Sinclair Is Still Rising

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas refining company HF Sinclair (DINO). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals, then sorting that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

66.80+ Weighted Alpha

47.75% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 33.67% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.47%

Technical support level at 47.97

Recently traded at 48.83 with a 50 day moving average of 40.88

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $11.03 billion

P/E 15.66

Dividend yield 3.37%

Revenue expected to grow 53.30% this year and another 17.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 340.80% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 22.5% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 6 buy, 6 hold and 1 underperform opinions on the stock

The consensus price target is 50.40 with a high target of 62.00

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 776 to 35 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 120 to 10 for the same result

19,650 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

