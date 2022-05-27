Aleksandra Zlatkovic/E+ via Getty Images

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) faces inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions. But it remains unbothered, given its solid performance. Steady revenue growth and margin expansion are matched with its stable Balance Sheet. Meanwhile, the stock price does not move in line with fundamentals, making it cheaper. The lower stock price and consistent dividends make the company an ideal investment.

Company Performance

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. continues to display its strength with its impeccable core operations. As a retail and manufacturing company, supply chain disruptions appear to be typical. It remains a tough challenge it has to face. In 2021, its inventories were lagging as international transport remained limited. Thankfully, borders are now reopening as the easing of safety measures continues. Although backlogs in the retail sector remain high, distribution may speed up. Inflationary pressures are also a problem that may affect its production. The rising costs of raw materials and fuel may hamper its growth.

Despite all these hullaballoos, WSM remains unperturbed with its solid and strategic operations. Its operating revenue amounts to $1.89 billion, an 8% year-over-year growth. It helps that it expands its manufacturing and distribution capacity. Today, it is 30% larger than in 2020. It enables the company to produce more and cater to more customers. It increases its market presence, especially in its domicile country. It is a wise move to enhance its domestic visibility, given the larger demand for its products. As such, it offsets the unfavorable impact of backlogs in other regions.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

But aside from its expansion, its strong performance relies on its operational efficiency. Despite the rising costs, it keeps its costs and expenses manageable. Its larger distribution centers and digital capabilities now store and deliver more products. It is also a wise move, given the drastic growth in the e-commerce industry. It meets more customers and speeds up the transactions and distribution processes. With more demand met and well-managed time and fuel for use, revenues and costs are stable. It leads to a higher operating margin of 17% compared to 15% in the previous year.

This year, I project the operating revenue to increase to $8.40 billion. It is a more conservative estimation since I account for inflation. It is lower than the $10 billion estimations of the company for 2022-2024. For the next few years, I expect sustained revenue growth and margin expansion. The primary drivers are a more stable economy and improvement in the supply chain. The continued rise in e-commerce and the boom in the housing market are other factors. So, they may stimulate its core operations leading to higher revenues and margins. I will discuss more on them in the next section. In 2023-2026, the operating revenue may increase from $8.8 billion to $10.2 billion. Likewise, the operating margin may remain stable at 0.17-0.19.

Operating Revenue (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

What Drives the Solid and Intact Performance of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. remains an enticing company amidst external pressures. Its higher revenues and margins prove its unfaltering market appeal and efficiency. It generates higher income and stable cash inflows, which helps sustain its expansion. This attribute makes it a hundred steps ahead of its peers. As part of the Fortune 500 and S&P 400, it already carved its name in the industry. Relative to its peers, it has the highest revenue growth of 8%. Their growth appears to slow down, verifying supply chain problems and inflation. Despite these, WSM continues to cushion its blows. Today, it holds 31% of the total market share, a massive jump from 27% in 2021. It is now a close second from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) with only 33% of 39%.

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Indeed, the company takes advantage of the rising demand for home furnishings. In fact, home furnishing sales in the US are up by 7.2% from the previous year. That is why its larger operating capacity leads to more customers and brand loyalty. In my previous article, restrictions urged people to refocus their attention. But, it was the remote and hybrid work setups that drove the demand further. The new normal requires more remote and hybrid employees to create offices at home. Furniture and fixtures, kitchenware, and other home decorations are now a staple. Their demand may be sustained as these now popular work setups are here to stay. Recent studies show that 25% of professional jobs in North America will stay remote this year. Sixty-six percent of business executives plan to make offices fit for hybrid setups. Also, ten large companies are now offering permanent remote or hybrid work setups.

Another primary growth driver is the boom in the e-commerce industry. It becomes more visible as more people go and transact online. In recent years, over 90% of internet users have made online purchases. It accounts for 20-25% of retail sales in the US. Other studies show that e-commerce sales may increase to $5-6 trillion in 2022-2024. The US and Canada are two of the ten countries with the most e-commerce sales. Note that North America is the primary market of WSM. That is why the move of WSM to enhance its digital capabilities is timely and relevant. Aside from the expansion of distribution capacity, WSM becomes more visible online. For instance, Pottery Barn, one of its main subsidiaries now has a ship-to-store feature. Customers may fill out online forms or shopping carts and choose the nearest WSM store to their area. That way, they may pick up their orders without having to queue up in long lines. They may even reduce their physical transactions and exposure to risks. They may even postpone their pickup schedule for up to 60 days, ensuring the safety of their items. It will also be of great help to its production schedule to manage its supply well.

E-Commerce Sales (Shopify)

The sustained boom in the housing market may also have positive spillovers on WSM. As more houses are bought, home furnishings may have more demand. Many recent surveys show that 26 million Americans plan to buy a house in the next 12-24 months. The demographics are also transitioning with more first-time buyers flocking into the market. So, it is no surprise that home furnishings and kitchenware may have more demand.

But, its growth depends heavily on its capacity to sustain its expansion. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has adequate resources to increase its size and cater to more customers. The Balance Sheet shows that its increased capacity remains fruitful. Cash and receivables are lower than in the comparative quarter. But, its fixed assets and inventories are already 20% more than the previous year. It is still in line with the expansion to cover the demand and enhance its supply chain capabilities. Meanwhile, borrowings are almost unchanged as they are only 3% higher. With that, we can assume that the company relies heavily on cash for its expansion. It shows its adequacy to increase its operating capacity without raising its borrowings. In fact, it also used a portion of its cash inflows to buy back shares in 1Q 2022. The company has well-managed financial leverage and adequate cash balance. So, it is capable of expanding while covering its borrowings and dividends.

Cash and Receivables, Fixed Assets and Inventories, and Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Price Assessment

The stock price of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has been in steady decline since 4Q 2021. But after the release of its report, a noticeable upside is visible now. At $131.15, it has already been cut by 20-25% from the starting price. But, it is now 24% higher than the adjusted closing price before the release of the 1Q financial report. The current trend shows that it may start to move sideways. The current PE Ratio of 7.80 shows its potential undervaluation. So, the stock price appears cheap even after the recent rebound.

Likewise, its dividend payments are increasing for 17 consecutive years. It makes it a part of the Dividend Contenders. WSM is an attractive stock that promises security with consistent dividend payments. With a dividend yield of 2.96%, it is higher than other S&P 400 companies. Its dividend yield is lower than Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT). But it has more capacity, given its Dividend Payout Ratio of 20% vs 26% in HVT. The thing is, both companies have consistent and sustainable dividend payments. That is why they are both on my watchlist. To assess the price better, we will use the Dividend Discount Model. In my previous article, my estimated stock price is only $114.25. Now, the current price is 15% higher than my target price. It may still be logical since the annualized dividends are 26% higher than in the previous year.

Dividend Yield and PE Ratio (Yahoo Finance)

Stock Price $131.15 Average Dividend Growth 0.1202685478 Estimated Dividends Per Share $3.12 Cost of Capital Equity 0.1440381654 Derived Value $142.0464496 or $142.05

The derived value shows a potential upside of 8% in the next 12-24 months. It is 24% higher than the target price in my previous article, which is in line with the dividend increase. Even so, keep in mind that the price has been in a steady decline before the massive change. Investors must watch out for the stock price. They must check first if the increase will be sustained for the next few weeks.

Bottom Line

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. remains a durable figure in the home furnishing industry. Its impressive revenue growth and margin expansion are consistent with fundamental stability. Meanwhile, the stock price is still in a downtrend although it has a massive rebound. Extra caution is more necessary now despite the impressive financials and dividend payments. The recommendation is that WSM is a buy, but investors must watch its trend closely for more gains.