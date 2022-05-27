Broadmark: We Would Welcome A Dividend Cut
Summary
- Broadmark continues to deal with the COVID-19 fallout.
- The dividend coverage has continued to weaken.
- A focus on preservation of book value would send the right message to the markets.
- We would welcome a dividend cut.
- Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »
When we first covered Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), we waxed on poetically about everything we found right with the firm. Here was a company that demonstrated a resilient business model and delivered good returns over the long term. The problem? The bulk of that was in the private markets, and its public career has been far less fantastic. Granted, that it did go public near the COVID-19 pandemic initiation. But even then, it has made a few missteps, and they continue till today. As bulls on the company, we don't relish pointing this out. But it has to be said, and we go over what needs to be done.
Q1-2022
A good way to get a sense of what is going on is by examining the Q1-2022 results. GAAP net income came in at 14 cents and distributable earnings at 17 cents.
Which of the two more accurately states the dividend power of the firm? We are glad you asked. In the case of BRMK, we think the two should converge over time and become equal when added over years. From a current cash flow perspective, the distributable earnings is probably the better measure. Of course, it does not matter for dividend coverage which we chose. Neither came close to providing 100% coverage for the 21 cents that was distributed. This pattern has gone on for some time and has become worse. Last quarter distributable earnings were at 18 cents. Now these misses are small but slowly and surely are draining the lifeblood of the company, the tangible book value.
For those that don't know, ignoring the tangible book value is the fastest way to the poorhouse, as investors in many mortgage REITs have found out. Here, BRMK compounded this mistake of overpaying for such a long time with another error. It completely missed the equity window. We are referring to the point where stock issuances would have been actually accretive to tangible book value per share.
Perhaps there were fewer loan opportunities than what management could take advantage of. Issuing equity would perhaps dilute earnings. Perhaps. But it would protect the tangible book value. The real equity per share. Now management is trying to boost earnings via debt. This is not a bad strategy per se, as the company till recently had zero debt. It can certainly hit the leverage button to some extent. Even after issuance, we are looking at less than 10% debt to equity.
This is hardly scary in a world where mortgage REITs routinely pull a 600% number on the same metric. In the CRE space, again, BRMK is at the bottom.
But our sense here is that this 8.5% will not be remotely enough to get coverage up to where it needs to go. Even the portfolio percentage in default is trending down without improving coverage of the dividend.
Outlook & Verdict
While it appears that we are focusing on what the company has done wrong, we do love the overall performance. For one, cumulative losses since inception have been minuscule (0.3%).
We will add here that this is a very tough business and assessing value of the property to give the right amount of buffer is key. In a tough economic environment, this is the firm we want doing our lending for us. The company is also internally managed with long-term thinking well in place. What it needs to do here is to fix the dividend from where it can grow the tangible book value. This is going to be a long-drawn-out process and would have been simpler with an early equity issuance. But at this point, a 4-5 cent a month dividend looks baked in and needs to be delivered as soon as possible. BRMK's dividend also gets the second-highest level of danger on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale.
Even at 4 cents a month, BRMK would yield 6.5% and would be in a position to grow the tangible book value and even dividends, over time.
Our position here is via the October 2022, $7.50 Cash Secured Puts.
We put them on late February and remarkably the large buffer of the option has negated the bulk of the 11% drop from that date. If we saw some weakness again, we would consider selling the January $7.50 strikes for over a $1.00. But in ideal world, we would prefer that we get a dividend cut followed by a panic. That would set us up nicely to go in with a larger position size.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Take advantage of our limited 40% sale from May 27 to May 29!
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRMK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.