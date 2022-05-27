onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) reported a solid 1Q2022. This was an especially important quarter, since the one-off Winter Storm Uri windfall rolled off the TTM financials. This permitted investors a clearer line-of-sight into trailing twelve-month financial snapshots.

This article will break down the two metrics I have long encouraged ET investors to watch closely:

the debt leverage ratio (as calculated by the rating agencies) and

ROIC (return-on-invested-capital)

For several years, the former has been at issue. The credit agencies have rumbled about cutting the company's rating below investment grade if agency debt leverage targets remained unmet.

Meanwhile, RoIC is a straightforward management effectiveness measure. Management is tasked with stewarding capital. What kind of return are you getting on investor's capital?

In the last section of this article, I'll offer a few notes and observations.

Debt Leverage Ratio

History

Every quarter, Energy Transfer management reports the leverage ratio as determined by its banking covenants. In the most recent quarter, the ratio was 3.55x.

This ratio is important; however, ET investors know that the debt leverage ratio as calculated by the rating agencies is the newsmaker.

Why?

During previous years of explosive growth and correspondingly horrendous commodity prices, Energy Transfer got itself upside-down with the rating agencies. In order to maintain an investment-grade credit rating, the agencies laid down the law: get the ratio below 4.5x. The warning was just short of an ultimatum. The major agencies expected to see concrete progress towards the objective or else. No more excuses.

ET management understood failure was not an option. A junk credit rating (below BBB-) would make borrowing / refinancing more expensive. That was a bridge too far for an over-leveraged business. Energy Transfer cut spending and slashed the cash distribution.

Where Are We Today?

First, let's run through the workup. The proceeding is what I believe to be the rating agencies' basic debt leverage calculation. They all do it a little differently.

Broadly, debt leverage is determined by:

Adjusted Debt / Cash EBITDA

whereby Adjusted Debt and Cash EBITDA is calculated as follows:

Adjusted Debt

start with long-term debt

add current maturities of long-term debt, if applicable

add current and long-term lease liabilities

subtract balance sheet cash

add 50% of the total issued preferred stock (par value); Energy Transfer management negotiated an understanding with the rating agencies preferred stock would be considered 50/50 debt/equity

subtract the debt for DAPL, USAC, and Sunoco LP (SUN); this debt is non-recourse to Energy Transfer except for the DAPL 36.4% pro-rata share. Add the DAPL pro-rata share back.

Cash EBITDA

start with total consolidated adjusted EBITDA

subtract non-wholly owned joint interest EBITDA and add back non-wholly owned DCF

subtract Sunoco LP EBITDA and add back Sunoco LP cash distributions

subtract USAC EBITDA and add back USAC cash distributions

These figures may be found via the Energy Transfer press releases and SEC filings.

Here's the arithmetic:

Adjusted Debt 48.8 + 0.85 – 1.11 + 3.05 – (2.5 + 2.0 + 3.7) + 0.9 = $44.3 billion

Cash EBITDA 11.3 – 2.2 + 1.1 – 0.7 + 0.17 – 0.4 + 0.10 = $9.4 billion

The current TTM debt leverage ratio is ~4.7x.

I welcome readers who wish to review the pertinent documents and doublecheck the math. Following the process also requires a few relatively minor interpretive decisions.

Where Are We Tomorrow?

The preceding was backwards looking. Indeed, during the 1Q conference call, Energy Transfer management provided a “beat-and-raise” report. Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA was forecast to come in between $12.2 to $12.6 billion.

If we run the numbers again using the mid-point $12.4 EBITDA, then adjust non-wholly owned joint interest EBITDA and DCF to reflect 1Q projections, and include ZERO incremental debt reduction, we find Energy Transfer year-end 2022 forward debt leverage should be ~4.4x.

Bingo. Don't fret the debt!

This author believes management is likely to further reduce net debt below the current level. If so, the debt leverage ratio may be lower than 4.4x.

Return-On-Invested-Capital

For capital-intensive industries, I believe comparative RoIC is a good measure of management effectiveness.

Investors recognize there are a number of ways to calculate RoIC. For pipeline / midstream companies, I favor the following routine:

DCF divided by (Total Assets less Current Liabilities less Balance Sheet Cash)

The numerator is DCF. DCF is Distributable Cash Flow. I use this figure in the numerator of the equation because it provides an easy comparison between pipeline companies. DCF is part every pipeline / midstream earnings report. The metric considers consolidated and unconsolidated affiliates.

The denominator is a conservative way to determine invested capital. Everything goes into the kitchen sink except current liabilities and cash on hand.

What's The Bottom Line?

On a TTM basis, Energy Transfer RoIC is 6.8 percent. While trending higher, this remains insufficient to cover the current Weighted Average Cost of Capital. According to gurufocus.com, ET WACC is 8.6 percent.

There's still some work to do. Spurn the return!

Looking back, Energy Transfer TTM DCF was $6.71 billion. The forward projections are likely to be more favorable. If we model full-year 2022 Distributable Cash Flow, ET can generate about $7.8 billion. Presuming the denominator of the equation remains static, management can improve 2022 ROIC to 8.2 percent. That's shouting distance from the WACC.

Comparison With Peers

For those who've followed my work, I focus upon the following four companies when comparing Energy Transfer peers:

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

MPLX LP (MPLX)

Plains All-American Pipeline LP (PAA)

The table below highlights Energy Transfer RoIC and WACC versus the peer group:

RoIC and WACC % TTM – Selected Pipeline / Midstream Companies

RoIC% WACC% Enterprise Products 12.3 8.6 Magellan Midstream 15.1 7.6 MPLX 14.8 10.2 Plains All-American Pipeline 7.3 9.2 Energy Transfer 6.8 8.6

source data: company reports and SEC filings; calculations by author

Amongst peers, Energy Transfer sports the lowest RoIC. While the WACC is good, apparent returns are still below the benchmark. This means management is not yet creating stockholder value. However, recent returns are trending up. If makes good on promises to ease the debt and improve DCF, return-on-invested capital will head north.

For info, with no change in Invested Capital, ET must generate approximately $11.6 billion a year DCF to obtain returns commensurate with Enterprise Products. Today, it's short. TTM DCF was $6.4 billion and 2022 projected DCF is $7.8 billion.

Given capital discipline, good expense management, and a focus upon further reducing net debt, a sustainable low double-digit RoIC is probable. Energy Transfer's WACC is solid.

Other Musings and Observations

The Cash Distribution

The most recent cash distribution was increased. It's now 20 cents a quarter, or 80 cents a year. Based upon the May 26 closing price, the current forward distribution yield is 6.9 percent. Amongst the selected peers, this is the second-lowest yield. Interestingly enough, only EPD (considered an industry best-of-breed) has a current yield that's a little lower. Enterprise Products now yields 6.8 percent.

However, during the 1Q2022 earnings conference call, co-CEO Tom Long had some encouraging remarks about future cash distribution:

On April 26, we were pleased to announce a quarterly cash distribution of $0.20 per common unit or $0.80 on an annualized basis, which represents a more than 30% increase over the first quarter of 2021. As a reminder, future increases to the distribution level will be evaluated quarterly with the ultimate goal of returning distributions to the previous level of 30.5 cents per quarter or $1.22 on an annual basis, while balancing our leverage target, growth opportunities and unit buybacks.

Specifically, restoring the old distribution is part of the plan. Reading between the lines, since debt leverage, growth, and stock repurchase is also part of the big picture, this suggests the cash distribution is secure. You don't juggle three balls if you're afraid of dropping one. Investors can reconfirm this view by checking cash flow and free cash flow.

Total Returns

Here is a two-year comparative chart showing prices for Energy Transfer stock and the selected peers.

bigcharts.marketwatch.com

We find ET units are moving. Two-year capital appreciation trails only MMP. Capital appreciation is about on par with Enterprise Partners. But Energy Transfer offers a higher cash distribution yield, contributing to total returns. MPLX and PAA are lagging.

Note to readers: comparing tickers on a given chart is indicative, not conclusive. Good investors do not buy an entire position all at one time, all on one day, and then hold it indefinitely. There's nothing magical about two years, other than it's usually more meaningful than short-term charts. The point is Energy Transfer investors are beginning to enjoy meaningful returns, generally on par or better than peers. I contend these results are due to management discipline, an improved focus upon capital / expense efficiency, and bolstered by a strong industry up-cycle.

Valuation

ET units are now trading at $11.57. Given the current confluence of events, I believe there's more room to run. In 2020, investors had two opportunities to purchase ET units below $6 each.

On a Price-to-DCF basis, Energy Transfer is trading at a 5.6x multiple. Peers Enterprise Partners and Magellan Midstream are trading at 8.8x and 9.5x multiples, respectively.

If Energy Transfer generates $7.8 billion DCF this year, which I believe is probable, the P/DCF multiple could expand to 7x. That's still a discount to leaders EPD and MMP but warranted until returns and margins fall into place.

Here is a set of premises and a FVE (Fair Value Estimate)

$7.8 billion DCF for the full-year 2022 or $2.52 DCF per unit

a leverage ratio between 4.0x and 4.5x

year-end RoIC on par with WACC

no unit repurchases

a continued energy commodity up-cycle

If met, I believe a 7x multiple is reasonable. If so, then Energy Transfer stock may be assigned a defensible $17 Fair Value Estimate.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2022 investments.