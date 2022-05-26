Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and other tech companies are seeing massive bearish sentiment which has led to a rout in their stock prices. However, the recent correction provides the management with a good opportunity to double down on buybacks. Facebook has recently reported another quarter of massive share repurchases. The company repurchased stock worth $9.39 billion in the last quarter, which takes the total buybacks in the trailing twelve months to more than $50 billion. At the same time, Facebook generates free cash flow of close to $40 billion annually. The current buyback authorization has another $30 billion left in the program. This should allow the company to continue buybacks at the current pace for the next few quarters.

The stock is trading at less than 14 times the P/E ratio, which increases the attraction of a ramp-up of the buyback program. At the current stock price and buyback pace, the company could grow its EPS by 10% annually through its buybacks on a standalone basis. The long-term growth potential of the stock will depend on fundamentals, but rapid buybacks should help the company reduce stock volatility in the near term and allow the management to complete the initiatives in the metaverse, hardware, Reels, AI, and other business segments. Investors should price in the recent buyback pace to gauge the long term trend in EPS and stock price.

Buffer against big correction

The company reported another quarter of massive repurchases. After including the $9.39 billion spent on buybacks in the recent quarter, the trailing twelve months' buybacks were more than $50 billion. This puts Facebook among the few tech giants like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) who are betting heavily on buybacks. We have already seen Apple spend over half a trillion on buybacks in the last few years. This allowed the company to reduce its share count by close to 40% and has certainly improved the EPS trajectory.

Figure 1: Number of shares purchased by Facebook in the first three months. Source: Company Filings

Facebook has 2.7 billion shares outstanding at the end of the last quarter. This shows that the company was able to expunge close to 1.3% of its outstanding stock in a single quarter. The stock correction after the last earnings call should increase the rate at which outstanding stock is expunged.

Continue for the foreseeable future

Facebook has free cash flow of close to $40 billion. Hence, with a $50 billion annual buyback program, the company is dipping into the cash reserves for only a fraction of the buybacks. The latest buyback program has another $30 billion capital authorized. This should allow the management to continue the buybacks for a number of years.

Figure 2: Free cash flow, stock buybacks and outstanding shares of Facebook.

Figure 3: Massive cash reserves available in the current buyback program. Source: Company Filings

There could be a fluctuation in future cash flows and buyback pace. However, looking at the current trend, Facebook should be able to manage buybacks for another three years before it would need to authorize additional capital for buybacks. This shows that the buyback program is quite sustainable.

Long-term fundamentals

Buybacks alone should not be a major factor behind deciding to invest in a stock. We should look at the fundamentals and the long-term potential of the company. Facebook is undergoing a massive transformation as it tries to diversify its revenue base away from advertising. The company is investing heavily in the metaverse, and the success of this initiative will have a major impact on the sentiment toward the stock.

The company is also looking to improve Reels, which competes with TikTok in short video format. According to management, close to 20% of total time spent on Instagram was on Reels. The monetization of this new feature is still quite low. However, we should see a greater effort in improving the monetization rate for Reels as it gains more traction with the audience.

Figure 4: Growth in DAUs is quite healthy despite previous concerns. Source: Company Filings

There was a bearish sentiment in the previous quarter due to a dip in DAUs. However, we can see that Facebook has reported strong growth in DAUs in the recent quarter and it is capable of growth even from a large base. The long-term moat for Facebook’s social media platforms is quite strong, which should allow the company to build new revenue streams like digital payments.

Impact on stock performance

Facebook should be able to expunge close to 10% of its outstanding stock at the current price. This will give the EPS growth a major tailwind for the next few quarters. As mentioned above, Facebook could maintain the current buyback pace for a number of years. Monetization of the metaverse, Reels, and other initiatives should help the company deliver better margins.

Figure 5: Management announced a reduction in total expenses by $3 billion in the recent quarter. Source: Company Filings

We should also see some belt-tightening from Facebook to synchronize expenses and revenue growth, which should improve the margins and EPS in the near term.

Figure 6: Future EPS estimates and PE ratio.

The future EPS estimates of Facebook should price in the impact of massive buybacks. At the current price, we will be seeing double-digit growth in EPS due to buybacks on a standalone basis. Investors making a long-term bet should look at the impact of buybacks and the potential for margin expansion in order to gauge the returns from Facebook stock.

Investor Takeaway

Facebook is investing heavily in buybacks. It has already spent over $50 billion in the last twelve months. At the current pace of buybacks and free cash flow, the company has enough cash reserves in the buyback program to continue for another three years. At the current price, Facebook should see an annual tailwind of over 10% in its EPS through buybacks on a standalone basis. This is a big boost for a company that already has a strong moat in its core social media platforms and is investing in new initiatives like the metaverse, Reels, hardware, payments, and more.