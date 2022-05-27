Sinclair Is Still Rising
Summary
- 100% technical buy signals.
- 12 new highs and up 33.67% in the last month.
- 47.75% gain in the last year.
- Price targets as high as 62.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas refining company HF Sinclair (DINO). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals, then sorting that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 66.80+ Weighted Alpha
- 47.75% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 33.67% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.47%
- Technical support level at 47.97
- Recently traded at 48.83 with a 50 day moving average of 40.88
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $11.03 billion
- P/E 15.66
- Dividend yield 3.37%
- Revenue expected to grow 53.30% this year and another 17.20% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 340.80% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 22.5% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 6 buy, 6 hold and 1 underperform opinions on the stock
- The consensus price target is 50.40 with a high target of 62.00
- The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 776 to 35 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 120 to 10 for the same result
- 19,650 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|3.62
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.93
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|A-
|B-
|Growth
|A-
|A-
|F
|Profitability
|C
|C+
|C+
|Momentum
|B+
|D-
|C-
|Revisions
|A
|D+
|A+
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|C+
|-
|-
|Growth
|B-
|-
|-
|Yield
|D+
|-
|-
|Consistency
|B+
|-
|-
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DINO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.