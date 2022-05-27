alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

If we are to make significant strides in climate action through electric vehicles, then producing them as a class statement for the rich won't do, they must be made affordable enough to be owned by the vast population of working classes. - Abhijit Naskar

Introduction

Tata Motors, part of the $110bn Tata Group, is a leading global auto OEM whose product portfolio today covers cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles, buses, and defense vehicles. The Tata Motors ADR (NYSE:TTM) which has been around for nearly two decades, represents an ideal proxy for those looking to capitalize on the company’s momentum in some notable emerging markets such as India and China.

There are a number of attractive narratives linked to the Tata Motors stock, but I believe the most exciting facet is its fast-growing impetus in the EV market of India. Incidentally, in October 2021, US PE firm TPG invested $1bn in Tata’s passenger EV business, valuing this at over $9bn; this figure currently accounts for 46% of TTM’s total market cap so you’re looking at a very important segment of The Tata Motors group.

The EV potential

In recent decades, there’s been a lot of attention devoted to China’s middle class which is currently estimated to be the largest in the world at around 900m; with an approximate spending power of $22bn a day, this is a terrain that is ripe for consumer-oriented companies. However, I sense that in the current decade, you're likely to see greater resources being devoted to targeting India’s middle class, even as the pace of growth in the Chinese middle class slows.

In fact World Data Labs believes that whilst China's middle class grows by 6%, India's middle class will likely grow at a greater pace of 8.5% by 2030; in other words, from roughly 400m people during 2021, we could see this double to 800m by the end of this decade! Clearly, these are quite staggering numbers and represent a lucrative opportunity for those companies that are already well-entrenched in the market.

Tata Motors is one of those names that jump to mind when you think about how well-positioned it is to dominate in this market; in fact, it’s fair to say that it already has quite the edge, and is today, the principal auto entity leading the EV movement in India. Just for some perspective, do consider that 90% of all EV car sales in India are Tata Vehicles, and you'd like to think that things are only getting started, as currently total EV sales in India only account for 1% of total auto sales in the country. The Indian government’s long-term goal (by 2030) is to see 30% of auto sales coming from EVs alone, and you’d imagine, Tata Vehicles will likely account for a lion’s share of this.

India is one of those markets which is highly cost-conscious and if you’re going to get your foot in the door, you’re going to have to come out with a product that’s high on value. Tata has been particularly nimble in setting up its EV infrastructure; rather than being overly aggressive with its investments, it has been going about things patiently, gauging market acceptance first, before deepening its stake. For instance, its first endeavors with EVs involved manufacturing them on an unused shop floor at a plant, with a manufacturing capacity of just 8 SUVs a day. Besides rather than setting up an exclusive EV plant which would have been costly, it decided to pick a successful ICE model and then work on outfitting a battery pack. Tata Motors has also been able to leverage the relationships it has with other Tata group companies for procuring EV components and infrastructure. All these factors have enabled the company to shine ahead of its peers in the Indian auto market and come up with a product, Nexon EV, which is believed to be priced at only around $19000; this is a price point you’d imagine would not put off India’s middle-class.

What also helps Tata in the EV space is the Indian government’s rather stringent regulatory and tariff requirements for foreign players. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, Tesla (TSLA) has recently grown weary of the ongoing tariff-related discussions with the Indian government and has decided to stall things for now.

Twitter

Do consider that foreign entities have found it tough to crack the Indian auto market as they are unable to come up with cost-efficient products that cater to India’s middle class. Tesla's products are some of the priciest in the world and with the elevated tariff-related structure, I don't know how successful they will be in making any inroads if they decide to come back a few years down the line. Recently we’ve seen the likes of Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Ford (F) exit the Indian market as they couldn’t make money.

Conclusion

Q4-22 Presentation

All in all, TTM looks well placed to be the dominant force in India's burgeoning EV market. Besides the TPG stake, Tata itself plans to invest $1bn of its own funds and hopes to ensure that 25% of its 2025 sales come from EVs alone. Since demand for Tata's EVs has been growing at a rapid pace (note that it has grown by 4.5x in FY22), they've also decided to come up with their own EV-specific car platform; the first car from this architecture is due to come out in 2025.

Q4-22 Presentation

In the short term though, the TTM stock could continue to experience some volatility as the outlook looks rather mixed. JLR volumes continue to be impacted by semiconductor-related supply constraints and wider supply chain pressures in China on account of the recent lockdowns too are expected to leave a mark. Note that inflation-linked costs of GBP 2.5bn, currently account for 20% of material and other cost of sales and this could delay JLR's goal of getting to 5% EBIT margins. Encouragingly, TTM is one of those auto entities that has not been materially impacted by the Ukraine conflict as combined sales volumes from both Russia and Ukraine have historically accounted for less than 2.5% of total sales volume. TTM’s forward valuations too are not particularly cheap; based on FY23 numbers, the stock trades at a forward P/E of 59.9x; in light of the steep valuations and mixed outlook, I would be inclined to be neutral here.