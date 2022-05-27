John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (NASDAQ:CME) may have just completed a 25% drawdown from its recent $251 in late March '22, which may or may not be a tell on a pending change in course in the Fed's monetary policy.

In late 2018, the last time Jay Powell was raising the fed funds rate somewhat aggressively, CME peaked in mid-November, 2018, (correcting 18% during that pullback) almost 4-5 weeks prior to the Fed Chair announcing the Fed was reversing course and becoming much more accommodative, which was the case in 2019.

(More on this in a minute).

As a Chicagoan, and as a former runner at the Chicago Board of Trade while attending business school at night, I've always had an affinity for the former "Merc" and the CBOT. I knew many men (and women) both in the grains and the Treasury pits (and the CBOE) who tried to eke out a living in the last real bastion of pure unabashed capitalism, with some becoming very wealthy and some washing out quickly.

During the 2001-2002 bear market in the SP 500, after CME came public and the move to electronic trading was becoming obvious, I would play basketball with a lot of the CME guys at the old Union Station Merc floor which was converted to a health club, and you could see and listen to the stress on these guys as they knew electronic trading was going to replace them in the pit, and in fact, "the pit" (i.e. open outcry) would no longer exist.

Personally, after being a runner at the CBOT and moving in and out of the pits, I decided it was not the living for me. It was too fast-paced while I felt like needed to think about things more and what I really wanted to do was be an analyst / portfolio manager working at a desk every day. Building financial models was a much different living than trading in a pit.

A quick look at CME's EPS and revenue estimate revisions:

CME EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv ) CME revenue revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

Readers can see that focusing on 2022 and 2023, the EPS estimates continue to see positive revisions higher, while the revenue revisions remain flat for 2022 and have seen lower revisions for 2023 and 2024.

Note the EPS estimate revisions since 12/31/21 for CME: the revisions are strongly positive, up 7.5% since 12/31 for 2022, up 6% for 2023 and 8% for 2024, which is really just a crap shoot right now.

What's the worry?

Mostly technicals on the stock.

CME's monthly chart:

CME monthly chart (Worden TC2000 )

CME's weekly chart:

CME weekly chart (TC2000 )

Readers can see the stock has pulled all the way back to important support on both the weekly and monthly charts.

It surprised me that CME would show this kind of technical weakness in the face of the kind of stock market, i.e. Fed tightening, high and rising commodity prices, high and rising crude oil prices and a very strong dollar.

This kind of market - like we saw from 2002 to 2007 - was tailor-made for CME to outperform.

And yet the stock has gotten shellacked since late March '22.

Q1 '22 earnings:

The first quarter earnings were pretty solid for CME with the first 50 bp rate hike by Powell coming in mid-March '22.

Here's the key table:

CME volume by contract and RPC table (Quarterly earnings )

The key line is the bottom line which shows continued weakness in CME's rate-per-contract (RPC). Only 1 quarter in the last 8 has shown a YoY increase in the RPC for CME.

If the whole spreadsheet were shown, the last 8 quarters is seeing much higher price pressure (which is probably why revenue estimate revisions remain flat) than in the previous 12-16 quarters (from 2014 through 2019).

The Treasury contract which is 48% of total volume at the CME rose 21% in Q1 '22, down from 56% in Q4 '21 and 53% in Q3 '21. The pit traders are a sharp crew - they were well out in front of Powell and the FMOC and were expecting the fed to raise rates in 2022 and it shows in the CME contract tables.

Summary / conclusion:

Longer-term I do worry about the pressure on the RPC which you can see in the spreadsheet table and reaching way back, when the CME bought NYMEX and merged into the MERC (as well as the CBOT), returns-on-equity (ROE) for CME were nowhere near where they were in mid-2000s, when the exchange would print 25%-30% a quarter. The last several years have seen ROE average between 9% and 12%.

You can get better than that on a bank.

The valuation issue is always front-and-center with CME, trading at 17x times "average" 3-year EPS, and 13x revenue along with 30x cash-flow the stock has always looked very overvalued on a valuation basis.

But here's one thing I just noticed and have neglected to share this tidbit with readers the many times the stock has been written about here on Seeking Alpha (here, here, and here): free-cash-flow is consistently around 95% of CME's cash-from-operations, which is why the exchange pays that "variable dividend" at the end of every year, which this past year was $3.25 per share.

Morningstar considers CME's capital allocation "exemplary" and has a $210 "fair value" rating on the stock.

In terms of the Fed correlation, CME's EPS rose 44% in 2018, and as of the last earnings report was expected to rise 17% in 2022. This year's "expected" 17% EPS growth is the best EPS growth since 2018's 44%.

Has CME's stock correction presaged a potential change in monetary policy and a friendlier bond market? What's really interesting is that CME's stock peaked on 11/19/18 about 10 days after the 10-year Treasury yield peaked at 3.24% in November '18. In 2022, CME's stock peaked on 3/21/22 at $151, while the 10-year Treasury yield peaked on May 6, 2022.

Is there any correlation here to which we should pay attention? The difference between the 2018 Fed and the 2022 Fed is inflation: it's much higher now than back then.

Readers can make of that what they want.

CME is down about 14% YTD in 2022, slightly outperforming the SP 500 as of last night's close but it has definitely not provided the alpha expected with an active Fed. Clients saw a little tax-loss selling in taxable accounts, with the simultaneous purchase of CME in IRAs and tax-deferred accounts. With 50 basis points expected by the Fed in both June '22 and July '22, it's going to be an interesting summer. Recession worries grow - there's more and more talk that the US economy could stall quicker than what was believed even 3 months ago. Clients have an aggregated 2% position in the stock.

CME needs to hold these key technical levels above and start to work higher. The stock has not been given up on yet.