project. There are fears that TotalEnergies might have to divest these stakes due to sanctions. And of course, there is the negative sentiment that persists around the future of oil & gas.

We will discuss the Russian risk in more detail below, but, as far as the energy transition is concerned, TotalEnergies has been making the right moves, in my opinion. The company is well-positioned to ride the oil bull market that could dominate the 2020s, while also being a leader in natural gas, seen as the transition fuel. What's more, TotalEnergies has developed a sizable renewables segment and has also expanded into electricity distribution.

Valuation

Other contributors on SeekingAlpha have argued that with its Q1 '22 earnings, TotalEnergies has already made up for the potential loss of Russian assets, performing strongly both in upstream and downstream. The company's metrics look attractive for sure:

In terms of shareholder distributions, TotalEnergies' has a dividend yield slighly above 5% at the current share price.

Risks

The Russian assets account for about 20% of the company's reserves. TotalEnergies, whose activities are not, to date, targeted by sanctions, argues that such sanctions would actually play in Russia's favor:

An "exit" would not stop any operation of these companies in which TotalEnergies is a minority shareholder and would transfer value for zero to Russian interests in contradiction with sanctions Source: company presentation.

The jury is still out, but even if TotalEnergies had to withdraw from Russia, it is worth noting that this would not spell the end of its natural gas ambitions. The company has projects in the U.S. (including Cameron LNG), Nigeria, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea and elsewhere. In any case, I think the current valuation provides a sufficient margin of safety.

Vicat: Shareholder-Friendly Cement Producer

Rationale

It's hard to find a less fashionable stock than a cement producer like Vicat. But as an investment, Vicat is worth a closer look. This family-owned business is available at a discount, due to the negative publicity around cement and concrete, seen as a major source of CO2 emissions.

No matter how carbon-intensive the industry is - and it's worth mentioning that the main players including Vicat have programs in place to mitigate their carbon footprint - you cannot build infrastructure or real estate without concrete. The demand is here to stay, and I like Vicat's presence in emerging markets such as Africa, Turkey, India and Brazil, on top of its activities in Western Europe and the US.

Valuation

The fear of an economic downturn due to inflation and the war in Ukraine has weighed on Vicat's stock, which is trading at a cheap valuation:

2021 (Actual) 2022 (est.) 2023 (est.) P/E 6.22 6.03 5.41 Dividend yield 5.83% 5.65% 5.57%

Even though Vicat has a low payout ratio, it's worth noting that at its current price, the stock offers a comfortable dividend yield of almost 6%. Judging from the recent insider activity, the controlling shareholders are happy to reinvest their dividends at this level:

Risks

There are two ways in which deteriorating macroeconomic conditions can have an adverse impact on cement producers. First, the sharp increase in energy costs can dent margins, since the industry is energy-intensive. Second, if we were to experience an economic downturn, construction activity could slow down, reducing demand - though increased spending on infrastructure in Western markets could help offset this.

So far, Vicat has not felt the impact, and has been able to pass on the cost increases to its customers. At this point, the company is guiding towards slightly higher EBITDA than in 2021, even if the EBITDA margin is expected to contract in percentage terms.

VIEL: Sleep-Well-At-Night Dividend Stock

Rationale

My third pick has nothing to do with the material sector, and what I like about this one is that it is not exposed to the cyclicality of the economy. First, let's mention an important fact: when you buy VIEL, you are essentially buying the holding company that controls Compagnie Financière Tradition (SW:CFT, OTC:CFNCF), a Swiss interdealer broker. Why buy VIEL, then, rather than Tradition directly? With VIEL, you invest alongside the controlling shareholder, and you also benefit from the conglomerate discount. VIEL's other holdings include Bourse Direct, a French online broker, and a 40% stake in the French division of SwissLife Private Banking - both profitable operations.

Let's just mention here that Tradition, as a financial intermediary (see an overview of products traded below), benefits from volatility: the more stress in financial markets, the more trades, resulting in increased fees for the broker.

Valuation

Interestingly, despite lower volatility in 2021 than in 2020, VIEL was able to maintain very solid results.

The company has been trading at a P/E of less than 10 for years, and I do not expect this to change much, to be honest. The stock flies under the radar and financials do not command high multiples anyway. However, I like the protection that VIEL brings to my portfolio, and I'm happy to enjoy an earnings yield of 11% to 12% year in, year out, and a dividend in the region of 5%.

Risks

As mentioned earlier, an economic downturn is not a risk to Tradition's activities. The main risk might be a reduction in the role of intermediaries, but this has not materialized so far. Tradition and its peers BGC (BGCP) and TP ICAP (OTCPK:TULLF, OTCPK:TCAPF) have developed online platforms that seem to bring value to their customers. And the market has been growing, in Asia in particular.

Takeaway

I hope readers will forgive me for not choosing some glamorous names like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY), Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY), or Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF, OTCPK:HESAY) that dominate the French stock exchange, opting instead for two names in the out-of-favor material sector, and a small cap financial firm. It is precisely because such stocks are not popular that they are attractive for investors looking above all for earnings yield. I am convinced that these three stocks, on top of their dividends, will create significant value over the years for buy-and-hold investors.