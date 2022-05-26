Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: Europe's quest for a green energy future makes it imperative to adopt green hydrogen strategies in order to have any chance of stabilizing the energy supply flow rates. The idea is that a part of the wind & solar power being generated can be transformed into hydrogen through electrolysis, which is then stored and released to power backup generators whenever wind and solar power generation falls short, due to weather patterns.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is a company that is potentially well-positioned to grow and thrive within the context of massive EU subsidies meant to lift the industry. It produces hydrogen through electrolysis powered by solar energy. It also sells its technology to other companies that are looking to do the same. While there may be plenty of pitfalls along the way, which make Fusion Fuel a risky bet. There are plenty of reasons to expect this stock to do very well in the coming months and years.

About Fusion Fuel

Fusion Fuel has a number of projects in the pipeline

Currently, Fusion Fuel has 15 units of its HEVO-Solar generators installed at its H2Evora project. Each unit is capable of producing slightly more than one ton of hydrogen per year, and the project will eventually see 55 units becoming operational. This will produce up to 60 tons of hydrogen per year.

Fusion Fuel's Evora, Portugal green hydrogen project. (Fusion Fuel)

A number of other projects in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco are in various stages of development and planning. Its Benavente project in Portugal aims to start operations within a few months, and it is to be ramped up to an electrolysis capacity of 500 MW by 2025. Another project in Sines, Portugal aims to produce 418 tons of hydrogen, part of which will be converted into ammonia.

In Spain, Fusion Fuel has a number of contracts in place to provide its technology to other companies. There are also a number of projects in Morocco and in Australia, where it is either jointly involved in new projects or it is providing the technology to other companies.

Fusion Fuel total worldwide projects (Fusion Fuel)

At the moment, there are few fruits of Fusion's efforts available to be counted. Its financial results reflect the profile of a company that is in the process of investing, with very little to show in terms of revenues. It is currently trading at a forward EPS of -2.22. In Q4, it recorded an operating income of 11.11 million euros, but that is in no way a reflection of the company's profitability prospects. For the first quarter of this year, its operating loss was 3.84 million euros. The profitability prospects of its projects and contracts are currently an unknown. None of these numbers tell us much at the moment. Some factors, including perhaps subsidies for green hydrogen in the EU, government support for investments and other policy initiatives are likely to play a major part in the outcome.

EU policies are likely to carry the green hydrogen industry forward

As things stand currently, hydrocarbons-derived hydrogen tends to be significantly cheaper to produce compared with green hydrogen. According to 2020 estimates the cost of producing green hydrogen is currently 2-3 times higher than producing it from hydrocarbons. We should keep in mind however that hydrocarbon costs are themselves rising, within the context of the sustained commodities bull market we are currently in.

Aside from the issue of growing hydrocarbon costs that make it more expensive to produce hydrogen from commodities such as natural gas, at least in certain places like in Europe, the EU is also likely to encourage this industry through a number of measures. It can provide subsidies, and impose tariffs on hydrogen imports derived from natural gas. It can outright limit the use of hydrocarbon-derived hydrogen consumption, while at the same time offering financial support to economic activities involved in the production of green hydrogen, as well as facilitating demand growth.

At the moment, the EU has targets in place, including an aim to produce 10 million tonnes/year of hydrogen by 2030. There are a number of EU initiatives that are in the pipeline, which when approved in a final negotiated form will reveal exactly the magnitude of support that the industry will receive. Given the growing urgency the EU feels in cutting its energy dependence on Russia, the level of support will likely be substantial.

Investment implications

Fusion Fuel is on its way as a potential major player in the growing green hydrogen field in the EU. It has its own technological solutions, which evidently other companies are also interested in using. EU support for the industry is forthcoming and it will be significant, based on everything we know. It might even surpass the most optimistic of expectations. Fusion Fuel's stock could therefore see a significant upside from current levels in coming months and years. We are looking at a potential growth stock, within a global context where there are increasingly few such prospects available to investors.

While the upside is very significant, it also comes with significant risk. I don't expect there is much risk of the EU not coming through with support for this emerging industry. Even if the EU will fail in this regard, individual EU states will likely implement their own support strategies, which can have a similar effect. There is still the challenge of overcoming cheaper hydrocarbon-derived hydrogen, especially from outside of the EU. Russia, Qatar, Iran, the United States, and other countries with large natural gas reserves could scale up production, which can then be exported. The high cost of natural gas in the EU is making it increasingly expensive to produce hydrogen from hydrocarbons, but things are looking somewhat different in other parts of the world, where local natural gas supplies may be a lot cheaper. If the EU will not implement the right strategies, cheaper hydrogen imports could wreck green hydrogen prospects.

There are also competitors in the green hydrogen industry that Fusion Fuel has to contend with. Shell (SHEL), for instance, is betting heavily on green hydrogen production in the EU, as part of its transition plans away from oil & gas. Legacy energy companies could potentially flood the EU green hydrogen market, making it hard for Fusion Fuel to compete. Having said that, Fusion Fuel, with a market cap of just over $100 million, has far more upside potential in terms of stock price gains compared with Shell, which has to grow its green initiatives to a scale that will be substantial enough to help it grow into its current $221 billion market cap. The way I see it, there is more downside for Shell in this regard than there is for Fusion Fuel. Fusion Fuel has significant upside, while Shell will be lucky to maintain its current market cap, given its massive shrinking oil & gas business.

Fusion Fuel also lacks the potential to compete in some parts of the EU, where wind power will be more economical than solar, given weather patterns. It is no coincidence that it is mostly focused on the Iberian region. At the same time, it provides it with some potential breathing room as most wind-powered projects will likely focus on the Northern part of the EU, leaving the southern part of Europe more open for Fusion Fuel to thrive and grow.

There are even some ideas floating around about nuclear energy being used to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. There is such a plan floating around in Hungary. By 2030, it could have two new nuclear reactors in place, while it is unclear whether the old reactors will be decommissioned by then. It is not clear to me whether there is a net positive for producing hydrogen from nuclear power. Nuclear power is very stable, so it would make sense to feed it as a steady direct source into the grid, rather than store the energy in the form of hydrogen. Nevertheless, it could become yet another competing source of hydrogen supplies in the EU, if it pans out.

While there are some potential pitfalls, Fusion Fuel is certainly an intriguing investment opportunity within the wider context of the global energy upheaval that we are facing this decade. We know there will be changes, with winners and losers emerging along the way. Given what we currently know, this is a potential winner, which is why I decided to take up a small position in this stock.