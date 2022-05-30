2 Mega-Yields To Boost Your Passive Income

fotografixx/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities"

There are many strategies to profit during a bear market. However, most of these methods are complex, involve a high level of risk, and require near-perfect timing. Many investors try to capitalize on shifting options premiums, shorting stocks or trying to time the bottom with long or short 3x ETNs. You basically have to be glued to multiple monitors running charting tools from dawn to dusk. You've heard the horror stories of "margin calls," "short squeezes" and other pitfalls that traders can run into. Being forced to exit their positions, often right before the market reverses and those positions would have turned from losers to winners.

“There’s a way to do it better - find it.” - Thomas A. Edison

The best methods are often the simplest. No matter how old you are, how experienced you are with the financial markets, how much time you have outside work, or the amount of money you have, a passive income method is easy to adopt and rewarding at the same time.

Regardless of how the market is performing, assets that provide passive income are excellent for buying and holding. The passive income from these assets will help protect your overall returns while waiting for the market to rebound and lessen the urge to panic and sell. You are not forced to sell, because your returns keep coming in the form of recurring dividends. It is best to reinvest a portion of your proceeds to automate adding to your holdings to accelerate your returns when the market rebounds.

In time, the market will recover. Nobody can tell you exactly when, but we can have a very high level of confidence that it will. When you see red throughout the market, your focus should not be on what to sell. It should be on what to buy. You want to own more shares on the rebound than you owned during the decline. That way, when the market just recovers to previous highs, your portfolio will actually be ahead because you own more shares.

Today, we are going to explore two picks that are the essence of our Income Method - to produce reliable and consistent paychecks from high-quality assets. These produce yields of up to 10% that you can happily collect while waiting for the market to recover. Bull or bear market, we need our assets to produce income. Without further ado, let us review the picks.

Pick #1: TPVG, Yield 9.9%

Tech is getting slaughtered, leaving many investors holding the bag. The same analysts who were putting together a list of the next ten $1 Trillion market cap stocks are now forecasting more downside for these high-flying names. Mr. Market is an emotional animal who works in unpredictable ways and sell-side analysts are wrong more times than they are right.

Technology is an attractive sector, and the U.S. continues to be highly ranked in technological innovation. Our lives have become centered around the latest technological innovations and the companies that developed them are usually "the next big thing." However, leading innovators are not generous dividend payers. They are companies that are required to reinvest every penny of cash flow to maintain their lead before they are copied.

This means I get to profit from my investments only if Mr. Market grants his blessing and enhances the valuation, reacts nicely to their quarterly reports, and the company continues to dominate the market. How many companies have you seen in the past couple of years that soared after their initial public offering, but are now collapsing? In reality, every business (or sector) has good times and bad times, and I don’t want to be left holding the bag when the tide is out. Many of the businesses that are "first" in their technology will eventually be forgotten as competition catches up. Like a band that is a one-hit-wonder, many tech companies fade into obscurity.

When I invest in the tech space, I don't want to bet on which company is going to be the next big thing, relying on hitting repeated home runs to earn a profit. I want to get paid today, I want a bonus when my investments do strike it rich, and I want diversified exposure because I realize that for every winner in tech, there are dozens if not hundreds of losers.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) is a BDC (Business Development Company) that fills all of those goals. TPVG funds venture growth stage companies. These are companies that have a new concept, proved the concept, attracted venture capital, and are now in the final stages of preparing for an IPO. TPVG invests in debt securities, meaning that they are collecting interest while the company waits for the best time to IPO. While the venture capital has to wait for a liquidity event, TPVG is collecting interest payments all along. In addition to debt, TPVG gets warrants and equity “kickers,” so that when a borrower does IPO, TPVG gets a taste of the equity gains as well.

TPVG's past successful investments includes a whole host of companies that have become a major part of our daily lives (Source: May 2022 Presentation):

TPVG Investor Presentation

During the past five years, TPVG has produced comparable total returns to major market indices, but it is important to note that dividends presented the lion's share of these returns. This means investors’ pockets were filled with actual gains, as opposed to capital gains that fluctuate with the tide of the market.

Data by YCharts

The bulk of TPVG’s returns are hard cash that you can take away should the need arise, unlike capital gains that you hope and pray are favorable during the times you need income. The chart below shows portfolio income for $10,000 invested, with dividends reinvested.

Portfolio Visualizer

At the end of Q1 2022, TPVG’s book value slipped to $13.84, and leverage declined to 0.98x. Its quarterly NII covered the distribution of 122%. It is noteworthy that TPVG has consistently earned over its cumulative distributions, making it a sustainable high yielder.

May 2022 Presentation

Coming into 2022, the market has been tough, especially on technology. This means that many companies are holding back on their IPO plans. Venture capitalists don't want to IPO in the midst of a down market since the bulk of their return will be realized the day the company IPOs. They want to sell at the highest price possible. As a result, these companies are looking at debt financing to help them wait until the market is stronger. TPVG has identified this demand and is taking advantage of it like any good capitalist - raising prices.

“Given the increased demand and increased attention towards debt, we are taking advantage of this opportunistically to increase our rates and expect to increase our yields through the year.” - Jim Labe, CEO

TPVG expects to originate $400-$600 million in 2022, with the pace picking up in Q2. The BDC expects to increase its leverage back to the 1.0x-1.2x target range. This will produce more recurring income for TPVG and fuel the dividend for shareholders.

May 2022 Presentation

TPVG pays a $0.36/share quarterly dividend and has maintained this since its 2014 IPO. The BDC has also paid four special distributions during its tenure, with the most recent one early last year. The current distribution calculates to a handsome 9.9% annualized yield.

Seeking Alpha

TPVG will benefit from higher interest income while companies wait to IPO, and then when the market rebounds there will be a rush of these companies looking to cash in and TPVG will realize large gains on their equity holdings. This means we can collect high income today and look forward to large special dividends in the future.

TPVG is the income method of investing in emerging companies, and its 9.9% yield produces reliable passive income and market-beating returns without the need to find bottoms in this brutal market. We all know the market will turn around; the challenge is predicting when. I like to get paid while I wait.

Pick #2: MMP, Yield 8.2%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) operates assets that handle ~50% of the nation’s refining capacity (9,800 miles of pipelines, 54 terminals, and 47 million barrels of storage). The MLP (Master Limited Partnership) is also a significant player in the storage and transportation of gasoline, diesel fuel, and crude oil through its 2,200 miles of pipeline and 39 million barrels of storage capacity.

MMP’s operations are fee-based, low-risk activities, which are expected to comprise 85% of the FY2022 operating margin. This basically means the company’s contracts provide comfortable protection from violent swings in the energy commodity prices.

Note: MMP issues a schedule K-1 for tax purposes

During FY 2021, MMP returned a record $1.4 billion of value to shareholders through quarterly cash distributions and share repurchases. MMP has made $850 million in total repurchases to date (including $50 million in 1Q 2022) out of the authorized $1.5 billion repurchase program. Because of these buybacks, MMP has ~8% fewer units outstanding. This naturally means fewer shares have access to the growing DCF (Distributable Cash Flow), setting the stage for distribution increases soon. (Source: May 2022 Investor Presentation)

May 2022 Investor Presentation

Like most midstream and hydrocarbon peers, MMP’s Capex on expansion projects has been shrinking over the years, thanks to Wall Street’s repeated nagging for more shareholder-friendly behavior from this sector. This isn’t new for MMP, anyway; the MLP boasts a stellar track record of 20 consecutive years of distribution increases, and its current $4.15/share annual payment amounts to an attractive 8.2% annualized yield. This distribution is not only covered 1.24x by the DCF but also adequately covered by MMP’s Free Cash Flow ("FCF"). In addition, MMP maintains a modest 3.6x debt to EBITDA and an investment-grade balance sheet, showing that the distributions are safe and have room for growth with more buybacks and increased FCF conversion.

During times of volatile commodity prices, it helps to have cash-producing investments that are shielded from the craziness through fee-based contracts. MMP is a shareholder-friendly midstream company with an 8.2% yield that would fuel your passive income for the years to come.

Shutterstock

Conclusion

Bear markets cause a lot of pain and anxiety. It is easy to say, “don’t get emotional about your investments.” However, it is hard to stay unemotional - your hard-earned money is at stake!

Bear markets create higher levels of skepticism and investors often lose confidence in their picks and sell to preserve whatever capital is possible. The problem is that these investors often miss the rebound and find themselves owning fewer shares when the price goes up than they owned when the price was falling. Stop trying to time the market, don't rely on making large bets with your retirement. The market will recover, just make sure you are getting paid to wait.

At HDO, we will simply stay invested and buy more of the assets that pay us. We don’t have to stress about picking bottoms. Our Income Method focuses on consistent and reliable passive income through dividends from quality securities. Whatever be the market circumstances, we are comfortable knowing our next dividend is right around the corner. These two picks are a great start to a high-yielding portfolio to help you ride this bear market.