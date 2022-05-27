luza studios/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a pharma company that specialises on pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. Although it has a large drugs portfolio, its focus is on one single drug, Dupixent (14% of sales). The reliance-on-one-drug strategy represents large risks as both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have recently delivered similar products to the market. Sanofi positioned itself as a leader in the vaccines segment, but failed badly during the COVID-19 outbreak and is still playing a catch-up game with the mRNA technology. DCF model based on conservative assumptions indicates stock price target range of $58-$62, that at current market price of $56 represents undervaluation of around 3%-10%; hence, we consider it as a hold.

Company at Glance

Sanofi SA is a healthcare company headquartered in France. Originally it was established in 1973 as a local subsidiary of a French oil company, but after three decades of strategic mergers and acquisitions with some companies such as Aventis, Synthélabo, Hoechst, Rhône-Poulenc Rorer and many others it became a global pharma brand which engages in the R&D and manufacture of therapeutic solutions in the US, Europe, and internationally. Market cap is USD 127.8 billion at a share price of $51. It generates USD 44.6 billion in revenue and USD 12 billion in cash annually which is used mainly to pay dividends, repurchase shares and pay debt.

It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi is the world's largest producer of vaccines through its subsidiary Sanofi Pasteur and its segment comprises all geographical territories. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises the commercial operations for Sanofi's CH products such as allergy, pain and digestive wellness. The Company’s products developed in collaboration or franchise include Dupixent, Aubagio, Lemtrada, Cerezyme, Lumizyme, Jevtana, Fabrazyme, among others.

Revenue and TAM

Most sales (71%) come from the pharmaceuticals segment that includes: Neurology & Immunology, Oncology, Rare Diseases, Rare Blood Disorders, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Established Prescription Products. Three major revenue drivers in this group are cardiovascular and prescription products (33%), diabetes (17%) and Dupixent(19%) with the latter accounting for 14% of total revenues.

Its sales are quite diverse geographically and split almost evenly between Europe (26%), US (38%) and the rest of the world (36%).

Vaccines segment accounts to 17% of total sales and consists mainly from Polio (34%) and Influenza (42%).

A substantial share of Sanofi's revenue depends on the performance of its flagship product Dupixent that amounted to EUR 5.24 billion in annual revenue in 2021 (14% of total). Dupixent® is used to treat atopic dermatitis (a form of eczema) and as an add on therapy in asthma. It is available in the US and most EU countries since 2017, in Japan since 2018 and it was also included in China’s national reimbursement for atopic dermatitis in 2020. Currently, 76% of Dupixent revenue come from the US market with the rest contributed evenly by Europe and the rest of the world (12% each). Following China’s inclusion, its demand is projected to grow in Asian markets.

Earlier this month FDA approved Dupixent to treat eosinophilic esophagitis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. This is the first approved treatment against EoE, and according to Sanofi's estimate there are more than 160k people in the US suffer from this condition. There are also talks that Dupixent can be used to treat conditions such as hives. AD affects up to 20% of children and up to 3% of adults which roughly makes around 500 million of the world population. The fraction of people suffering from hives is higher with 10% to 20% of the population having at least one episode in their lifetime. Currently, there are over 150K patients that have been treated with Dupixent, so by all means TAM for this product may increase quite substantially.

Financials

Sanofi experienced quite a few years of lacklustre performance over the last decade. Their revenue was USD 44.6 billion in 2021, nearly the same level as in 2013. EBITDA suffered more severe decline as margins suppressed somewhat over the years with earnings amounting USD 12.8 billion in 2021 and EBITDA margin declining to 29% from 35%.

The company, however, has been able to turn things around over the last couple of years, thanks to Dupixent. In 2021 sales rose 7% driven by gains in the oncology drugs section (+17%), Dupixent sales (+49%) and vaccines division (+7%). Some areas such as diabetes, neurology and rare blood disorders drugs were generally flat.

Sanofi experienced a substantial drop in earnings in 2021 with EPS declining to EUR 4.97 from EUR 9.81 a year earlier. It is, however, not related to their operating activities and was mainly due to earnings boost in 2020 because of the Regeneron shares divestment.

Its total debt is USD 24.8 billion and it has USD 11.5 billion in cash and USD 11.1 billion in receivables. So, its interest coverage ratio is 32, which imply low solvency risk. Sanofi is also quite resilient to current macroeconomic tightening environment as 91% of its debt is fixed-rate at an average rate of 1.9%.

It generates strong operating cash flow of USD 11.97 billion (up 32% from 2020) which it uses to finance acquisitions, repay debt and return to shareholders via dividend payments and shares buybacks.

Risks

The company’s future strategy is to prioritize activity focused on growth drivers of Dupixent and Vaccines operations as these areas are considered the key drivers of future growth and we see several risks related to its strategy fulfilment.

Firstly, heavy reliance on one single product poses large risks. There are several rival companies, among them Pfizer, AbbVie and Eli Lilly (LLY), who are actively working on developing drugs to treat conditions such as eczema. In January 2022, FDA has approved both Pfizer’s Cibinqo and AbbVie's Rinvoq which are developed to treat atopic dermatitis and are direct competitors of Dupixent. According to Pfizer their drug showed positive results in larger proportion of cases than Dupixent and they are positioned well to capture some 10% of market share.

Talking about their vaccine franchise. The concerning element here is that they failed to show any superiority in vaccines development against Covid-19. This has reflected in their stock price quite substantially in comparison to more successful peers in this space.

Considering their leading position and long-lasting expertise in vaccine development space, it definitely raises red flags and make me to doubt their ability to outperform in this area and capture more market share (if anything the opposite might happen).

Valuation

In DCF model we use sales growth rates in the range of 6-8% for the next three years on a back of continuing strong performance of Dupixent, increasing penetration of China market and increased TAM following Dupixent approval for EoE. In the following years, we assume sales to subside to 2% as competition in AD segment will gather pace. EBITDA margin of 21% is used throughout.

To discount cash flows, we use WACC of 8% based on the cost of debt of 4% and the equity risk premium of 18%. Normally, we require equity premium of 15%, however, in that case we need to compensate for earlier discussed risks, hence, the best way is to incorporate it in the discounting rate. The terminal growth rate of 0% is used after 2028.

The resulting intrinsic value is in the range of $58-$62, that at current market price of $56 represents undervaluation of around 3%-10%.

Using EBITDA multiple of 4.4x (an average of the historic and the current multiple) the company valuation is $61 which is just inside our target range.

For readers who may require lower/higher risk premium or consider our terminal growth rate of 0% unreasonable, we provide stock sensitivity table for these two metrics.

Summary

Sanofi is a long player in pharma space and had experienced a long period of lackluster growth and suppressed margins. It managed to improve its financials within the last couple of years mainly thanks to its flagship product Dupixent, but its reliance on one single product may backfire as competition in this market increases. Our DCF model indicates that stock is currently undervalued by 3% to 10% and, thus, we consider it as a hold.