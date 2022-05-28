celsopupo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It has now been almost three months since I explained my investment thesis for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). Unfortunately, the share price has lost an additional 20% since that article due to general market circumstances and AMBP being dragged down with competitors Ball (BALL) and Crown Holdings (CCK), although the underlying performances of all companies remain strong.

In this article, I’ll explain why I added to my position and why I’m still positive on the long-term outlook now more than ever.

Data by YCharts

Yes, Q1 Was Pretty Light

In the first quarter of 2022, Ardagh was able to increase revenue by more than 20% to $1.14B, but despite this revenue increase the gross profit decreased showing a strong decrease in the margins. The operating profit came in at $41M, but this included about $18M in exceptional items and on a normalized basis the operating profit decrease remained limited to just $5M.

AMBP Investor Relations

The reported net income was $57M, but the underlying net income was just $22M as there were some exceptional items that contributed to the finance income. An underlying net income of $22M represents an EPS of just $0.035, so I perfectly understand why some disappointed shareholders threw in the towel. But there’s more than meets the eye here.

First of all, Ardagh is a growth story. Some of the negative exceptional items were related to the startup expenses of new plants. But more importantly, Ardagh is a cash flow story. Building a new plant isn’t cheap, but the maintenance capex to keep those plants running is substantially lower than the depreciation expenses. Those depreciation expenses weigh on the net income but have no impact on the cash flows.

And I think this caused another problem. The cash flow statement in the press release only showed a negative operating cash flow of $194M. I’m sure this worried some investors, but it is extremely important to understand where that number comes from.

AMBP Investor Relations

That’s why investors should always look at the detailed financial statements rather than just looking at the shortened version in press releases. As you can see below, the negative $194M in operating cash flow was caused by a $325M investment in the working capital and $14M in start-up costs of new plants.

AMBP Investor Relations

This means the adjusted operating cash flow wasn’t a negative $194M, but a positive $145M. That’s quite a difference. I also will deduct the $15M in lease payments and debt issue costs (see below) ending up with an operating cash flow of $130M before changes in the working capital and non-recurring elements.

AMBP Investor Relations

But with a total capex of $117m, the free cash flow was just $13M. And that’s worse than the underlying net income.

I’d like to refer once again to the company’s growth plans. The sustaining capex for FY 2024 is estimated at $117M, but that already includes the sustaining capex for the new plants that are still under construction. This means the current sustaining capex will likely be closer to $100M per year, but just to err on the cautious side, I will use $120M per year the company mentioned a $20M maintenance capex in Q1 during its conference call, so I'm being quite conservative here. This means that of the $117M capex bill in Q1, only $30M would be sustaining capex. This means the underlying sustaining free cash flow was approximately $100M, or around $0.16 per share. On an annualized basis, the sustaining free cash flow would come in at around $0.64-0.65 based on the Q1 results, but we should see two new plants starting to contribute in the next few quarters.

I Recommend Everyone To Read Through The Conference Call Transcript

I think Ardagh Metal Packaging has only one major issue: Shareholder communications. There are barely any interim press releases, the company didn’t even bother to issue a press release to announce its maiden dividend, while it is also lacking investor resources. There's no real corporate presentation on the website. Sure, there is a "recent" presentation published when the company presented at the Credit Suisse Industrials conference, but this is just a 10-page document with one title page, one disclaimer page and one empty final page. This means this presentation only contains seven slides with information. Information that is already outdated by now, as we are almost six months later now.

So forget about finding a lot of useful information on the company’s website or in its documentation. Its quarterly conference calls are actually the most interesting IR-related issues as they provide a lot of background information. I would like to highlight some excerpts of the Q1 conference call. The emphasis is always mine.

To recap on some of the larger growth investment projects, all of which are backed by multi-year customer agreements, in North America, the first of our 2 high-speed lines in Winston Salem, North Carolina started production during the first quarter, and the second line is now also in production. In Huron, Ohio, the first of the new can lines will commence production shortly to be followed by a second line around midyear, with further capacity to be added later in the year.

This means there are three production lines that are either operational or close to be operational that were not included in the Q1 results.

In Europe, new capacity in the U.K. has started production this quarter, as well as in Germany, as part of an expansion project that will also see further capacity addition in the first half of 2023, while our new facility in Northern Ireland is progressing through planning.

So Q2 will be the first full quarter contribution from the UK facility. Meanwhile, AMBP is investing in Germany where another production line should be operational in H1 2023. This should further accelerate the EBITDA and cash flows.

In terms of guidance for the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the order of $180 million versus the prior year of $168 million on a constant currency basis.

This is important as it confirms my previous comments about the new capacity coming gradually online during the year. AMBP is guiding for a Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $180M, while the Q1 adjusted EBITDA was just $145M. This means the company is essentially guiding for a 25% QoQ EBITDA increase. For the entire financial year, Ardagh is now guiding for a $750M EBITDA. If we deducted the $325M in H1 EBITDA ($145M in Q1 + $180M in Q2), the H2 EBITDA should come in at around $425M to meet this guidance. This could be tight, but the fact that the company confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance means we can definitely expect a further acceleration of the EBITDA throughout the year. Q1 will likely have been the weakest quarter on all fronts (revenue, EBITDA and sustaining free cash flow).

Investment Thesis

I think there are two major reasons for the company’s underperformance. As AMBP got listed through a SPAC, there may be some uncontrolled selling after certain lockups expired. This could weigh on the results. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any valid plan by the company to increase investor awareness, which could help to absorb any stock that gets sold on the market.

While having a better communication strategy won’t solve everything, I think it is something the company needs to work on. Additionally, it may have to rethink its capital allocation strategies as there has been quite a bit of pushback on Ardagh’s plans to issue preferred shares to fund the expansion program while it also announced a (very generous) dividend program. If the company indeed does pay a $0.65 dividend this year, the current dividend yield comes in at around 11%. I personally think that’s totally unnecessary, and keeping a quarterly dividend at $0.10 without paying a $0.35 final dividend would save the company $150M in cash outflow per year. That cash could then be used to further fund the expansion program while reducing the need to find capital elsewhere.

Ardagh Metal Packaging is not a perfect stock. But at the current levels it is just too cheap to ignore, and I have added to my position. At this moment, Ardagh is my largest position in my portfolio, as I expect the company to generate $450M in sustaining free cash flow this year. That makes the current market cap of $3.6B rather cheap.