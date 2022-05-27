Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY) CEO Satoru Komiya on H1 FY2022 - IR Conference Call Transcript

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TKOMY) H1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 26, 2022 3:00 AM ET

Satoru Komiya - President and Group CEO

Akira Harashima - Co-Head of International Business

Kenji Okada - Group CFO

Yoichi Moriwaki - Group CSO

Yoshinari Endo - Group CIO

Masashi Namatame - Group CDO

Kiyoshi Ajioka - CRO

Takashi Mitachi - Outside Director

Shinichi Hirose - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, President and CEO

Kiyoshi Wada - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, Managing Director

Eiichi Hosojima - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, Managing Executive Officer

Tetsufumi Kawamoto - Tokio Marine & Nichido Life, President and CEO

Taizou Ishiguro - Head of Investor Relations

Masao Muraki - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Kazuki Watanabe - Daiwa Securities

Koki Sato - Mizuho Securities

Mia Nagasaka - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Koichi Niwa - Citigroup Global Markets

Taiki Okada - UBS Securities

Natsumu Tsujino - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Futoshi Sasaki - BofA Securities Japan

Tatsuo Majima - Tokai Tokyo Securities

As the time has come, we would like to now get started. Thank you for coming to Tokio Marine Holdings’ Fiscal 2022 First Half IR Meeting. I will be your MC today. I'm from the IR group. My name is Taizou Ishiguro.

Within the venue, we have a minimal amount of staff so that we could prevent the spread of COVID. But for the presenters, so that the audio can be easy to hear, we won't be wearing masks.

Now let me introduce who's here with us for our side from Tokio Marine Holdings, Group CEO Satoru Komiya; Co-Head of International Business, Akira Harashima; our Group CFO, Kenji Okada; our Group CSO, Yoichi Moriwaki; Yoshinari Endo, Group CIO; Masashi Namatame, Group CDO; Kiyoshi Ajioka, Group CRO; outside Director, Takashi Mitachi: and from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, President and CEO, Shinichi Hirose; Managing Director, Kiyoshi Wada; Managing Executive Officer, Eiichi Hosojima; and from Tokio Marine & Nichido Life, we have Tetsufumi Kawamoto, President and CEO.

The way we're going to proceed today is first, Mr. Komiya, our Group CEO will be presenting based off the material that has been updated on our website today. Then after, we would like to take any questions that you may have. We plan to end at 5:30 p.m. Japan time, but according to, depending on the Q&A session, we might extend by utmost 30 minutes.

Now over to you Mr. Komiya.

Satoru Komiya

Hello, everyone. My name is Komiya. And thank you very much for participating in the Business Strategy Meeting of Tokio Marine Holdings today and I also wanted to appreciate your continuous understanding and support to Tokio Marine Group. It was last Friday when we announced our financial earnings for fiscal ’21 and also held a telephone conference on that occasion. Thank you for those of you who participated in the conference call last week as well.

Last Friday's conference call, we talked about the recent business conditions, outline of our financial performance, reflecting such business environment and shareholder return consistent with their financial performance. Today, we are going to be talking about some specific measures that we will execute in order to achieve global top-tier profit growth, management's strategy to underpin such measures, and direction that we want to pursue over the mid-to-long term. We will be giving some in depth explanation on those topics. And hopefully that will help you deepen your understanding of Tokio Marine.

By the way, because the Tokio Marine Holdings building is under construction for rebuilding project, we are using this venue Shibusawa Hall to welcome you and to talk to you. It so happens that we are doing this just as at the timing of returning to our business purpose to aim for a new stage, I cannot help but to feel serendipitous about holding this event in a hall named after Mr. Shibusawa.

So without further ado, we would like to get started, so please turn to Page 2. My presentation will be three parts and I will be talking for about 30 to 40 minutes. After that, as usual, we would like to do Q&A and receive comments from the floor as much as time allows. So that's how we will be proceeding with the meeting today.

Please turn to Page 3. Here, I am listing three points that I wanted to convey to the equity market participants today. First is about accelerated profit the growth and confidence. In fiscal 2021, we recorded record high profit, EPS growth in ’21 was 47%. And even after excluding one-off factors from -- for normalized the basis, it was 15% growth reflecting the fact that we are surely leveraging on the enhanced competencies. In ’22 by pushing forward the necessary measures, we want to achieve organic growth in profit of 9%. Excluding FX factors, we are planning to achieve 5% profit growth. So, just by looking at these numbers, these are top of class profit growth even from a global perspective. We will top that with inorganic growth opportunity.

We are often asked to with the question about the recent M&A environment for high quality and large scale M&A’s. We are still in a situation that requires much patience. On the other hand, we still see some bolt-on M&A opportunities or small scale M&A opportunities, which in a way is an organic growth opportunity, but this is our strength. So, we will be grabbing opportunities over those to facilitate profit growth, even more.

Next is the angle and the confidence of dividend growth with disciplined capital policy. I have been saying that profit growth through business expansion and return to shareholders should be compatible. With a strong profit growth in the backdrop, actual DPS growth in fiscal ’21 was 28%. In ’22, we are planning for 18% DPS growth. Beyond that, because source of dividend payment will get bigger because it is the moving average profit both angle and confidence of profit growth will be high and that means that should allow us to continue achieving the EPS growth.

As for capital level adjustment, there is no change to our policy of disciplined capital management. If we identify M&A opportunities or risk taking opportunities, which would lead to enhancing corporate value and ROE, we will be reviewing such opportunities without hesitation. In case we do not see much opportunities available, then we believe share buyback is also a viable option, as ESR is at a fulfilling level of 128%. In that sense, in fiscal ’22, the plan is to spend, as we have announced last Friday, spend ¥100 billion throughout the fiscal year in a flexible manner. And in fact, last week as the first step, we have already made a decision to spend ¥50 billion of share buyback.

My final key message is to realize high quality management that will serve as the foundation of achieving what I have said so far, which is achieving angle and confidence of profit growth. This year will be the seventh year since we started our unique way of Integrated Group Management on global scale towards the mid-to-long term target of adjusted net income of ¥500 million or more or adjusted ROE of around 12%.

And also beyond that, we will continuously improve and evolve Integrated Group Management through global risk diversification and portfolio management including entry and exit to businesses. We will be achieving global top-tier level organic growth and expansion of synergy. By capturing inorganic growth opportunities such as M&A, we want to further expand our corporate value. Well, we will become beyond ¥500 billion and 12%, is still under consideration, right now we are thinking about what we want to become with humility. However, what we can say as of today is that some of the central pillars to that new stage will be to achieve global top level EPS growth and improving ROE and expand equity spread through disciplined capital management and further reduction of business related equities.

In thinking about the future state of Tokio Marine, how we respond to social issues such as climate change is an important point. Tokio Marine, as we have always been, we have to be purpose driven proactively addressing social issues, being of help to multi-stakeholders, and serving the responsibility so that through those initiatives, we have a chance to enhance our corporate value.

So on each of these three key points I have mentioned, I'm going to dive into more details. So let us move on to chapter one accelerated profit growth with confidence, please turn to Page 5. On this slide, we are showing the EPS growth with comparison to the peers. On the left is comparison to fiscal 2020 and on the right is a comparison to fiscal 2019, in order to exclude the noise of COVID impact in 2020, they were as high as 47% growth and 37% growth respectively.

However, fiscal 2021 profit does include one-off factors such as benign natural catastrophes, and lower loss ratio for auto insurance due to COVID-19 as well as capital gain in North America. Therefore, we think it's only fair to evaluate these by looking at the normalized numbers. If we do that, then as you can see on the upper side of the slide, an equivalent EPS growth would be year-on-year 15% growth, compared to pre-COVID times, it will be 18% growth. These levels of growth in EPS were achieved as a result of profit growth and disciplined capital management. Nevertheless, we will continue to do our best to achieve the global top class EPS growth.

Next, I'd like to talk about growth drivers for fiscal 2021 and what the ROE situation was like. Please turn to Page 6 and 7. On the left side of Page 6, we are showing the breakdown of adjusted net income by different business segments. It is obvious that Domestic Non-Life and International businesses were the growth drivers for the short. Mid-to-long term target of over ¥500 billion of profit was already achieved even on normalized basis. On the right, we are showing the trend of adjusted ROE. By improving the ROE year-by-year, we have achieved the mid-to-long term target even on the normalized basis already in ’21.

So for Domestic Non-Life and International businesses, both of which experienced significant profit growth in ’21, we would like to share with you the sustainability of their profit on Page 7. We have a waterfall chart on Page 7 to show you the movement of factors from ’20 to ’21. So if you look inside the profit growth divers, it was thanks to Domestic Fire line and rate increases and disciplined underwriting in International businesses. It was also helped by the revival of PHLY and TMK, who were struggling a little but they have turned around. Such expansion of insurance underwriting profit and bigger earnings, earnings generating competence or from underwriting activities is exactly what we were planning to do within the current mid-term plan. In that sense our underlying competency has been enhanced, and is also sustainable.

We will share with you some more details on growth drivers in the International business, please turn to Page 8. We're taking advantage of the current hard market and are expanding and strengthening our business lines that meet our profit objectives, mainly in Europe and the US and taking on additional risk. The left side of the slide shows an example of TMHCC where you can see that we are expanding and strengthening our business in various ways in Marine & Energy, including new renewable energy and professional lines.

In addition to expanding our business lines, we are also implementing rate increases on our existing lines. What is important in rate increases is to determine the loss-cost in a forward looking manner and increasing the rates sufficiently to meet it and not to drop the sales volume. On the right side of the slide are the rate increases results of TMHCC and PHLY. Although the business lines involved are different, I think you could see that both companies have achieved rate increases that have exceeded the market. This is because each group company is working together with a strong bottom focus mindset. And each group company is also collaborating with the other group companies to address its own market. In light of the current situation, we expect the firm rate increase environment to continue at least through fiscal year 2022.

Next, please turn to Page 9. Although US is currently experiencing economic inflation, social inflation may accelerate again as the economy picks up from COVID-19. As you may recall, PHLY has been proactive in addressing social inflation over the course of the past three years. Specifically, in 2019, we were one of the first to. In addition to the rate increases I just described by pushing forward with strengthening underwriting discipline, and promoting settlements, our resistance to social inflation has grown stronger. On top of that, PHLY achieved record profits in fiscal ’21. And under a new management structure in place, it may have returned to a sustainable profit growth trajectory.

Please, now turn to Page 10. As for TMK, since fiscal 2017, like the other Lloyds market players, it has suffered from market softening, severe natural catastrophes, or the subsequent COVID-19. TMK, has been working to transform its portfolio by significantly reducing catastrophe risk, and focusing on the lines of business where it has strength, and rigorously managing unprofitable lines, including exiting them and strengthening its reinsurance program to reduce volatility, and furthermore, transforming its culture to create sustainable fundamental value. It took us, indeed three years to achieve this and it was not easy, but under Chris's as well or Brad's leadership, we persevered and made sure we took the right steps.

It wasn't easy but as a result, we finally achieved a turnaround in fiscal ’21. I was actually seconded to NHK in the past, and was in charge of TMK, or [drawn] in 2017/18. And I was saying internally in our company that the TMK reform would be Project X. And I believe that this has been the case, I'm very happy and proud to be able to share with you today the revival of TMK. So what I wanted to say is that through the courage of each individual company and the collective strength of the Group, we were able to overcome one major challenge after another, and acquired the ability to generate sustainable profits.

Next, please turn to Page 12, recording our plans for fiscal ’22. Here from the left, we show EPS growth, adjusted net income, and adjusted ROE and the plans for fiscal year 2022. Organic growth alone, we expect growth of plus 9% and plus 5%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, achieving world class growth. Furthermore, for adjusted ROE, it will also be slightly lower at 12.5%, mainly due to the impact of the weaker yen on net assets, but will continue to be above 12%.

Next on Page 13, we have included a waterfall of profit increases or decreases to confirm the certainty of this profit growth. The growth drivers remain largely unchanged from fiscal ’21, rate increases and disciplined underwriting expansion in Domestic Fire and International markets, in addition to growth in a number of this new business opportunities, such as the JV with Caixa in Brazil, as well as Pure in the US. And we're also expecting income growth driven by the resulting increase in assets under management.

Now, let me explain a little bit more about some of the domestic and international growth drivers, please turn to Pages 14 and 15. First, we will turn around our Domestic Fire Insurance business which is in a constant loss position. Following October 2019, and January 2021, we will increase rates and revise our products in October of this year. At the same time in addition to working on disciplined underwriting, we will also upgrade our reinsurance strategy specifically.

There is a cycle in reinsurance rates, therefore, we will like to ensure that we have good cover but we will manage earnings coverage based on more economic rationality to further improve profitability. For our customers, it is better to have no accidents whatsoever. And even if there are, they should be minimized. We will focus on this area and as a new innovation, we would like to provide solid value both directly and indirectly in the fields of disaster prevention and mitigation. Through these highly assured efforts, we hope to achieve a steady return to profitability.

Although natural catastrophes are variable, I have been saying that we would achieve positive underwriting profit by the middle of the medium term plan, and ROR in two or three years from now. However, when we look at the ROR base, we cannot meet the cost of capital by this alone due to the large Nat Cat risk that fire insurance faces. Therefore, we also recognize that at least one more rate increase is necessary beyond this October. In any case, as I've been saying, since I took office, we will work hard to make fire insurance sustainable, which is very important for Japan, a country with great natural catastrophe risk, by providing thorough explanations to our customers, so they can be persuaded.

Turning to Page 15, we present the initiatives that will form the foundation for strengthening the profitability of the domestic P&C insurance business and the progress of these initiatives. By thoroughly utilizing digital technology, we will reduce internal administrative work by 20% to 30% by the end of 2026. This will amount to an annual reduction of ¥30 billion to ¥50 billion and we are making steady progress in our current efforts. We will also use the time saved here to improve the loss ratio in fire insurance, expand the top line in specialty insurance and in new areas where we are taking on challenges. We will also try to re-skill and allocate our resources to new areas that we face a challenge in. We will never let our Domestic business fall into a contractionary equilibrium and keep our combined ratio stable at a low level. We intend to build a lean and vibrant business.

Next, please turn to Page 16, where we talk about our International business. Looking at the North American high net-worth market and the South American mortgage market, in order to capture this high growth, we acquired Pure in 2020 and in 2021, we started a JV with Caixa Bank. As you can see, PMI is making steady progress. And so far, the growth has been as high as we had planned.

So now please turn to Page 17 for the last part of our growth drivers for fiscal 2022, which is the expansion of Delphi and investment income. Since the acquisition of Delphi in 2012, we have excelled in capturing investment opportunities. By leveraging this, we have been able to grow our income earnings in a stable and sustainable manner. The slide shows a breakdown of the earnings. But I hope you can see that the synergistic effect of the expansion of assets under management of the entire group backed by strong underwriting and Delphi's investment capability, which has consistently outperformed the index in a counter cyclical manner, regardless of the cycle, has resulted in a performance that is distinct from the market and difficult to imitate. We hope you will under -- and also for the first quarter of the fiscal year, we have been able to confirm that performance currently is doing well although the closing of the fiscal years differ.

So now on Page 18, we show the sources of Delphi's investment strength which has two main points. The first is that the investment source is long-term insurance liabilities with predictable cash flows, therefore, liquidity risk and short-term market fluctuations are acceptable. On the other hand, when the investment environment changes, as it has done in recent years, we were able to make flexible investment decisions. Secondly, we have a solid investment structure with highly reputable returns led by Don Sherman, the new Vice President of Holdings and Co-CIO since April. They are a team with extensive market networking, information gathering, analytical skills, and discernment, so to speak, and have experienced several market cycles and have produced stable returns.

On the other hand, as shown in the upper right corner of the slide, we have determined the appetite and boundary of credit risk. And we control them both appropriately including daily monitoring. For your reference, on Page 19, we are showing the ratio of risk assets and also that of the peers. Please take a look at them.

Next, I'd like to talk about the inorganic growth. Please turn to Page 20. For M&A, assuming that we can identify the intrinsic value of the target company, we select and execute only those deals with high prospective ROI contributing to enhancement of corporate value that come with synergy effect and risk diversification. Going forward, we will consider including ESG related criteria for companies when we try to identify potential targets.

Some update on the in and out situation of the business portfolio. We have newly established a local entity in Canada called Tokio Marine Canada, which will start its operation from next month. As for how we view the recent large scale M&A market environment, as I said in the very beginning, we do need patience. Of course, any time in history, a good company will also have a tantamount valuation attached. But even so, looking at valuation recently, they are over inflated. We need to do thorough market intelligence, always keep our eyes on the long list and shortlist, have a meaningful dialogue and build good relationships. After that, we have to patiently wait for the right opportunity to come across, and I believe, that is the discipline we need now.

On the other hand, there is some room to devote on type of M&A over companies who we know well already. On Page 21, we are showing the track record of bolt-ons. Know how is held by TMHCC, who has done over 60 cases of bolt-on M&As in the past and we’re horizontally spreading that capability across the Group. In ’21, Delphi acquired a company called SSL Standard Security Life doing paid family leave insurance business and they are already seeing some results than they originally expected. We have expectations for SSL to stably earn ¥ 2 billion to ¥ 3 billion profit each year. Bolt-on M&A is Tokio Marine Group's forte, we want to make it our forte and we are willing to contribute to continue to capture prime opportunities for actively going forward.

Moving on to Part Two, Dividend Growth and Capital Policy, please turn to Page 22. Once again, our shareholder return policy is basically through dividend payment and sustainably enhanced DPS in line with profit growth. On top of that, recently, we are achieving DPS growth with the addition of two drivers: they are, strong profit growth multiplied by a higher payout ratio. Specifically, we have not decided on the DPS returning for ’23 yet but the least payout ratio will be ¥300, which is going to be an increase by ¥45 year-on-year and it's going to become an 18% growth and that would make it 11 consecutive years of dividend hike.

For DPS on ’23, we have not decided on that yet. But at least payout will be raised to 50% and source of dividend payment uses five year average profit that means we will -- as we roll forward, the impacts of relatively low level profit years from 2018 to 2020, impacted by natural catastrophes and COVID-19 will become less prominent and exit from the five year average profit calculation. Needless to say, we can never relax about frequent occurrence of natural catastrophes and intensification of catastrophes but because moving average profit is expected to become bigger, I believe we will achieve both higher angle and higher confidence in dividend growth.

Regarding the adjustment of the capital level, as we show on Page 23, there is no change to our policy of capital adjustment done with discipline. In other words, if we meet some M&A or a growth investment/risk taking opportunities that are likely to contribute to enhancement of ROE, we will execute on those opportunities. However in case we are not fortunate with those lucrative opportunities, then it only sounds natural that we use the capital to do share buyback as our recent is ESR is ample, a 128%.

With that in mind for fiscal ’22, at this point in time, we -- to cover the full year, we have allocated ¥100 billion budget to do share buybacks to be used with flexibility. In a Board Meeting held last Friday, share repurchase approval for the initial ¥50 billion was giving us the first step in spending that budget. And so I believe we need to be allocating some budget for this and we need to be spending it with flexibility as things are uncertain.

On Page 24, we are sharing with you the track record of how we have been spending and utilizing capital so far. On the left of the slide is for the past five years and the right is the past 10 years. With discipline in place, we have utilized capital for business investment and shareholder return. And to say a little more, business investment is the policy that requires right timing. Under a period where we were not fortunately meeting the right opportunity, so you can see that we have increased shareholder return and as a result, we have seen steady enhancement of ROE.

Last section will be on the topic of High Quality Management which serve as the foundation in enhancing the angle and confidence of profit and dividend growth. There are six points which we think are especially important as a global insurer. Let me explain about each of these six points. Please turn to Page 28 and 29.

First point I wanted to convey to you is about our sustainability management. Since Tokio Marine’s founding, our purpose has been to protect our customers and society in times of need. With that purpose as a starting point, by contributing to and solving social issues and to the progress and evolution of society, we have also grown continuously together. Because we live in such fast changing and uncertain times, this purpose still serves as the starting point of our business, and will guide us as a compass. By moving ahead with this purpose in mind, we will not constrain the growth potential in an effort to push the envelope with ourselves by an imaginary limit or glass ceiling. By solving social issues as we execute our business, we want to be chosen and requested by customers and by local communities. Tokio Marine and society will keep on evolving even into the next century. That is the upward value creation spiral that we want to attain.

Please look at Page 30 and 31. Insurance business is a risk taking business in nature. Therefore, managing its own risk portfolio through ERM is important. Tokio Marine, since over 10 years ago, we have been spending the capital and funding created through self or business-related equities ¥3.4 trillion or ¥1.4 trillion over the course of 10 years and we've been using the funding to do M&A overseas. By doing so, we have been able to rebalance the risk portfolio with more international instruments risk which have less correlations with the domestic and online business risk.

While containing risk expansion and achieving profit growth at the same time, this is indeed a diversification of geographical lines of business and insurance products to base the risk diversification. In other words, we underwrite the various risks from different parts of the world under appropriate management. When something happens anywhere in the world, they all become our own matter. But we are doing this under appropriate management. For each case of business, we assume some accidents to occur when setting the underwriting conditions and arranging reinsurance in order to manage the entire portfolio. Therefore, on the Russian/ Ukrainian event, it may be too early to clearly talk about the outcome of today's situation, but at least as far as its impact to your financial results are concerned it will be limited.

Please turn to Page 32. EPS growth is achieved as a result of global risk diversification we have been executing so far. We are showing it in comparison to the peers. We are represented in blue. Here you can read that while we have contained volatility of EPS as shown on the right, we have been growing EPS as shown on the left.

And for ROE, if you look at Page 33, you can see the track record of the tangible ROE and its comparison relative to the positioning of the peers. Horizontal axis represents level of ROE and the vertical axis represents volatility of ROE. Tokio Marine has been enhancing on its capabilities in management and business so that gradually we can move towards the upper right quadrant on this chart. However, I am still not satisfied. Through a high quality management we are committed to further enhance our ROE and there is room that we still have to achieve further growth.

Here again, I would like to take a bird's eye view of our business, please turn to Page 34. Since the core of our business is now, insurance still, one may ask, are we a conglomerate? In the first place, however, we are an assurance group with strong standalone value in each of the regions we are in, and our regional insurance companies create more than standalone value through global synergies. In addition to the above, we will leverage our M&A execution capabilities which we have cultivated to seize growth opportunities for inorganic growth and incorporate them into the Group's integrated management. We believe that we have room for growth to expand our business into pre and post incident areas, not limited to claim payments, backed by a wealth of data and analytical capabilities. Thus, we believe that we can continue to realize a conglomerate premium based on our ability to build our business portfolio.

Let me dig a little deeper on Page 35. The slide shows our major locations on a map of a world you can see that in each region, we have increased our bottom line more than the market. And we have a large presence in markets that are profitable or expected to grow strongly in the future. In each region, we will continue to achieve top class top-class growth by serving our customers well and winning out.

Turning to Page 36, we present the status of synergies. We have generated $369 million in synergies in the past year, mainly in the four areas of revenue, investment, capital and cost. Of course, this is a record high. In the lower right hand corner of the slide you can see how revenue synergies are expanding year after year. The Group companies are proactively discussing synergies with each other with the support of Holdings these days and it is very encouraging to see this.

Turning to Page 37, we show the track record of the five overseas companies that have joined our Group through large scale M&As. All of them have achieved growth that has outpaced their markets since joining our Group. Their ROI is currently 12.1%. This is significantly higher than our cost of capital of 7%.

And then on Page 38, I mentioned this on the conglomerate premium slide but as an example of this expansion into pre and post incident areas, we introduce here the domestic initiatives for disaster prevention and mitigation. This is a field closely related to our company as a Non-Life Insurance company. Last November, we launched CORE, a disaster prevention consortium and 44 companies from a wide variety of industries have participated in it. This has started operations in a full-fledged manner since last month. With CORE as the engine, we plan to build a comprehensive solution business for disaster prevention and mitigation that will be a pillar of our earnings in 10 years. By utilizing the technology we have refined through our core insurance business, the data we have accumulated and the context we have made with each of our customers.

Other than disaster prevention and mitigation, we are also steadily working on concepts and preparations for new businesses in healthcare, renewable energy, cyber and other areas. When the time comes, I would like to give you an explanation about them, going forward. Global integrated group management is something that is a prerequisite to realize a conglomerate premium.

Please turn to Page 40. Since the insurance business is about underwriting risk, it's important to diversify risks globally. And if this is the case, management also needs to be global. It took us seven years to establish our unique global integrated group management. And now although we're still in the middle of the process, important management matters are decided and executed by combining global knowledge. In other words, there are no decisions or processes that are made solely by the Japanese. In this context, we have decided to appoint Don Sherman and Chris Williams as new Vice Presidents this year, seeking their participation and activities beyond overseas underwriting and asset management. This is important to nurture the next generation of global human resources with them, and to relay the baton of integrated group management. Also, Brad from TMK who successfully completed the turnaround was appointed as Executive Officer, and at the same time four non-Japanese nationals were appointed as deputy CxOs. We are now further evolving the integrated management of our groups.

As shown on the left side of Page 41. The successions of acquired companies are also on track. As shown on the right side of the page, we are also strengthening talent management at the next level of top management, and a next level of middle management, both in Japan and International to enhance the pool of talent who will be responsible for the future management of the Group. In this way, I believe that strengthening and exercising the inner muscles of business is becoming very important, especially in this age of VUCA.

And now talking about our goals with a further evolved integrated group, global group management structure, please turn to Page 42. We have achieved our mid to long term target of adjusted net income of over ¥500 billion and adjusted ROE of around 12%, ahead of schedule. We are currently considering what we want to achieve beyond this goal, but there are two things that we have decided. The first is to achieve world class EPS growth. And the second is to improve ROE and increase the equity spread through a disciplined capital policy and strengthen efforts to reduce strategic shareholdings.

The second is to improve ROE and increase equity spread through -- excuse me, regarding ROE inequity spread as shown on Page 43, through profitable growth, with cash flow and disciplined capital policy, we will continue to further increase ROE which we have been saying is at least 12% as we recognize that our cost of capital is still 7%, which is not easy to reduce. Nevertheless, we believe that we can and must improve the quality of our capital buy, for example, strengthening our efforts to reduce business related equities. Through these efforts, we would like to firmly achieve improvement of ROE and expansion of the equity spread.

Finally, please turn to Page 44. Solving social issues, especially climate change is an important issue for insurance companies. Some may view climate change as having a negative impact on insurance companies. However, we want to take this global issue, head on and play a firm role. Rather, we will like to respond proactively. As a company in the midst of risk, we believe that we must play a certain role in this situation. We would like to be proactive in our response. And we would like to translate this into an increase in corporate value. To this end, we will mitigate risks such as the intensification of natural catastrophes while seizing opportunities such as increased awareness of natural catastrophes and movement toward carbon neutrality and respond firmly to them.

In January of this year, we became the first Japanese insurance company to join the Net Zero Insurance Alliance, an international initiative. As the only Japanese company to be a founding member of the TCFD, We are committed to participating in the discussions and making active contribution to international rulemaking in the insurance industry towards the realization of decarbonized society while leveraging our knowledge and network and playing an active role in the discussion on the reality of Japan and the unique role that we should play. We will actively participate in this process. That is all I have to say.

I would like to reiterate that we will realize high quality management and achieve high EPS growth from two angles. And with this as a background, we would like to return high dividend growth and high total shareholder return to the equities market. We would like to ask you for your ongoing support. Thank you for your kind attention.

Thank you, Mr. Komiya. So now we would like to receive questions from the floor. [Operator Instructions]. Due to the time constraints, we may not be able to answer all of the questions, in which case, IR group will be responding. And we will be getting back to you with your question at a later date. So, now we would like to receive questions from the floor. From SMBC Nikko, Mr. Muraki, please?

Masao Muraki

My name is Muraki from SMBC. You are very conscious of the global peers and you're presented with that consciousness. I have two questions, the first question is about Project X. If I look at Page 9 and Page 10, you introduced Philadelphia and Kiln and how they have turned around from 2019 to 2020, how they have decelerated, and then they have turned around. So what have you learned from this turnaround experience? Right now we are going through inflation, there is war going on, which is another risk in the world but once again, when PHLY or Kiln, for them to avoid once again the deterioration of the earnings, what have you learned from this turned around? And other than those two companies, among the P&C subsidiaries you have, I'm sure you have some lines of business or maybe groups of customers who are less profitable. And any learnings that you have learned to that you can spread horizontally across the Group to be applicable to those group companies?

The second question is that then if you go to Page 92, there is a skill matrix of the outside board members and we do have Mitachi-san with us today at the venue who is an Outside Director. We have had consultants and you have looked at how companies are managed at different companies and looking at Tokio Marine, how they make decisions, looking at the faces who sits among the executive management team, how do you evaluate them? And also when they take in the -- acquire the company's management and do integrated group management, in order to become a global top player for managing the company and also in your organization, any issues that you can identify at this point in time for you to become a true global player? Thank you.

Satoru Komiya

So on your first question, I'm going to answer you very briefly. And then I'm going to turn to Harashima-san to provide you with more answer. PHLY and Kiln, I was in charge of those companies and looking back, they were successful companies in the past. And because they were successful, they always go back to how successful they are and sometimes they are overconfident. In that sense, when the environment changes rapidly, sometimes they cannot really catch up with the changing environment. What I have learned from the experience is that as we do group integrated the management, and depending on the business environment, we have to be sharing, and we have to be communicating. So, for example, there is a committee like IEC where we talk about the each Group company and also GRSC, where we talk about underwriting. And so this is the group integrated management where we need to be looking at GCs with different perspective and with different intelligence and then we learn more by doing so. And I have learned that the such exercise is very important for us. Harashima-san, do you have anything you can add to this?

Akira Harashima

Muraki-san, thank you for your question. What I have learned? The first is that the early detection, I thought was very important because as long as we identify the problems at early stage, we can start responding quickly. And then after that, we need to be proactive in applying measures to remedy the situation. The third thing is that we need to be bold in doing some -- applying some changes. The fourth point is that not just looking at the results, but we also need to look at the process and do the regular monitoring of what we are doing. So I will give you some specific examples. If you go to Page 9, this is a page for PHLY and if you look at the left, there are measures that we have taken for PHLY.

As Komiya-san explained earlier, on the very bottom, in 2019, we have done the additional provisioning of the reserve for the past years. And this was quite shocking, however, because we did this, and also if you go above, we have done three additional measures one after another. And because of these measures were taken, in 2021, it leads to the record high profit. And then if you go to Page 10, this is for TMK. TMK was done in a similar manner. If you look at the left, these are the measures we have taken for TMK. And when the profitability started to decline for TMK, we have taken these measures one after another. Within that there is like great changes that was added to the portfolio, so portfolio change, strengthening of the management team, so these are some of the bold measures that we have taken to turn around TMK, which led to the fruits of our labor.

As I mentioned earlier, we have to be monitoring the process along the way. But something like this could happen anytime, anywhere. And so we need to have -- you need to be highly sensible to the risk of situation as we monitor other Group companies. We have a similar story for the Domestic companies. Because we have an integrated management and we have different functional teams and we have Chief Officers for different areas of business. As we do that, from each Chief Officers, there's support, there's monitoring, being extended. And that's how we identify problems at early stage, if there are any problems, and then we pick and choose the best measures to be taken.

Takashi Mitachi

So I’d like to move on to the second question. This is Mitachi speaking. About the Outside Board Member, how I view Tokio Marine? To be very frank, Tokio Marine, compared to when I was outside of Tokio Marine including Board Member Meeting discussions and also decision making, it's very bold, and it's very liberal. And people are very candid and outspoken. And I was quite surprised. On top of that, based on my experience in the past few years, some of the things that we have done, they have been done. One of the biggest things that was done is that the perspective is now with the global peers. And so including the Board of Management, as we discuss the business among the management, they always have a global view and the global peer view. And that really changes how they look at the business in the world. M&A, they have achieved growth outside of Japan. If you look into it, divestiture and so exiting something from the portfolio, they have become more proactive or aggressive in doing that, and that's a positive change. I believe among the Japanese companies, they have the best practice in this area. Personally, I come from a consultation firm. And I have been a member of the Global Management Team and I have made decision making. In doing that there was a lot of ¥1 trillion company, so we were a lot smaller, but based on that experience, the elements that they want to be adding and it's doing well.

However, the issues or concerns I have for Tokio Marine, including myself, next generation to do integrated group management to become a global company, that means that they all need to become global senior management. Many Japanese companies in terms of sales and capital and locations they have globalized, but they have not really seen a model where they have successfully become global in terms of the makeup of the senior management team. So how do we do that? Well, it was presented earlier by Komiya-san that initially they buy companies with good management team. But then how do we do that in the next generation and also at the holdings level decision making, how do they come into -- how do the global people come into that stage? And so it's experimental but we are adding the Vice Presidents, as mentioned. And also in the Board Meeting, we have spoken to the international members directly and we have done a Q&A in that. And so success in planning is not just on paper, but it's really about the how do we utilize these people? And then, lastly, the management who were nurtured and developed in Japan, and how do they become the next generation of global management. And if we see more talent from Japan, in that arena, I will be delighted. And so this is one area, I'm sure that we will continue to try.

Taizou Ishiguro

If you may add something to this?

Masao Muraki

With the integrated global management, when you make decisions, doesn't it take longer? Isn't there a side effect that it takes longer, because it involves so many companies. Of course, if you just try to make a decision among Japanese people just in Tokyo, that's still time consuming, but then even more, you're evolving more companies. And so don't you see some negative side effects because you have become so global?

Satoru Komiya

Since I become CEO, well, in a little while it's become, it'll be my third year. On global level, Chris, Don, and other senior members of the global GCs, we take in their comment. And then, among the top management, we thrash out the direction that we want to pursue. And I think that's a quicker way to do it because sometimes we try to make decisions from the bottom up. But then in identifying problems, introducing hypothesis, suggesting a direction that's pretty much done in the faces that you see on the screen now or even in a smaller group, and we execute the process among those members. And I think it's a quick way to be doing the decision making. Thank you.

Taizou Ishiguro

Any other questions? Watanabe-san from Daiwa Securities? I will bring a mic to you.

Kazuki Watanabe

I'm Watanabe. I have two questions. First is on Page 17, about Delphi and the source of its competitive advantage, as well as its sustainability. You talked about the two angles. And you were saying that the investment capabilities of Delphi is key and they have discerning skills, what's different from other companies? And you were talking about always outperforming the index, as AUM continues to expand, will they be able to sustain their capabilities? Secondly, I also have a question towards Mr. Mitachi, the Outside Director. At the Board Meeting and the discussions you have, how are the feedback from the capital markets being reflected? Those are my two questions. Thank you.

Satoru Komiya

Thank you for your question. In the presentation, we were talking about the source of profits in Delphi. I gave an explanation already. So our CIO, Mr. Endo in charge of investment management will talk about the discerning skills and capabilities that Delphi has because the size of the AUM is rising, will they be able to sustainably grow? That will be the focal area that he will add some comments on. Mr. Endo over to you.

Yoshinari Endo

Thank you very much for your comment. As we show on the slide, there are two strengths of Delphi. So, it manages long term money, which is a positive, liquidity risk can be taken on to a certain extent. So, it can be held until maturity from that point of view, which is intrinsically a strength and also they are able to -- they have -- they are discerning and they are able to repeat the performance that they have realized in the past. Whether it be COVID or the Lehman crisis, and the Delphi team has experienced a variety of cycles and they have been able to still generate steady performance. So they have a good track record and experience. They also have a vast network. So they're able to collect good information and run good analysis. And depending on the environment they're in, they're able to flexibly build a portfolio.

Another thing, one focus area is CLOs, for example, or CRE loans and private loans. So loan assets are an area of focus. And it's an investment that can be repeatable, which is also contributing to good earnings. So that's one thing. Another thing is -- another feature of their investment capabilities is they have in house and out of house or outsourced investments. So, they have both, internally, they test some things and sometimes they may outsource a portion of the assets. And also, sometimes they may have been successful with outsourcing, which they may decide to internalize. So the -- it goes both ways. So in the financial market, whether it's sustainable or not, is key. Inside the team, we have been seeing good nurturing of teams and ever since we made the acquisition of Delphi, we have been seeing that the expertise in the team has been well succeeded. And we also have been dispatching some experts. And there's about eight Japanese experts at Delphi as well. And we would like to ensure that we could succeed expertise through the local team, as well as the expert team. So that's what we've been working on. That's all from me. Thank you.

Satoru Komiya

So the organization itself is being expanded. And it's about word of mouth as well. High reputation leads to another deal. Yes, locally, it's called Smart Money. So I said that they do some outsourcing. And they outsource to about 30 managers, and they talk to one another on a daily basis. And I think that's one of the sources that makes Delphi discerning. And if there's an opportunity, people from the outside will call upon Delphi because they know their reputation. So their reputation is being amplified from that point of view.

Taizou Ishiguro

Okay, Mr. Mitachi, what about the capital markets feedback?

Takashi Mitachi

Yes. That's one of the important role that Outside Directors like ourselves play on the Board. From the execution side, in April as well as in October, twice a year, they give an update of what the capital markets are saying, Not only that, we read analyst reports, we try to get them as much as possible. And what's most important is when it comes to capital levels, or when we're talking about plans, it's a matter of how it’s communicated and we have a deep discussion around this. Because last year, I don't know if it's good to say or not, there may have been some communication that didn't go through that well. So we were discussing how it should be communicated this year. So we were able to have clear cut discussions at the Board level, regardless of the skill matrix, whether it be the directors or the auditors, there are some people who are deeply involved in the capital markets, where some people just look at it from an analytical point of view. But in any case, communication is important. And we really need to have a discussion to see whether the communication is conveyed in a good manner. Thank you,

Taizou Ishiguro

Sato-san from Mizuho, please?

Koki Sato

Thank you. My name is Sato from Mizuho Securities. I have two questions for you. The first question is that if you go to a Page 80, I think you're showing the topic here. This is the trend of ESR. This time around, as you indicate here, the spread is widening and that's because of the macroeconomy. But then due to the expansion of the business, you're seeing increase in risk. So in six months, I think there was some increase in risk due to the expansion of business. And what I wanted to know is that going forward, as you continue to grow your business, would you be tolerant with the risk amount increase or at some point in time, would you be controlling your pace of growth? Do you need to be doing that? Because you have increased ¥400 billion of risk in six months and so what is your plan for expanding the risk amount of further as you grow the business?

The second question is about your International business, your target for an International business in a sound manner. I wonder if you are setting a challenging enough of a target for your overseas business. If you go to Page 72, you are showing your plan for this term, especially for the three companies in North America. I know that there are many incidental factors about on local currency basis, this time three companies, they are flattish in terms of their business unit profit. And last year, at the beginning of the fiscal year, your forecast was low to begin with, and then there was upside. So what will be the appropriate incentives to be giving to the company management and I wonder if the targets are set in a way that justifies the incentives given to the management especially what you are projecting for this fiscal year? What were the thinking in setting these targets for the overseas entities for this year?

Satoru Komiya

Thank you for your question. On the first point, I’d like to talk and then I will switch over to our CFO. And then on the second point, I would like to ask Mr. Harashima, the Vice President to give you the answer.

So, on the first point, first as an overview, Tokio Marine Group, the ROE expansion will be the room that we have still to grow ROE improvement. So achieving capital efficiency is what we are doing, there is nominator and denominator. And qualitatively I know that they are more roles to be played by Tokio Marine including resolving social issues. We have many more things that we need to be doing that resolve those social problems in order to contribute to the world. And so with that assumption in place, we still need to be enhancing ROE and for the profit growth which is the denominator part of the equation, we have talked about 2% growth strategy in the mid-term plan. And so for domestic P&C, improving profit, efficient operation, expanding underwriting, we can still do that for the International business. Because there is hardening of the market taking place, we will continue to increase rates and there has to be an expansion of risk taking for the International business. Or in the new business areas, we need to be exploring for new areas and for sustainability we always need to be exploring and expanding into new businesses and starting up new businesses. For the denominator part of the formula, risk diversification is one, reducing risk is another, and also very stringent interest control is also another. And so through expansion in the International business, there is further risk of diversification to take place. At the same time, we will be reducing risk itself, including business related equities and for credit risk, we will be doing risk control. And so these all need to be done in order to give more room for ROE to get even higher.

So now I'd like to move on to the CFO and CFO will answer your question.

Kenji Okada

Thank you for your question. For myself, I'd like to add a few points. So as you say, this time looking at the ESR, changes in the ESR due to the widening of the credit spread, etc., those market changes as well as the underwriting exposure as well as investment assets increase and these are the reason for the increase in risk amount. And for the underwriting exposure and investment asset expansion, these were all within the target range and these are the additional risk taking that we have intentionally done. And so as long as it generates profit, and as long as it generates the increase in net asset value, it should be fine. And so we start with the risk taking and then it becomes profit, and then that leads to an asset value growth and that's how we balance the ESR. In the target -- within the target range, we're still in the higher end of the target range. And so of course, one by one, we set the boundary and then we do the risk control but we want to be maintaining ESR and also enhancement of corporate value. That concludes my answer to your question.

Satoru Komiya

Volatility has to be contained, and then raising ROE, that's what we are doing both on denominator and the nominator side and there's more we can do with that effort. On the second point about the International business, and how we are setting the target for the International business, and also how we are remunerating the management, Harashima-san, can you please answer the question?

Akira Harashima

This is Harashima speaking. Sato-san, thank you very much for your question. So if you go to Page 62, I just want to start with the overall view. And as written here, in 2021, excluding one-off factors, we saw 24% growth, and then from ’22 projections versus ’21, CAGR of 15% versus 2020. And in the mid-term plan, the overall target they were given in the mid-term plan is 9% growth. And so against the 9% target, we are planning to achieve 15% growth in ’22 versus ’20. In the final year of the mid-term plan, which is ’23, the target is that in 20 -- we have already -- we are aiming to achieve the mid-term plan target already in 2022. And so as the pace of progress against the mid-term plan, we are outpacing the original plan. If you go on to Page 63, in the current mid-term plan, the biggest issue we have is that we want to be expanding on the underwriting profit. In ’21, the actual was about the positive ¥14 billion, ’22 versus ’20, we are expecting ¥35 billion, and so we are seeing a steady increase of the underwriting profit. So we are very conscious of achieving growth in setting the targets.

So this is the overall view. And then going on to the North American three group companies, the first point is that the for the three companies in ’21, they have all recorded the highest profit in history. And then we only need to be looking at ’22 relative to what they have already achieved in ’21. And if you go to Page 72, the numbers you see here, for ’21 for one-off factors, we have not adjusted for the one-off factors and so one-off factors are included. And we need to be mindful of those one-off factors as we evaluate, or how much stretched the ’22 projections are. For example, for PHLY, ’21 because of the reversal of reserve, a lot of that took place. But then ’22, we have not included the reserve factor for cat fund in ’21. In Texas, there was a cold storm and there was a lot of loss being booked due to natural catastrophe. So in ’22, there's going to be additional provisioning or there was provisioning to the cat fund in ’22. And so if you adjust for that, our target is still to achieve a 9% growth.

For Delphi for realized gain and loss, Delphi does include for ’21 but then we have set the projections we had included in TMHCC, with a similar manner, we have adjusted the full, the one-off factors for ’21 and then set the target for ’22. And so from our point of view, these are already stretched the targets that we have given to those three companies. And appropriate incentives and are these targets, enough to justify the incentives? We are very mindful of the balance. When we create a business plan, we have a strategic dialogue or planning dialogue, which we have with the overseas members. Chris and I, the Co-Head talks to the Presidents of each entity and set the target for the following year. And we make sure that we to give them a reasonable amount of stretch to their plans.

Satoru Komiya

And how we regard growth, we have a basic rule, which is that we do. We are a bottom line oriented company, second is that we want to be reducing volatility, the third is stable and sustainable profit growth must be achieved. And so according to the three rules, we make sure that we give them appropriate targets each fiscal year. For International business, we want to be raising, ROE, low volatility, and also profit growth while we reduce volatility, that's still the policy. So in terms of the level of goals or targets, that was as Harashima-san explained, and also every time before we set a goal, or we have a very thorough discussion, make sure we factor in all the changes in the environment and then they're commit -- there's a strong commitment to achieving whatever the numbers that they are giving.

Insurance is a cyclical business. In the past few years, we have much experience and within the Group, we have been enhancing the synergy and we now have a bigger competency, we now have a better underwriting capability, etc. But because we live in such an uncertain times, being bottom oriented is something we want to keep. And to do that we need to be disciplined with underwriting, risk selection, pricing, setting the right value, insurance value, having the right judgment over these elements that make up insurance business becomes ever more important.

Koki Sato

I could feel that you're responding to this very seriously, and I believe that you are giving them a sound and stretched target. So, thank you.

Taizou Ishiguro

Anyone else? Nagasaka-san from Morgan Stanley.

Mia Nagasaka

I am Nagasaka from Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities. In the presentation today, you were talking about ESG and climate change. In this part, you talked about the affinity with your business and that you will be focusing on this area as a top runner, I understood that well. So my question is, up until now, when it comes to insurance companies, institutional investors and you will be engaging in this, so what are the progresses you are -- are you making when you look at insurance company, institutional investors as well as the global community, the three angles? And you were also talking about top line growth of more than ¥100 billion, is there any upside potential to this? And also not only provisioning insurance products, but data provision through consulting, what are the business opportunities that you are considering? Thank you.

From the three perspectives that you mentioned, what do you mean by that? For on IRD, related to climate change, you were saying, as an institutional investor as an insurance company as well as a global company, you would like to be the top runner in this space. I think you said that before. So from that perspective, how do you assess yourself?

Satoru Komiya

Well, for climate change, our large way of thinking is our Group, of course, when you look at CO2 emissions and divestments, eight years in a row, we have been carbon neutral. And of course, there's a lot of debate around that as to how you measure it but we have been engaging in such efforts. But we are trying to reinforce sustainable management of the company. And last year in April, we have created a Sustainable Committee and we have created a CSUO, and we are trying to make our efforts global in scale, that's what we've been doing in the past year. And in September 2020, we talked about our thoughts around climate change. And in December, we refined it and did an update on it and made an announcement. When you look back at the past year, what I felt was really important was divesting is important, but transitioning to a sustainable society. As we are in this trend as an insurer, in light of this trend, this global trend, it's a matter of how we contribute. Meaning that will be through insurance products provision as well as the promotion of renewable energy, we need to think about what kind of role we can fulfill. So that's what we put emphasis on. Regarding climate change measures, in the past 12 months when it comes to the PDCA cycle or targets, and a framework and making disclosures around it, we've been communicating with various stakeholders, including investors. And I think in the past 12 months, we have been able to create a good framework for this.

And for insurance underwriting as well, as well as investment management too, for renewable energy funds, we have been planning to establish a fund. And for impact investments, we have been setting targets around it and sharing it. So looking back at the past year, we have set forth our vision and created a PDCA framework, set up targets. We will spin the cycle and we'll communicate our progress. And we have been able to establish the cycle although we are still in the middle of this process. So secondly, for a specialty insurance and ¥100 billion rise in revenue, as well as other key businesses, and so forth and the opportunity there in consulting, first of all talking about opportunities in Japan domestically, I think Mr. Wada should refer to that an then after Mr. Hirose will follow up.

Kiyoshi Wada

From Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, thank you very much, Ms. Nagasaka. So let me talk about specialty insurance. First of all, as you know, at Tokio Marine, we would like to protect our customers in time of need. So that is our purpose. So from our point of view, what we want to do is to support customers in times of need, and what we need to do is in the insurance business, we need to expand into the risk area, and also pre and post incidents. We need to offer more assurance but that’s the area we would like to expand more of business-wise. So we believe it's critical to expand into these spaces. So central to that would be specialty insurance, we believe.

And last year, I think we talked about this, there are four focal core themes that we have specified, which we are currently working on which are: healthcare and supporting SMEs, green transformation, and cyber. These are the four core themes we have specified, so that we can offer new values to our customers. And during the course of the mid-term plan, we will like to grow top line by ¥100 billion through specialty insurance. For the first year, as you can see in the presentation, we are -- we were able to record ¥15 billion higher top line but we will be adding a further ¥45 billion. So it'll be plus ¥60 billion versus 2020.

That's what we are striving to reach. And if possible, in three year’s time, we should be able to achieve ¥100 billion target and we hope that we can exceed ¥100 billion. So does that answer your question for specialty insurance?

Satoru Komiya

Okay, then, Mr. Hirose, would you like to follow up?

Shinichi Hirose

Yes, this is Hirose, thank you for your question. Like was explained for the ¥100 billion for specialty insurance, we are currently making progress in line with our expectations. And we believe that we can also upgrade this. We're in year one but for the four core themes, mainly, we have been able to build a good foundation. Foundation meaning that there are two things to this. One is, internally, how we are organized. We have set up a project team and for each of the social challenges, we have set up dedicated departments. And now we are better organized on a company wide basis and for SME support measures in providing value to them, we're creating a platform which we call body plus borrowing the power of digitalization. Having contact points with SMEs, we are trying to offer value in various ways. We have been able to accumulate a lot of contacts now, including e-mail addresses, we would like to start offering proposals. And we believe that we can also take a data driven approach due to the foundation we've been building. So that's one aspect.

Secondly, risks are diversifying considerably. And we are feeling higher needs from customers, especially in the area of cyber. There are a lot of cyber related deals right now. And for the first time in the industry, we have a 24/7, 365 day, Contact Center who can support our customers when an incident occurs. And there are a lot of inquiries around this. And we have been able to be of help. Of course, we'll need to make some reinforcements going forward but the expansion of the market has been greater than we've expected. So we'll be aiming for ¥100 billion growth but hopefully, we'll be able to increase it higher than that. And also for consulting and fee business opportunities that you referred to, we have Tokio dR, a affiliated company that leverages digital technology and offering various services and TCFD consulting can be offered and Scope 3 emission tracking advice can be offered through this entity. Once again, we've been getting a lot of inquiries and sometimes we'll have to decline because the needs are so strong. But in any case, we would like to make efforts even more so that we can respond to customer needs. So that we can generate a good fee business and solve social issues and be of help at the same time. That's all from me.

Satoru Komiya

So from the CDO, do you have anything about the insurance area? In a non-specialty insurance area, we're in the peripheral areas regarding fee opportunities, or something beyond that, about disaster prevention and mitigation?

Masashi Namatame

Well, this is Namatame speaking. Thank you for your question, Nagasaka-san. Regarding your question about the fee business, on top of our core insurance business in various ways, we are trying to expand the insurance segment we are in and we would like to be proactive on that front and exploring. And we would like to inch for digital capabilities. It is most needed in the area of disaster prevention and mitigation. So that is the area we would like to expand and 14 companies started to have discussions in detail since November last year. And many corporations ever since have been signing up. And now we are working together with 44 companies. And there was a press release on April the 20th and we talked about five specific business areas and projects. For example, remote sensing, detecting risks, all hazard maps to assess risk or real time hazard maps which on-site will enable the detection of risk. Without question, this will be a benefit to customers. And we believe this will be able to reinforce the reason why we exist. As Mr. Hirose explained about TdR, TdR also plays an important role. Risk consulting is what they've been engaged in. And we believe what we're trying to do will generate synergies, and we'll be able to therefore enhance our capabilities. Thank you very much.

Satoru Komiya

So we're engaging in various measures. Does that answer your question?

Mia Nagasaka

Yes. Thank you.

Taizou Ishiguro

It's 5:30 now, we still have more questions. So from the floor, so Mr. Niwa from Citi, please.

Koichi Niwa

My name is Niwa from Citi. Please let me know, if you go to Page 34, the conglomerate premium, exercise of the conglomerate premium, because well this is more based on my long term interest. And on the right hand side, the breakthroughs, what are the breakthrough that you're expecting to see. So based on my understanding global strategy, or the US strategy worked well and then as you have explained in full details, it looks like that success is going to continue. And then the global peers versus the peers, it looks like you are going to be catching up with them. And then beyond that, what would you do? That is my interest. So in terms of market capital, within the insurance sector, there is a Chinese company at the very top. And then there are brokers who are also in the top tier. And as you all would say, in the developed markets, and also technology, they are a threat to you. And I'm sure they have some value in the market too. So traditional and authentic insurance companies, I know that you belong to that group. But then if there is a breakthrough for what Tokio Marine will be in the future, what would that be for you? What is your breakthrough?

Satoru Komiya

So broadly speaking, our future vision or maybe our blueprint for the future, I hope, what I'm going to say answers your question. So which way do we go? We need to be realizing on the purpose. We always need to go back to the purpose, always understanding the purpose. So we have to do group integrated management, that is our strength and we need to be polishing the integrated group management for what purpose? It's in order to diversify the business portfolio in terms of lines of business, in terms of different areas of business, and also geography. And maybe in terms of the time allocation, we need to be accelerating the process for diversification. So first and foremost, improving the profitability of the insurance, underwriting business is the first so that we will not to be much behind the global peers. And then we want to seek for the opportunities to capture any change. And then if there is a chance, if it's disciplined, and if there is a risk return profile, that's what we want, then we will also consider M&A. At each group company level, we need to be strengthening their existing businesses and do bolt-on type of M&A that is being done under the plan that each of them have.

Beyond that, we want to be providing safety and security and become a solution partner and solution provider for the entire society. That's what we want to become. As you see on Page 34, new markets, new approach, and areas of insurance has to get expanded so that we realize our purpose. And also we are there for the sake of our customers, because in case some incidents happen, of course, we need to be there, but then they don't want to see any accidents or misfortunes hitting them. And so we need to help them mitigate that risk. And so the area covered by insurance business can get expanded. And also disaster prevention, cyber data, etc., maybe the pillars of the future business, and also something to augment the current the business can be developed and that will be done centering around Tokio Marine Holdings. Because it's so uncertain, we need to be changing together with the environment and we need to be strengthening certain areas. At the same time, we also need to be exploring and seeking for new areas, improve the hypothesis as we move into new areas and expand the business portfolio. So that's what we need to be doing first. And then on top of that, what will be the scale of the company on global scale, etc., that would only follow afterwards. What we have to do all the time is the efficient use of capital so that we reduce the volatility and enhance ROE, this is a point that we have to always maintain as we move forward. I hope that answered your question. Thank you.

Taizou Ishiguro

Okada-san from UBS, we have your hand, please?

Taiki Okada

I'm from UBS Securities. My name is Okada, I have two questions. First is on business related equities, the second is about fire insurance. For business related equities, and accelerating -- the chance of accelerating your divestments, [MFG], they have raised their mid-term planet target, although it's a different company. So regarding the possibility of yourself, and what is your view? That's the first question. Secondly, how do you assess the current situation of fire insurance relative to what you were planning for in the mid-term plan? And net premiums written for the New Year, it seems that growth rates are stronger than your peers, expectation wise. Also, are you going to do a product revision in October this year? What kind of product revision is going to lead to better profitability? [Indiscernible] there is a minimum. There is a minimum area size in restoration but what are your thoughts around this?

Satoru Komiya

So around the acceleration of the sales of business related equities, our CFO will explain, and for fire insurance, and profitability improvement, and how it compares against mid-term plan, as well as how we assess it are Mr. Hosojima will explain.

Kenji Okada

Thank you, for your question. More than ¥300 billion of sales is our plan in the mid-term plan. And for last fiscal year, we were able to achieve ¥117 billion. And for fiscal ‘22, we are going to steadily make progress, that's our plan. Also for solving social issues, to fulfill this purpose and we'll also need to be able to face new risks as well as natural catastrophes. And also from a risk appetite point of view, we will need to reduce business related equities even further, so that we can allocate the capital we gain into other areas. That is why the corporate governance, basic policy has been revised, so that we could reduce, and we would like to reinforce our efforts to reduce business related equities. Therefore, there is a possibility of accelerating it. And we would like to pursue what kind of options we have. So we have revised our corporate governance policy. So that really reflects our determination. And based on the new policy and accelerating the sales of business related equities. It's basically the talks we have with the counterparties. It means that we're accelerating the pace of the negotiations we have so it's a matter of how far we can go with that in reducing business related equities. So we are basically having a dialogue right now. So in the next six months, or in the next 12 months, we will be engaging in these efforts and based off that, we may be able to communicate our policies accordingly in the future. And when the time comes, we would like to share it with you.

Taizou Ishiguro

So Mr. Hosojima?

Eiichi Hosojima

For fire insurance, in October 2019 and ’21 January, and this year in October, for a better profitability, we did do rate increases, and we will do rate increases. So this will be on Page 14 of the presentation. So, for profitability improvement, it's not just through rate increases, but we have been taking comprehensive measures so that we can do disciplined underwriting and prevention of incidents and for those customers who have faced incidents, the responses we take, as well as the retention policy. So the measures we have been implementing is comprehensive in improving the profitability. So for the mid-term plan, we have been able to make improvements that exceed our expectations in the mid-term plan. Originally, when we created the mid-term plan, in the latter half of the mid-term plan, we were expecting profitability to be in line with capital cost.

So that was our initial expectation but now we believe we could reach this level earlier than expected. But for fire insurance profitability improvement, it's still midway and like Mr. Komiya explained in the presentation, in October ’22 of this year, we are going to make a revision, but we may need another round beyond that. But in any case, we would like to implement comprehensive measures, so that the business can be profitable compared to capital cost. For the revisions in October ’22, on top of rate increases, setting up the minimum immunity level as well as the period of the insurance covered, 10 years in the past, but by reducing that to five, for example, we will like to also benefit from profits, the [indiscernible] improvements. So those are the things we are considering. But in any case, we will be taking comprehensive measures in order to improve the profitability.

So, for rate revisions or the product details, or revisions around underwriting, we will be making progress on that, we'll be working on it. And when there is an incident, we will like to ensure that we can make swift claims payments by implementing technology. So, we will be accelerating efforts on that front as well. Also, as Mr. Namatame mentioned earlier, evacuation information or natural catastrophe information from the local governments are being provisioned, but we would like to also play a role in that. So it's going to be basically comprehensive efforts that will be made compared to the mid-term plan or we believe that, like we've been communicating from several years ago, we have been making good progress on improving the fire insurance business.

Taizou Ishiguro

Now we would like to move on to a question from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Ms. Tsujino, through telephone, she's here.

Natsumu Tsujino

Thank you for the opportunity. ESR and shareholder return. So your profit is expanding, and your net asset is not going up as much. But against that backdrop, your ESR has come down and credit spread is likely to expand. And so I think there's going to be a downward pressure, but then if you look into the content of ESR, the operational risk has increased by ¥100 billion. And so you are taking more exposure and there is natural catastrophe which has increased a little bit, other than that, you have a conservative stance. So you have adequate buffer, however, in order to grow, the image of the bolt-on acquisition that we have had will change. Probably you need bigger bolt-on and you need to be doing it more frequently because your profit level is going to go up and EPS growth rate you will not be able to maintain. You might not be thinking about it now but to do large M&A what we term as large might become bigger than what you used to think. And so then that requires you to think about funding. You said that the EPS growth rate, you are going to be outperforming the peers. So, and you have also talked about the capital efficiency and so if you do more buyback, that can be enhanced?

And I agree with that, but then buyback is around ¥100 billion. It's continued for three consecutive years with over ¥100 billion per year. And so you need to be just amplifying all the numbers and what is your thinking amidst this environment.

Satoru Komiya

So that was the end of your question? May I -- may we answer what you just asked?

Natsumu Tsujino

Yes, please.

Satoru Komiya

Okay, thank you for your question through telephone. So, from various perspectives, we are trying to reduce volatility, enhance ROE and EPS. Versus peers, we don't want to be so behind so we want to continue to grow EPS. And that's what we need to be conveying to the market participants and to investors and to meet their expectation towards Tokio Marine. And so it's a comprehensive exercise that we constantly need to be doing that will be the ultimate answer from Okada-san, our CFO, he will be adding more to it. But the relationship to the buyback you, that was part of your question. And so, shareholder return, from that perspective, shareholder return is going to be done through a dividend payment in line with profit growth and dividend should also grow together with profit growth. And then on top of that, for capital level adjustment, it will be a decision to be made from time to time, we refer to the level of ESR. ESR will not be the only factor but then we look at the pipeline for potential M&A, we look at the market situation, the financial market situation, etc. And these are the different factors that we need to be looking at comprehensively. The level of profit that we can forecast as of today, and also the accumulation of capital, and also any changes to happening with the risk factors, make sure that there is no major change to those and make the ultimate decision.

Right now, we have allocated ¥100 billion, we will be using up that amount in a flexible manner. But then if the future becomes really uncertain, we have just allocated ¥100 billion for now. And then as we move forward, we look at the various factors. And we'll be making decisions from time to time due to maybe a great financial crisis or natural catastrophes, that's a different story, because that's a devastating scenario. But in the middle of the year, we look at the ESR situation, when we have a bit of visibility to the future course, then we might be adding more to this ¥100 billion. If everything goes well and if there is no chance for major business investment or and do we have and if not, then looking at the market situation, if we have any cushion to the capital, then we will once again come back to it and consider how we can use it. Maybe from the CFO, if you have anything to add to this please?

Kenji Okada

There isn't much to be added from my side. As Mr. Komiya said, our adjustment of the capital level is just an adjustment and so, we are constantly looking for new bolt-on M&A opportunities or new risk taking. So, growth strategy is the priority. Last year the bolt-on, the money that would -- the bolt on acquisition budget was to be paid out of the same budget as the share buyback but we decided not to do that from this year and so, we will continue looking for bolt-on acquisitions. As for share buyback, we will be looking at the decision from time to time, looking at the M&A pipeline, business environment, etc. and also ROE target, comprehensively to make that decision.

And so, right now, the ESR is 128% which is almost the same level as last year. So that is why we could allocate ¥100 billion of budget for this year. But as the year goes by, by looking at different parts changing, we will always make a comprehensive decision from time to time by looking at the environment.

Natsumu Tsujino

Thank you. Because I speak to investors every day, so your shareholder return level is higher than the peers but then your share price is hiking. So maybe this ¥100 billion is now low, those are the voices coming from the investors. So I have just conveyed those to you. My final question is for bolt-on M&A pipeline, right now, do you have an ample pipeline for a bolt-on or because we are still under COVID people are still staying at home. So do you think there is a slowdown in looking at M&A cases because basically people are staying at home and not active? How does your pipeline look like? That will be answered from Mr. Harashima in charge of International business.

Akira Harashima

Tsujino-san, thank you for your question. As for the bolt-on M&A situation, as Mr. Komiya explained earlier, for large M&A is quite difficult to do. So we are looking for bolt on M&A opportunities proactively. As for pipeline, I cannot really disclose the pipeline specifically but we do always have something in the pipeline. And because we are proactive with bolt-on we need to be doing the sourcing of potential deals and we want to be expanding the universe for doing the sourcing so that from a multifaceted manner, we can gather the lineup of potential deals in the bolt-on M&A universe. But valuation is important, we will not go ahead unless valuation is appropriate. And we need to make sure that we get appropriate return from any of these companies. And so for the potential deals, with discipline, we continue to manage the pipeline.

Satoru Komiya

This is Komiya speaking, for both-on M&A’s, we have an [HSE] model and we want to standardize that model. And we want to be implanting that know how to other GCs in the group. And more so than ever, as Holdings, we want to be involved in the process. That's how we will move forward with the handling of bolt-on acquisitions, it's going to be strengthened, the methodology is going to be strengthened. What deals we have in the pipeline, it's a trade secret, I cannot disclose that to you.

The number of potential deals, pre-corona, how many did you have them post-COVID, how many, well, I'm just looking at those numbers. And I think you're fine with the number of deals in the pipeline. Thank you. Ms. Tsujino, thank you.

Taizou Ishiguro

There are two more questions from the phone, which we will like to respond to. Sasaki-san from Bank of America, you can go first. And Majima-san from Tokyo [Research].

Futoshi Sasaki

Thank you,, this is Sasaki speaking. I have one large question and one small question. Starting off with the small question for Russia and the Ukrainian crisis and the risks associated with that. What is your view? If you can give us some detail on it, that would be agreed. The aim of the question is, I don't think you're going to generate losses that leads to a capital event. But as a global player, there are some views that you will be affected by a certain degree. So how do you analyze this risk right now? If you can share the details with us as much as possible, that is great. And if possible, for green field too, can we get an update on it? Lately in the IAG Investor Report, they have increased their provision. And they're saying net exposure is not going to emerge because they are insured with reinsurance. So it seems that there were no legal liabilities. That's what you were saying before that there is no risk. So can you give us your analysis of the greens field exposure or risk you face right now? So those are the two questions.

So my second question is a simple question. President Komiya, the question is for you, the world is becoming increasingly complicated. So in the next 12 months, for example, what would be a great event for you that will be an upside to your business and what will be a negative to your business? So can you raise one each, one positive and negative, that's it for me.

Satoru Komiya

So I will take the entire question. So first of all, for Russia and Ukraine, it's very devastating when you look at what's happening. And for the people who are affected, my heart and soul goes out to them. Talking about our business, we underwrite risks around the world. So for Russia and Ukraine as well, we are exposed by a certain extent. But the exposure is small for Russia and Ukraine. And currently, it has been suspended right now. When it comes to the exposure of assumed reinsurance and there's disclaimers around wars, the amount of underwriting in this area is small, and through reinsurance, as well, the portfolio is being appropriately managed. So for Russia and Ukraine, right now, the impact on our performance is limited. That is our view. But for fiscal ’22 performance, for when you look at our Group companies, internationally, in the results for the March quarter which is already out, they are trending at a pace that is -- at a pace that's exceeding our plan. But for Russia and Ukraine, we don't expect the situation to turn into a substantial or material earnings issue.

Secondly, about Greensill. Last year in March, and in June, we made a press release. Like we've communicated through the distributor BCC and the transaction with Greensill, the validity of the transaction has been looked into in detail. And on April the 4th, we made a release and a statement. Investigations are still underway but so far, the results tell us that material information that's necessary at the time of underwriting was falsified, and intentionally reporting was not being made, that was made clear. So we believe that the insurance itself is not valid. Therefore, we have sent an avoidance letter to Greensill, saying that the insurance itself was nullified. So to revitalize the economy of Australia, this was a credit insurance product, we wanted to play an important role in contributing to the Australian economy, as well as expanding our business. This is a general type of insurance globally, which is well known and it's based off goodwill economic transactions. However, for what happened for claims payments as well as signing up to the insurance, this was fraud. Therefore, we believe that the insurance itself is not valid. We were aware that it will be subject to litigation, and we have been taking action accordingly therefore but we are being sincere in our response, and we will make clear our position. Since this has become clear, we were aware that it might develop into this kind of situation so it is not beyond our expectations.

We were aware, and we have been prepared as well and we are well prepared. Since more than a year ago, we have been engaging the help of experts to run an investigation and we have been making comments where necessary. And we do believe that the validity of this insurance policy is questionable. And we have an excellent team that is responding to this incident. And what's important is that we have been communicating this in the past year but just to reiterate, the impact on our future performance as well as the impact on fiscal ’22, expectations is zero or limited, if any. And talking about the 12 months, going forward, I think we were standing at a very important position or place. A company whether they're global or not, they really need to question themselves about what their social responsibility is and they need to set forth and demonstrate their determination.

And well, what kind of social value can we generate and how can we capture that as a growth opportunity? We need to be bold, and continue to engage in the resolution of social issues. And by doing so, we believe the customers, investors, and for the global business and we hope that our efforts can lead to a bit of reputation of the company and that will make us happy. The downside, that's a positive. The downside for the next 12 months, if any would be, there are so many things happening across the world simultaneously. One would be natural catastrophes, I guess. Because I did mention that it's variable. So I really hope that there are no intense natural catastrophes that occur. And I also referred to the mitigation and prevention of disasters, we would like to ensure we engage in activities so that we could protect people from being affected from natural catastrophes when they occur. That's all for me. Thank you.

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Futoshi Sasaki

Thank you very much. So lastly, we have a question from Mr. Majima from Tokai Tokyo Securities.

Tatsuo Majima

This is Majima speaking, thank you for this opportunity. I have two questions for you. First, is that the relative to the global peers, well, you are equivalent level with the global peers. Of the four global peers, three of them report according to IFRS. So you are using J-GAAP and also US GAAP. And I don't know if we will move on to also issuing IFRS. I know it's a time consuming process but from the outside point of view, when you want to compare yourself to the global peers on financial reporting basis, people expect you to also issue IFRS based reporting. But is it due to cost and time? Is it difficult for you to move on to IFRS? That’s my first question. The second question is autonomous driving Level 4 or Level 5 is insight? And the issue is that the policyholder will be the auto companies and so building that relationship, and also there will be no advisory rate and so how do you price your products without the advisory rate? And the personal auto insurance is going to shrink, so that means that the source of income for your agencies will decline. I know this is further down to road about the what do you think about this changing landscape in auto insurance as we move to auto driving technology?

Satoru Komiya

On the first point about IFRS from CFO, Mr. Okada, I'd like him to answer the question. And then on your second point about autonomous driving, for 2025, we will move on to Level 4 using data building relationships with the auto manufacturers. And also what will happen to the lives of the agencies who mainly sell auto insurance, that will be offered by Hosojima, Mr. Hosojima and then Mr. Hirose, the President of TMNF will also add to that afterwards. And so first of all, Mr. Okada on IFRS.

Kenji Okada

Thank you for your question. Regarding IFRS, we are already working the ERM-based on economic value, and there's good affinity with IFRS. And then this will be comparable with the European peers. And so we are proceeding with the preparation to introduce IFRS. However, we need to do the analysis of the items included in IFRS. And also what other companies who introduced IFRS and how it's evaluated in the market. And so adopting IFRS as an official financial reporting basis, it's still being considered and so we do not have a date for introducing IFRS officially yet. After we need to, well, we still need to be analyzing our own numbers and also looking at its affinity with how we manage the company and also how other companies who report under IFRS are evaluated EPS growth, ROE comparison, source of dividend payment, these are all very, very important issues. And so these need to be judged before we simply move on to IFRS.

Satoru Komiya

And then about autonomous driving, can you can TMNF please speak?

Eiichi Hosojima

This is Hosojima speaking. As Majima-san said, it's going to take some time, because the -- it will take more than 15 years for the fleet to be replaced. And so the impact in the immediate future is limited. Regarding level four, it will be limited to be used on the highways, and so 97% of the accidents take place in the city roads. So, even if we move on to Level 4, it will be the driver who will be the liable person for the accidents. And because of that the backdrop, according to the reporter from the MLIT, even if you reach Level 4, the responsibility for the accident will not change from how it's set up now. And for a while, the compulsory auto as well as private auto insurance schemes will be maintained even up to Level 4.

And so after we move to Level 4, the auto manufacturers will not suddenly be taking all the responsibilities and will not become the policyholder in the auto insurance just because we move to Level 4. Once we see the auto driving technology penetrate, the liability relationship becomes very complicated because where the driver used to be the liable body now it will become the automakers or the software manufacturers who become liable for the accidents. And so these complicated, the responsibility relationships need to be coordinated by somebody and that somebody can be the insurance company. And so that is a role that we could potentially play. And so that is why in April 2017, we have provided a rider for providing assistance to the victims.

And while the number of cars on the road will reduce, I think that's what you mentioned, obviously, we are going to be seeing a reduction in population and due to the spread of safety measures, the Japanese auto market itself is going to shrink gradually. However, it will take some time before it reduces significantly. So accident frequency will drop but then the price of a car, especially for EVs, the unit repair cost is going to rise and those are bigger factors. And as we see declining frequency unit, the claim cost is also going to go up and so we do not expect that anytime soon, any impact to the agency will occur in scale.

Shinichi Hirose

This is Hirose speaking. As Mr. Hosojima mentioned, I agree with everything he said except I need to add a few points. Going down the road and maybe further down the road, technologically Level 5 of autonomous driving will become technically possible. Automakers are saying that technically it may become possible, but then the pleasure of driving, and so people will still want to be driving cars not only autonomous mode, but on the manual mode. When that happens, of course, accidents might occur. So a car that is compatible for automated driving, as well as non-automated driving. Sonars, semiconductor components and other advanced components are all equipped and therefore repair costs is going to get higher. And there could be like a cyber attack, which is an emerging risk, once we have these types of high tech cars.

So including these risks, I think there will still be a need for insurance. And these are the areas where we can play an essential role. That concludes my answer. So to summarize, it will take a long time, and we will gradually move on to Level 4 and Level 5 but even if we move to that level, there will be an essential role to be played by insurance companies. And that means the roles of the agencies will still be in need. And so it will take much longer and maybe gradually the roles will shrink. But then while we are still in this market, we need to make new propositions. In order to protect the clients, we need to be making new advices for accident prevention, etc. And these are the capabilities that we need to equip ourselves and also for the insurance agents. Majima-san, thank you very much for your question.

Tatsuo Majima

Thank you.

Taizou Ishiguro

Thank you. We're a little bit past our scheduled time but Mr. Komiya, would you like to close?

Satoru Komiya

Thank you very much everyone for joining this meeting today, whether it be online or through phone. The Tokio Marine Group, I believe, is in a very important position right now. Compared to 10 years ago, we are basically a completely different in where we stand. And towards the next 100 years, we want to be a indispensable presence. In order to be that, we need to take on new challenges, which we already are. And I think it's a time when we're going to establish a bridge that connects us to the future. And we would like to be able to respond to our stakeholders and the management will make efforts in order to do so. So we'd like to ask you for your ongoing support. Thank you very much today and thanking you in advance for your future support.

With this, we would like to end our first half fiscal ’22 investor meeting. Thank you very much for your participation.