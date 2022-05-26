Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

An apartment REIT that I have been buying recently is Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC). AIRC stands out among other apartment REITs because of it's CEO, Terry Considine, who founded the company in 1994. In this article, I will make my case for why a low valuation, favorable business environment and a committed CEO makes AIRC a strong buy.

AIRC's Business Environment

With an official inflation rate of 8.5%, investors have been increasingly seeking out industries that have pricing power. One such industry that I believe has significant pricing power is apartment REITs. Apartment REITs have leases that are only a year long, which gives them significantly more opportunities to raise rent than other real estate sectors.

Besides inflation, there are several other catalysts that make me believe apartment REITs will outperform over the next several years. One such catalyst is rising mortgage rates. Freddie Mac announced on April 21st that the rates for a 30 year mortgage have exceeded 5%. The last time that mortgage rates reached 5% was in April, 2010. These rising rates make buying a home more unreachable for many renters.

And if rising rates didn’t make buying a home unreachable, sky-high home prices might. CNBC reported that the average price of a home has risen 15% since March, 2021. The amount of homes being sold dropped 9.5% during this time as well. So now America is in a situation where there is more competition for fewer houses.

My point is that these factors create a negative environment for home buyers. And with buying a house out of the question, many middle class Americans will have no choice but to continue to live in apartments for the foreseeable future.

Understanding AIRC

Before we discuss AIRC's CEO, we should first discuss AIRC's history as a company. AIRC used to be part of Aimco (AIV), a REIT that both developed and owned apartment properties. Property development is expensive and cut into the company’s margins, so in December of 2020, AIV split into two separate companies. AIV retained the company’s development business and a handful of properties, while AIRC got around 80% of the company’s apartment properties in 8 key markets.

AIRC Investor Presentation

Terry M. Considine founded AIV in 1994, and was the CEO until the company split up in 2020. Present day he is the CEO of AIRC and a director at AIV. This means that Mr. Considine has led the company he founded for a respectable 28 years. The only other publicly traded apartment REIT that is founder-led is Camden Property Trust (CPT), which was co-founded in 1982 by its current CEO.

Founder-led companies are rare, especially among mature companies like AIRC. Because of this I feel like a founder-led company is something that is unique and should be respected. The founders often see the company as their life's work, which keeps them motivated. It also encourages them to think long term, and not try to create short term value at the cost of long term prosperity.

A great example of Mr Considine's commitment to creating long term prosperity occurred in 2021, when Mr. Considine reduced his own compensation by $2.5 million dollars. This move helped the company meet its general and administrative expense goals. I believe this is a good sign that Mr. Considines values are aligned with the shareholders of his company.

Under Mr. Considines leadership, AIRC has maintained a healthy balance sheet. In a presentation to investors, the company states that they ended 2021 with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3. This is a healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio for a REIT to have. I have complete confidence that the company will be able to service its debt in the future.

The company’s strong balance sheet and Mr. Considine's commitment further my belief that AIRC is a high-quality REIT. To determine if this high-quality REIT is trading at a reasonable price, we should next inspect the company’s valuation.

Valuation

AIRC and REITs in general have been trending downwards since the start of the year. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which contains 164 publicly traded REITs, has fallen by around 16% YTD. AIRC however has taken a slightly larger fall, and is down by around 20% YTD.

Ycharts

This downwards trend was likely caused by the Federal Reserve's recent rate hike, which has spooked some investors. To determine if this is a buying opportunity, we should first assess the company's price to FFO ratio. When evaluating a REIT, I find that the price to FFO ratio is an excellent way to determine the valuation because it helps us compare the REIT to its peers.

In early May, the company's CFO said that they expect full year FFO between $2.37 and $2.45. If we take the company's current stock price of $43.91 and divide it by $2.37 we get the company's price to FFO of 18.5. Here is how AIRC compares to some of its apartment REIT peers:

Company Price to FFO Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) 18.5 UDR Inc. (UDR) 20.8 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 21.1 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 21.6 Equity Residential (EQR) 21.8 Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) 21.9

As we can see, AIRC trades at a lower multiple than its peers. I believe that this is because AIRC is in a period of transformation. The company has been actively selling off older properties in a process known as capital recycling. This aggressive capital recycling has seen AIRC sell some of their New York City assets, and shift the capital into higher quality properties in other areas of the country. AIRC is nearing the end of this aggressive capital recycling program, so we will likely see capital recycling drop to normal levels in the near future.

Once this aggressive capital recycling is in the rear-view mirror, the company will have a similar quality of properties as its peers. In my opinion, this will cause investors to value AIRC at a similar valuation to its peers, unlocking multiple expansion. The 20% dip in AIRC's stock price and the potential for multiple expansion further my thesis that AIRC is a strong buy.

Risks

Oversupply is not a problem facing apartment REITs right now, but can always arise later. A severe oversupply problem could result in AIRC lowering rents in a bid to compete with other apartment owners. Lowering rents could cause the company to report stagnant or declining funds from operations.

AIRC is also not immune to the shortage of workers in the construction industry, which has resulted in a slower pace of house and apartment construction. This is a double edged sword, since it results in existing housing being more valuable, but also makes it harder for AIRC to acquire new apartment buildings.

Dividend

REITs are required by law to pay out 90% of all taxable income in the form of dividends to shareholders. This is why REITs often have higher dividend yields than other sectors of the stock market. And with a current dividend yield of 4.01%, AIRC has a significantly higher yield than both the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF:

Data By Ycharts

AIRC also has a higher dividend yield than its apartment REIT peers. This is likely because AIRC trades at a lower valuation than its peers, as we discussed earlier.

Data By Ycharts

Conclusion

AIRC is a founder-led company with a time-tested CEO. In my opinion, this is the kind of CEO that creates value for shareholders in the long run. The company also has pricing power and a high dividend yield to reward shareholders with. But even with all these positive attributes, the stock has fallen more than the broader market and is now down 20% YTD. I believe that this dip makes the company undervalued and is the perfect opportunity to initiate a position in AIRC. For the last two weeks I have been building a position in AIRC while the stock trades in the $42-45 range.

Thank you for reading. Let me know your take on AIRC in the comments below.