viki2win/iStock via Getty Images

When we first covered Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), we waxed on poetically about everything we found right with the firm. Here was a company that demonstrated a resilient business model and delivered good returns over the long term. The problem? The bulk of that was in the private markets, and its public career has been far less fantastic. Granted, that it did go public near the COVID-19 pandemic initiation. But even then, it has made a few missteps, and they continue till today. As bulls on the company, we don't relish pointing this out. But it has to be said, and we go over what needs to be done.

Q1-2022

A good way to get a sense of what is going on is by examining the Q1-2022 results. GAAP net income came in at 14 cents and distributable earnings at 17 cents.

Earnings (BRMK Q1-2022 Presentation)

Which of the two more accurately states the dividend power of the firm? We are glad you asked. In the case of BRMK, we think the two should converge over time and become equal when added over years. From a current cash flow perspective, the distributable earnings is probably the better measure. Of course, it does not matter for dividend coverage which we chose. Neither came close to providing 100% coverage for the 21 cents that was distributed. This pattern has gone on for some time and has become worse. Last quarter distributable earnings were at 18 cents. Now these misses are small but slowly and surely are draining the lifeblood of the company, the tangible book value.

Data by YCharts

For those that don't know, ignoring the tangible book value is the fastest way to the poorhouse, as investors in many mortgage REITs have found out. Here, BRMK compounded this mistake of overpaying for such a long time with another error. It completely missed the equity window. We are referring to the point where stock issuances would have been actually accretive to tangible book value per share.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps there were fewer loan opportunities than what management could take advantage of. Issuing equity would perhaps dilute earnings. Perhaps. But it would protect the tangible book value. The real equity per share. Now management is trying to boost earnings via debt. This is not a bad strategy per se, as the company till recently had zero debt. It can certainly hit the leverage button to some extent. Even after issuance, we are looking at less than 10% debt to equity.

BRMK Q1-2022 Presentation

This is hardly scary in a world where mortgage REITs routinely pull a 600% number on the same metric. In the CRE space, again, BRMK is at the bottom.

Debt To Equity (BRMK Q1-2022 Presentation)

But our sense here is that this 8.5% will not be remotely enough to get coverage up to where it needs to go. Even the portfolio percentage in default is trending down without improving coverage of the dividend.

Portfolio In Default (BRMK Q1-2022 Presentation)

Outlook & Verdict

While it appears that we are focusing on what the company has done wrong, we do love the overall performance. For one, cumulative losses since inception have been minuscule (0.3%).

BRMK Q1-2022 Presentation

We will add here that this is a very tough business and assessing value of the property to give the right amount of buffer is key. In a tough economic environment, this is the firm we want doing our lending for us. The company is also internally managed with long-term thinking well in place. What it needs to do here is to fix the dividend from where it can grow the tangible book value. This is going to be a long-drawn-out process and would have been simpler with an early equity issuance. But at this point, a 4-5 cent a month dividend looks baked in and needs to be delivered as soon as possible. BRMK's dividend also gets the second-highest level of danger on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale.

Kenny Loggins Danger Zone Scale (Trapping Value)

Even at 4 cents a month, BRMK would yield 6.5% and would be in a position to grow the tangible book value and even dividends, over time.

Our position here is via the October 2022, $7.50 Cash Secured Puts.

BRMK Option Initiated In CIP On Feb 24 (Trapping Value)

We put them on late February and remarkably the large buffer of the option has negated the bulk of the 11% drop from that date. If we saw some weakness again, we would consider selling the January $7.50 strikes for over a $1.00. But in ideal world, we would prefer that we get a dividend cut followed by a panic. That would set us up nicely to go in with a larger position size.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.