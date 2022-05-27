akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

A comparison of the three-month price performances of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in this volatile market reveals that the value strategy is currently outperforming, by over 11% (14.69 - 3.66) as per the charts below. The year-to-date outperformance is even more pronounced, but as shown by the sporadic upsides in the blue chart, the growth strategy is putting up some resistance.

Data by YCharts

However, it was not always like that and a three-year chart shows that SPYG has outperformed its value peer by over 12%. Then, the question is whether you should hold on to your growth portfolio in view of the long term, or divest completely and be in cash.

As I will show in this thesis, I believe that the answer lies in staying invested in a mixture of growth and value, but to start with, I provide some insights into the macroeconomic environment which is currently guiding the stock market.

The Economic Backdrop and SPYG

The Nasdaq Composite, synonymous with high-growth tech companies has lost about 35% of its value since the beginning of this year, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average not sparred either, resulting in trillions of dollars being erased from the stock market over the past months. As a result, both value and growth investors have suffered.

Some have divested from stocks and instead invested in government bonds like the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) due to recession fears, but, with the Federal Reserve on a hiking path, even this asset class is not safe. Also, the REIT sector has not been spared either with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) having lost more than 15% since the beginning of April.

Rising interest rates aimed at taming inflation, have also drained out liquidity with indications that the upbeat housing market may be starting to cool. Now, if the economy cools too rapidly, the Fed will have to adjust, maybe exercise a pause in interest rate hikes. This is generally a positive for growth stocks due to their higher valuations relative to value stocks. For this matter, lower interest rates encourage borrowing, in turn leading to higher revenue growth and, by ricochet, raises earnings, which help tech companies to justify their higher valuations.

In this case, with its load of some of the biggest market caps, as shown in the table below, SPYG charges just 0.04%. These stocks can suffer from low growth and wage inflation is likely to grind up some profits, but, to shield them against higher costs of doing business, they have big cash balances.

State Street Global Advisors (www.ssga.com/)

Moreover, with the ETF losing more than 25% of its value since the beginning of this year, it has become attractive, but far from advising people to spend all their hard-earned money to buy the dip, I recommend a cautious approach like making a small initial investment and averaging out later.

Adopting a cautious approach is key to navigating the tumultuous times ahead.

The Appeal of SPYV amid volatility

There may be more pains to come as the fight against inflation will not be easy with Covid-related global supply chain issues also raising the price of components used by communications equipment manufacturers, and automakers, to produce finished goods. Here, individual companies falling short of their growth targets or providing weak guidance can have an adverse multiplying effect on the stock market itself as exemplified by Snapchat (SNAP) earlier this week.

Before that, during Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Target's (TGT) earnings calls, investors were spooked by their guidance with expectations of consumer spending to decrease dramatically. However, more recently, retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) exceeded earnings expectations. Therefore it is a mixed picture in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Looking elsewhere, any hopes that the price of commodities would be constrained as in previous periods of economic uncertainty have been dashed by the Eastern European conflict, which has contributed to soaring prices of oil and natural gas. Now, energy stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) pay relatively high dividend yields. Thus, their presence in SPYV (table below) also explains why the ETF is able to pay a dividend yield of 2.11% while charging fees of only 0.04%.

State Street Global Advisors (www.ssga.com/)

Analyzing further, SPYV has an 8% exposure to the energy sector as shown in the table below with the underlying stocks helping it partially offset the downside seen in other sectors. Going forward, there are reasons to believe that with its 15% exposure to the financial sector, the ETF can produce an upside.

Combining Growth and Value

The major banks look attractive at this time of the economic cycle, as they are well-capitalized and trusted compared to 2007-2008 when they were the cause of the great recession itself. The financial sector is currently undervalued and another rationale for choosing SPYV is the 17.23% exposure it provides to the healthcare sector. At the current juncture, this sector plays a defensive role in one's portfolio with names like UnitedHealth (UNH), Merck (MRK), and others. These companies offer products and services which are needed even in hard times as seen during COVID.

State Street Global Advisors (www.ssga.com/)

In addition to defensive stock exposure and with the value strategy currently prevailing, it makes sense to invest in SPYV. Interestingly, when taking into consideration the total returns, that is the price-performance together with the dividends (in case reinvested), the value ETF delivered gains of positive 0.85% during the last year as shown below.

Data by YCharts

This is not a great performance but is nonetheless honorable in view of uncertain market conditions.

Thinking aloud, no one can predict the future, and, unless you are a trader or attracted exclusively by fast-growing companies, you most likely have a mixed portfolio including some dividend-paying stocks. In this case and being realistic, few of us are billionaires like Warren Buffett and you need to have at least two million dollars invested to earn you about $100K a year based on a 5% dividend yield. With taxes and inflation-related higher costs of living eating away part of these, you may not be left with much.

This is the reason, why it is important not to completely ignore growth stocks as, despite the volatility risks they carry, they have the potential to stir high performance to a portfolio.

Conclusion

To substantiate my statement and as shown in the table below which is based on a hypothetical $1000 invested in SPYG and $2000 in SPYV respectively, the growth ETF has the potential to earn you much more within the same period of time. Obviously, I am talking about historical performances covering three and five years. Thinking long-term ensures firstly those short-term underperformances as shown in red below when there is a net loss in the total amount of $3000 invested are offset. Second, it mitigates potential downside risks resulting from any temporary recession as some economists are envisaging.

Table built by the author using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

This said while value seems to be the dominant strategy with the less valued stocks forming part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index delivering relatively more consistent performance, the Nasdaq's sporadic above-2.5% surges show that high-valued stocks have not capitulated yet. One such example was on Wednesday amid some reports that inflation may have peaked.

Consequently, I recommend a dual strategy involving both SPYV and SPYG on a 2:1 ratio, with the growth ETF acting as more of a hedge. Also, for portfolio protection, it is better to start small and gradually add to your investment depending on the unfolding of financial conditions. Besides, it is because of short-term uncertainty that I am not issuing any buy ratings.

Scanning the investment space, there are other ETFs from Vanguard or Schwab which may hold the same stocks or provide the same sector exposure as these two SPDR ETFs, but I chose them primarily for their lower fees.

Finally, in the current market conditions, where investors have not tilted completely towards value, it is important to choose a dual strategy comprising both SPYV and SPYG. For this purpose, choosing the ETF option avoids the risks of investing in individual stocks which carry more downside risks in case of missed earnings reports or poor guidance.